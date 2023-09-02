Best Kratom Capsules That Actually Work for Pain Relief, Energy & More in 2023

If you’ve never heard of Kratom before, we’d encourage you to visit your local CBD shop for a quick run-down. This herbal supplement can relieve pain, improve your well-being, and grant its users a mental focus that’s virtually unparalleled. It’s also legal and available in many states!

Super Speciosa’s Borneo Kratom Capsules are the best option for new users! Their Red Vein Kratom blend has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from 3,000+ satisfied customers. If you struggle to deal with insomnia and bodily discomfort, some users have seen those problems disappear.

Still, we’ve got a lot of ground to cover here – whether your primary goal is energy, chronic pain relief or something to replace your nightcap, we’ve got you covered with the 13 best products.

Where to Buy Kratom Capsules Online: First Look

Our premium Kratom capsules utilize high-quality ingredients, Kratom leaves sourced from the root, and chemical-free extraction methods that prioritize potency alongside your well-being.

1. Borneo Kratom Capsules – Overall Best Kratom Capsules

Pros

500 mg. of Kratom per capsule

GMP-qualified Kratom vendor

4.8 out of 5 stars from buyers

Phone, chat + email support

Get 15% off your first order

Cons

You might feel sleepy after

Red vein Kratom strains are commonly said to induce feelings of relaxation, mental comfort, and sleepiness. Super Speciosa’s Borneo Kratom Capsules may have a sedating effect on the mind and body! Some users will notice their physical aches & mental troubles melt away immediately.

They earned our top-ranked spot with high operating standards, GMP-certified manufacturing processes, and frequent discounts that make it even easier to say “yes”. First-time buyers can get 15% off their order! Super Speciosa boasts triple-tiered support via phone, chat & email.

Each capsule contains 500 mg. of Borneo Kratom, which comes loaded with powerful alkaloids as a result of the rugged terrain it was grown on. Their starting dose suggestion is 5 capsules to assess tolerance. This brand has also earned 4.8 out of 5 stars from very satisfied buyers.

They’ve accumulated upwards of 3,000 customer reviews, and they offer these Borneo capsules in three sizes. Get a 60-count, 180-count, or 320-count pack for $16, $43 and $59 respectively.

2. Calm Red Blend Capsules – Best for Bodily Relaxation

Pros

Multi-strain red Kratom blend

Mood-boosting & relaxing

Free shipping for $75 orders

Great money-back guarantee

Shipped with zero additives

Cons

No first-time discounts here

If you’re looking for the perfect blend of relaxation and mental clarity, Kingdom Kratom’s Calm Red Blend Capsules might be the answer. This brand has earned 48 beaming customer reviews that center around the efficacy and potential mood-boosting experience offered by this product.

They’ve blended multiple red Kratom strains to create a product that calms the body & alleviates the mind. While everyone’s experience with Kratom will be different, these red Kratom capsules are said to reduce pain and eliminate the mental burden you might feel after a long day’s work.

Each of these red vein Kratom capsules contains 550 mg. of their potent “Calm” blend, so you can relax and recharge without hitting the bottle or rolling up a Backwoods. Their pure Kratom powder is grown in the jungles of Southeast Asia and shipped to your mailbox with no additives.

If you decide to buy in bulk, they promise free same-day shipping for $75+ purchases. However, they don’t offer any first-time discounts for newbies. Their no-questions-asked money-back guarantee is the icing on the cake & many brands don’t have a similar return policy for buyers.

3. Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules – Best Capsules for Gym Rats

Pros

Potentially stimulating effects

1,000+ positive buyer reviews

Subscribe & get a 20% discount

Same-day shipping before 2 PM

100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Returns must be unopened

Green Maeng Da Kratom is traditionally touted for its stimulating and energizing effects on the body and mind. Anecdotal evidence shows that green Maeng Da Kratom could improve focus & give you the edge you need to perform at your best. Our suggestion? Don’t take it before bed.

Be Happy Go Leafy has accumulated 1,000+ positive reviews from satisfied buyers, and they’ve been a recognized name throughout the Kratom industry since launching in 2023. As they rise to mainstream popularity, they’re offering same-day shipping and massive first-time discounts.

When you sign up for their email newsletter, you’ll get 20% off your first order! Similarly, if you decide to buy in bulk on a monthly basis, you’ll save 20% by default. Be Happy Go Leafy sets their brand apart from the competition with GMP-certified products and highly potent capsules.

However, their 100% satisfaction guarantee is a bit of a doozy. If you receive a damaged bottle, you’ll have 30 days to send it back for a refund. However, users who end up not liking green Kratom strains have no leg to stand on. Again, customers looking for energy will fall in love!

4. Bali Kratom Capsules – Best Customer Service

Pros

Get 15% off your first order

102+ positive buyer reviews

100% money-back guarantee

Free priority shipping over $50

Earn $1 in points per $10 spent

Cons

Customer support isn’t 24/7/365

Golden Monk sells high-quality Kratom capsules for pennies on the dollar. You can select from various Kratom strains based on your desired effects. They offer green vein Kratom capsules, red Maeng Da Kratom capsules, white Maeng Da Kratom and our favorite – Red Bali Kratom.

Red Bali Kratom is a hybrid strain that contains red and green leaves mixed together for a new experience. 102+ satisfied buyers report feelings of relaxation, euphoria, clarity, pain relief, and energy that carries them through the day ahead. Imagine coffee without the associated anxiety!

You can get 15% off your first order when subscribing to their email newsletter, and their loyalty program rewards frequent buyers with fantastic discounts. Customers can earn $1 in points for every $10 spent on the site. Finally, they offer free priority shipping for orders above $50.

Beyond their shipping and product quality, Golden Monk features excellent customer service. It’s not 24/7, but they offer three methods of getting in touch with a real person. Contact them via live chat, email and phone if you ever want to cash in on their 100% money back guarantee.

5. Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules – Best for Sleep

Pros

Platinum Red Maeng Da Kratom

Take their Kratom strains quiz

quiz 600 mg. of pure powder per cap

Free capsules with larger orders

Free shipping on qualified orders

Cons

Shop/service closed on weekends

Kratom Country’s Red Maeng Da capsules utilize a platinum blend of red vein Kratom that’s a surefire (anecdotal) solution to your raging insomnia. Some users report feeling their bodies float into space after taking a few of these, which tracks with their high-quality ingredients.

Red Maeng Da Kratom is one of the most powerful strains for users in need of restful sleep, mental comfort, and pain relief. We wouldn’t suggest taking these capsules before work in the morning, lest you risk being sent home. Each capsule contains 600 mg. of pure K powder.

This brand separates themselves from competing sites with free capsules included in larger orders! When you spend $95+ on their site, you’ll receive 48 freebies. These bulk discounts improve with bigger purchases, and free shipping comes part and parcel for qualifying orders.

If you’d like to try another Kratom strain, take their beginner’s quiz and state your desired effect for the perfect match. Unfortunately, their shop (and customer service) are closed on weekends.

6. Black Label Capsules – Most Potent Kratom Extract Capsules

Pros

Most potent Kratom capsules

High-powered Kratom extract

30-day money back guarantee

Free shipping for orders $50+

GMP & AKA certified vendor

Cons

Not meant for beginners

They get rather expensive

MIT45 abides by GMP-certified manufacturing practices, and they’re affiliated with the American Kratom Association! They produce high-powered Kratom supplements for customers who need an extra kick, but these Black Label capsules are nothing like pure leaf powder. They’re much more potent.

MIT45 synthesizes two primary alkaloids from the Mitragyna Speciosa plant to create a product that may deliver effects on-par with traditional medicine. The concentration of 7-OH-mitragynine is 10x – 20x higher than what is naturally found in Kratom. Taking just one is like taking twenty.

As such, these Kratom extract capsules are not recommended for beginners. If you have a prior tolerance to opioid medication or happen to be a hardcore Kratom enthusiast already, they’re the perfect match! Their Black Label capsules may produce analgesic and sedative effects.

For context, one Black Label capsule has the same concentration of active alkaloids you’d find in 30 to 50 grams of pure leaf powder. That’s why they’re ridiculously expensive when compared to other brands. They offer free shipping for $50+ orders and a 30-day money back guarantee!

7. Malay Kratom Capsules – Best for Mental Comfort

Pros

One-source Red Malay Kratom

30-day money back guarantee

Get 20% off your first purchase

4.6 out of 5 stars (321 reviews)

Smooth, relaxing & cozy vibes

Cons

No live chat customer support

They don’t sell much in bulk

Kat’s Botanicals works closely with reputable Kratom suppliers in Southeast Asia to source single-harvest Red Malay Kratom! Many users have reported targeted and potent effects when compared to other brands, and their safety certification processes are second to none.

All their Kratom products are third-party tested and screened for heavy metals contamination. Any Kratom powders that pass their stringent benchmarks are encapsulated and sent to your doorstep. The end result is a K product that’s just as mentally calming as it is pain relieving.

Each capsule contains 600 mg. of Red Malay Kratom, and this product has earned 321 buyer reviews. Satisfied customers report quick shipping, excellent support, and efficacious K capsules that impart a sense of relaxing mental & physical euphoria. What could be better?

Take advantage of smooth, relaxing and cozy vibes with 20% off your first order. Even if you discover that Kratom products aren’t your cup of tea, you’re protected by their no-questions asked money back guarantee. Our experts would love to watch Kat’s Botanicals sell in bulk!

8. Energy Capsules With Kratom – Best for Long-lasting Energy

Pros

Mitragynine & caffeine blend

Physical energy w/ no crash

Long-lasting extract capsule

Save up to 25% on bulk buys

Free shipping on $65+ orders

Cons

Beginners should start w/ half

No third-party lab tests available

If you can’t differentiate between the taste of black coffee and water, KTropix’ Energy Capsules are just what the doctor ordered. Put down the Red Bull and enjoy a boost of clean energy with every dose! This blend mixes 100 mg. of mitragynine and 100 mg. of caffeine for a pick-me-up.

They’ve enjoyed raving reviews from satisfied customers – whether you need energy for work, the gym, or putting the kids to bed at night, many users report feeling less anxiety & more clean energy in comparison to chugging down iced coffee. Some people report giving it up altogether!

Each long-lasting Kratom extract capsule might be enough to power you through a 12-14 hour shift at the warehouse, so it’s best for beginners to start with half and assess their tolerance. While buying a single 2-pack can be expensive, customers will save up to 25% on bulk orders.

K Tropix also promises free shipping on purchases above $65, and they’re one of the only K brands to proudly accept cryptocurrency payments. Unfortunately, their website is quite sparse. We couldn’t find any third-party lab tests on their website, but they’re a trusted Kratom vendor.

9. Indo Kratom Capsules – Best for Mental Focus

Pros

Code AUGUST25 for 25% off

Cognitive & analgesic effects

Free shipping for $100 orders

GMP-compliant & lab tested

100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No live chat customer support

They don’t ship to some places

Kratom Spot’s green vein Kratom capsules are derived from the woodlands of southeast Asia. Each capsule contains 1.52% mitragynine by weight, putting K Spot squarely at the peak of naturally sourced potency. It’s said to be a natural remedy for cognitive issues & chronic pain!

Green vein Indo Kratom blends effects from different Kratom strains. It may offer stimulating properties in line with white vein Kratom, analgesic Kratom effects that you might find in a

red strain, and mood-boosting characteristics that last for your entire day (and then some).

If you’re looking for balanced effects, use the promo code AUGUST25 for 25% off your first purchase. Kratom Spot adds another element of reputability with their 100% money back guarantee. Finally, they’re lab tested and compliant with GMP manufacturing processes.

While they don’t ship to a number of locations (and lack a chat feature), their support team is easy to work with. Be sure to get in touch about free shipping for purchases above $100! If

you place your order before 3 PM, they’ll process & ship your Kratom products the same day.

10. Kraken Gold Elite Capsules – Smooth & Strong Kratom Capsule

Pros

Get 15% off your first purchase

Uniquely powerful formulation

formulation Gold Kratom Extract capsules

AKA & GMP-certified vendor

Get free, same-day shipping

Cons

Customer service isn’t 24/7/365

They’re not meant for beginners

Release the Kraken with Kraken Kratom’s Gold Elite Capsules. Their uniquely powerful mixture of pure leaf powder and 7-hydroxy-mitragynine sets Kraken Kratom apart from other Kratom extract vendors. Each capsule contains 100 mg. of gold 45% mitragynine and .15 mg. of 7-OH.

The end result is a strong but smooth product that may provide energy, a soothing sense of well-being, and pain-relieving effects the entire day long. Kraken’s proprietary extract blend has earned a 4.7 out of 5 star rating based on 62 fantastic reviews from satisfied customers!

Many buyers have commented on the potency of this product, and just as many have praised Kraken’s dedication to free same-day shipping. They also promise free USPS priority 2-day shipping for purchases above $199! Get 15% off your first purchase by subscribing via email.

Kraken Kratom follows GMP manufacturing processes, and they were the first Kratom vendor to receive accreditation from the American Kratom Association for quality control practices. Their customer support team is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM – 4 PM (Pacific Time).

Just keep in mind that these extracted Kratom tablets aren’t meant for beginners.

11. White Maeng Da Kratom Capsules – Best for Stimulating Effects

Pros

Energizing white vein Kratom

Reduce stress & stay happy

Save money with bulk orders

500 mg. of Kratom per cap

Phone & live chat support

Cons

May cause anxiety in some

Returns must be unopened

The effects of Kratom vary from person to person, but consuming Kratom of the white variety is said to have stimulating effects on the body and mind. For example, drinking too much coffee while under the influence of white vein Kratom may result in having too much natural energy.

When used in moderation, white vein Kratom is said to have mild stimulant effects. Some users have reported that it rivals their ADHD medications, which doesn’t seem too far-fetched in our experience. At responsible amounts, people may feel relaxed and ready to conquer the world!

Just Kratom undercuts the competition with excellent bulk pricing, and you can give these caps a chance for just $6.99. Buying 1,000+ Kratom capsules (1 kilogram of Kratom powder) will cost you just $80.00. Each capsule contains 500 mg. of single-sourced white vein Kratom powder.

They suggest starting off with 1 to 3 capsules, but we think 2 capsules is the best choice here. While Kratom enthusiasts can derive more benefits of Kratom capsules from higher doses, white vein Kratom may cause feelings of anxiety and restlessness in users with no tolerance.

Unfortunately, all returns must be shipped back within 30 days of the purchase date, and getting a refund requires that your products remain unopened.

12. Kratom Sample Pack 10 Ct. – Best Discounts & Mixed Packs

Pros

Enjoy a full Kratom experience

Mix & match different strains

Get your capsules for just $5

4.8/5 stars from 48 reviewers

100% GMP compliant vendor

Cons

Caps were manufactured in 2019

Customer service not open 24/7

If you’re looking to experience the potential benefits of Kratom without breaking the bank, try Top Extracts’ 10-count sample pack. You’ll receive ten Red Maeng Da Kratom capsules, ten Super Green Vein capsules, and ten White Borneo Kratom capsules for just $5 altogether.

No, that’s not a typo – while these Kratom products are on clearance because they were first manufactured in 2019, reviews from July of 2023 can attest to the potency of this K product.

Top Extracts is affiliated with the American Herbal Products Association, and they’re 100% in line with good manufacturing practices (GMP). It’s no surprise that all their Kratom products are imported from Indonesia and subjected to third-party lab tests before you buy them online.

Try their white/green capsules in the morning and save their Red Maeng Da Kratom capsules to wind down after a long day’s work. Each potent strain may have psychoactive effects! Green and white vein capsules may improve energy levels & red strains may have sedative properties.

This discount won’t last forever, and we’d implore you to give these a shot if you’re on the fence. We didn’t find a money back guarantee, but you really have nothing to lose with a $5 price tag.

Pros

Subscribe and get a 20% discount

High customer satisfaction rates

Made with organic Kratom leaves

50 mg. of mitragynine per gummy

Free shipping on $50+ purchases

Cons

No listed Kratom strain information

Products must be 50% full for refund

Variety is the spice of life, and Koi Kratom’s mega-delicious Berry Punch Gummies could pass for D.A.R.E. approved fruit snacks. Every bite tastes like Hawaiian Punch and contains 50 mg. of mitragynine – they recommend starting with half a gummy to avoid any Kratom side effects.

While they don’t have any listed strain information surrounding these gummies, their powerful Kratom extract formulation is said to offer energizing and relaxing effects in equal amounts. Whether you’re at work or need to relax the night away, these gummies amplify your situation.

This product boasts high customer satisfaction rates, and tens of reviews have solidified their reputation! Satisfied buyers report pain relief, mental focus, and strong feelings of euphoria.

Koi Kratom offers free shipping for $50+ orders, and you can subscribe for a 20% discount.

If you receive a damaged product, you can expect a full refund with no questions asked. All they require is a receipt for proof of purchase. However, if you discover that you don’t enjoy

the effects of Kratom, your canister must be 50% full to qualify for a refund.

How We Chose the Best Kratom Capsules: Our Ranking Criteria

In this section, we’ve explained the standards we hold regarding our premium Kratom capsules.

Brand Reputation

Taking Kratom capsules from unknown vendors could have disastrous consequences on your long-term health and well-being. There have been reports of shady Kratom vendors who “spike” unwitting customers with adulterated Kratom capsules that contain research chemical opioids.

Yeah – sounds like bad news, right? If you want the best experience with Kratom, it’s essential to make purchases from top vendors who collaborate with the American Kratom Association.

Customer Reviews

When you’re buying Kratom online, social proof is the best proof! That’s why our team gave a higher ranking to natural Kratom capsules with the greatest number of positive reviews from verified buyers. High-quality Kratom products tend to advertise themselves by word of mouth!

Strain & Potency

Kratom capsule effects differ from person to person, but the strain and the concentration of alkaloids in each product heavily influence the way you might feel. Our experts searched high and low for a diverse selection of multi-purpose green, red, white, and yellow Kratom strains.

Shipping Times

We prioritized Kratom brands that offer free and fast shipping to your doorstep! Some global Kratom vendors can take 2-3 weeks to deliver your capsules, but our top picks offer speedy deliveries that won’t break the bank. After all, who doesn’t want to experience relief today?

What You Should Know Before Buying Kratom Capsules Online

Before you buy Kratom capsules from any vendor, you should consider the following factors:

First Time? Start Slow

Potent Kratom capsules work effectively more often than not, but going overboard your first time can result in something that’s affectionately called “the wobbles”. Unless mixed with other prescription medications, Kratom capsules will not result in life-threatening overdose symptoms.

Still, the wobbles are no fun, and neither is the nausea that comes with doing too much. If you have no idea how Kratom will affect you, it’s best to purchase from a brand that doesn’t offer extract capsules or 50x/100x blends. Start with regular Kratom powder and find a reliable dose.

High-Quality Ingredients

Premium Kratom capsules utilize high-quality ingredients that promote your safety and long term health. Many reputable vendors derive pure Kratom powder from leaves of the Mitragyna Speciosa plant. They encapsulate this powder in easily digestible vegetable glycerin capsules.

Unfortunately, some Kratom users have reported that shady vendors “spike” Kratom products with unidentified research chemicals to more acutely mimic the effects of traditional painkillers.

Purchasing from a reputable Kratom vendor eliminates the possibility of this happening to you!

Capsules vs. Powders

Kratom capsules are meant to be an easy and convenient way to dose your plant-based pain reliever while on-the-move. However, if you have time and don’t mind green-tinged fingertips, you can experiment with Kratom tea and Kratom powder mixed in OJ to obtain stronger effects.

When in doubt, it’s always better to purchase capsules. Instead of breaking out the scale (or worse – eyeballing your next dose), K capsules show you exactly how much you’re getting.

Potential Benefits of Using Kratom Capsules – Our Explanation

In this section, we’ve explained the potential & anecdotal benefits of taking Kratom capsules.

Convenience & Discretion

If you’re brewing Kratom tea on your lunch break, people might ask – what’s that smell coming from the office lounge? Similarly, Kratom extracts (shots) are labeled in such a way that you’re broadcasting its usage to everyone. Capsules are the most discrete and convenient method.

You won’t have to field questions, put on your chemistry cap and explain Kratom to your peers, or run the risk of somebody finding an empty extract bottle in your trash can. Instead, you can take one (or three) Kratom capsules whenever you feel the urge to seek out natural pain relief.

Potent, Fast-Acting Relief

Speaking of which, Kratom capsules are broken down by the digestive system over a longer time period than Kratom tea or Kratom extracts. Some users report that Kratom capsules offer stronger and longer-lasting effects on the body in comparison to other methods of ingestion.

When you introduce pure Kratom powder to your digestive system, Kratom alkaloids are rapidly absorbed by the stomach lining. Kratom capsules allow the contents inside to digest evenly.

Privacy & Easy Portability

So long as you remove Kratom capsules from their original packaging, nobody will be any wiser. You can throw them in your vitamin container, carry-on, backpack, or purse for easy on-the-go dosing! Forget about fiddling with messy powders or peeling the lid off an extract shot in public.

Even though Kratom is a legal herbal supplement, some people have their opinions. It’s best to keep your usage private and avoid the possibility of receiving judgment from peers.

How to Use/Ingest Kratom Capsules for the Best Possible Results

In this section, we’ve explained how to ingest premium Kratom capsules for the best outcome.

Empty vs. Full Stomach

Taking Kratom capsules on an empty stomach can accentuate the purported analgesic effects you experience, but this may come at the expense of increased nausea. If you’re completely new to using Kratom, we’d suggest taking capsules on a full stomach for the best experience.

You’ll be less prone to nausea, deleterious aftereffects, and the dreaded “wobbles” from taking too much of this natural herbal supplement. It’s usually best to have a light snack beforehand.

Medications & Supplements

Premium Kratom capsules may be contraindicated with a multitude of prescription medications and supplements. You should consult your doctor before using Kratom if you are taking anything that could interfere with a traditional opioid pain medication. This is nothing like CBD or THC.

Remember, Less is More

Unlike traditional opioids, Kratom has a dose-dependent curve that prevents the possibility of respiratory depression. If you take too much Kratom, the worst side effects you’ll experience are nausea, feeling wobbly-eyed, and needing to lay down for a nap. When in doubt, less is more.

Most users should begin their journey with 2-3 grams of pure Kratom powder in capsule form. If you’re using Kratom extracts or potent Kratom capsules, we’d suggest taking 1 gram to assess your tolerance. Remember that the best Kratom capsules will impact every individual differently.

Best Kratom Capsules – FAQs

Here, we’ve answered your frequently asked questions about the best Kratom capsules.

What Are Kratom Capsules Made With?

Kratom capsules are made with leaves from the Kratom tree, which is native to southeast Asia and Indonesia. Although tradition holds that farmers used to chew Kratom leaves for energy & pain relief, these leaves are crushed to make a fine powder that facilitates easier consumption.

What Is Vitamin Kratom?

Kratom is not a vitamin, but it is classified as a dietary supplement. Kratom capsules contain two chemicals – mitragynine and 7-OH-mitragynine. The concentration of these alkaloids may vary depending on the Kratom strain you purchase, but they may possess pain-relieving properties.

Of course, everyone’s Kratom experience is different. It’s widely viewed as a much healthier alternative to opium, prescription painkillers, and even alcohol by a 160k+ strong Reddit group.

What Is the Best Kratom Company for 2023?

Super Speciosa is the best Kratom company for 2023. Their Borneo Kratom Capsules took over the Kratom industry! Many Kratom users report feelings of relaxation, mental clarity, and better sleep after taking one or two of these red Kratom capsules. Get your first 30-ct bottle for $16!

Are Kratom Capsules More Potent Than Other Forms of Kratom?

No, organic Kratom capsules are not more potent than other forms of Kratom. At the end of the day, you’re ingesting the same dietary supplement! Whether you brew Kratom tea, take powder in classic “toss-and-wash” fashion or take Kratom extract capsules, you’ll get the same effects.

How Long Do Kratom Capsules Usually Take to Start Working?

It usually takes between 30-45 minutes for Kratom capsules to break down in your stomach and begin working. If you choose to open the capsule and ingest Kratom powders outright, expect to feel a bit different within 5-10 minutes. Kratom capsules may deliver effects for up to 5 hours.

Does Kratom Help With Severe Pain?

Some users have reported that Kratom capsules help them with severe pain. The alkaloids in Kratom capsules activate opioid receptors in the brain, but they don’t agonize MOR receptors. This allows Kratom to exhibit pain-relieving effects in some people without affecting breathing.

What Is Kratom Useful For?

Kratom can be useful for treating chronic pain, improving symptoms of depression/anxiety, and providing mental focus in some individuals. The benefits of Kratom are multi-faceted, but keep in mind that some Kratom strains are better-suited for having specific effects on the mind/body.

Does Kratom Lower Testosterone?

A scientific study [1] conducted in 2018 showed that the regular consumption of Kratom did not affect users’ testosterone levels, FSH (follicle stimulating hormone) or LH (luteinizing hormone) production. Importantly, the subjects consumed between 76.23 – 94.15 mg. of mitragynine daily.

What Kinds of Pain Does Kratom Help With?

According to some users, Kratom can help with chronic pain and bodily aches. Much like pain medications, Kratom activates opioid receptors in the brain to a lesser degree than traditional substances. The end result appears to be pain relief with much less potential for dependence.

How Does Kratom Actually Block Pain?

Kratom may block pain by attaching to opioid receptors in the brain. 7-hydroxy-mitragynine is found in Kratom capsules at fractions of a percentage, but this powerful compound is 13x more potent than morphine [2] by weight. Kratom is said to produce stimulating effects at lower doses.

Buying Premium Quality Kratom Capsules – Our Final Takeaway

The benefits of Kratom can be numerous, and users looking for a natural alternative to pain medications could have the experience of a lifetime. While everyone’s experience with Kratom will be different, we’d suggest cycling through various Kratom strains to find the best match.

If you simply can’t decide, Super Speciosa’s Borneo Kratom Capsules are our recommendation for newbies! Red vein Kratom strains are said to relax the body and mind while inducing restful sleep. Unlike green vein Kratom & white vein Kratom, these Kratom capsules may be sedative.

Users who’d rather experience stimulating and energizing effects from Kratom should look for Green Maeng Da Kratom or white Kratom strains. No matter which product you buy, start slow.

