1. eHarmony – Best Dating Site for Over 40 Overall

Pros

High-quality singles

For long-term dating

High success rates

Smooth-running app

Cons

More expensive than other dating websites

Not really for quick hookups

Pricing

6 months – $65.90 a month, $395.40 total

12 months – $45.90 a month, $550.80 total

24 months – $35.90 a month, $961.60 total

eHarmony may be more expensive than other dating sites for over 40, but it sure is THE best place to go when starting with dating for over 40.

Maybe the steep price has something to do with the quality of singles on it, too – the people there are folks over the age of 30 who’ve got their shit together.

AND they’re serious about the online dating scene.

That means you’ll be hard-pressed to find a casual hookup on eHarmony, but it also means it’s one of the best dating sites for over 40 when looking for a meaningful relationship.

The site claims over 2 million people have found love on it.

Bold claims, but we believe them considering their matchmaking system is top-notch. Firstly, you get to develop your profile thoroughly, state your interests and wants, and all of that. Then you get a questionnaire and a compatibility quiz.

And the matchmaking system will use all of that plus your behavior on the site to suggest you matches, and it really does a great job.

2. Hinge – Hip Dating Site Everyone’s Using

Pros

Reasonably priced

Very popular

Relationships and hookups

Their props are great ice-breakers

Cons

No Desktop version

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

Hinge is THE dating site millennials are crazy about nowadays, but it’s also one of the best dating sites for over 40.

That’s because plenty of millennials over 40 are on it, as well as Gen X singles.

That’s what put Hinge on our list of the best dating sites for people over 40, but that’s not the only thing. Hinge is hugely popular, so there are a lot of potential singles you can match with for dating after 40.

It’s also reasonably priced – monthly membership costs only $14.99 a month.

There’s no mobile app, which can be kinda inconvenient, but there are amazing Hinge prompts that can help you spark a conversation if you’re feeling kinda lost in this whole dating after 40 thing.

Here are some examples:

Unusual Skills…

A Shower Thought I Recently Had…

Green Flags I Look For…

I’ll Fall For You If….

The Best Way to Ask Me Out Is By…

See how easy it is to just piggyback onto one of these or just plain outstate how you want to be called out on a date.

3. Zoosk – One-Size-Fits-All Site for Dating After 40

Pros

For hookups or serious relationship

Good male-to-female ratio

Photo verification

LGBTQ+-friendly

Cons

Laggy interface

Lots of ads

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

Zoosk made it to the top of our list of the best dating sites for over 40 because it works like a charm for both hookups and long-term relationships.

Whatever you want your dating after 40 to be, you got it with this one-size-fits-all dating site.

It’s also got a good male-to-female ratio, AND it’s LGBTQ+-friendly, so whoever you’re looking to date, you’ll have solid options.

You can even verify your profile to up your chances when dating after 40.

Zoosk SmartPicks matchmaking system will suggest matches based on your previous likes and Xs.

What really seals the deal for Zoosk being one of the best dating sites for over 40 regarding both hookups and relationships is that you can pause your account.

You can do it when you’re snatched and then just pick up where you left off when you’re ready for some more dating for over 40.

4. Ashley Madison – Best Dating Website for People Over 40 Looking For MBA Affairs

Pros

State-of-the-art discretion features

Free for women!

Fake profiles are dealt with fast

Cons

More men than women

Pricing

Free for women

Basic plan – 100 credits for $59

Classic plan – 500 credits for $169

Elite plan – 1,000 credits for $289

Listen, not all those looking to start dating after 40 are singles. We’re not here to condone, nor are we here to judge – those are just facts.

What’s facts, too, is that Ashley Madison is one of the best dating sites for people over 40 when it comes to MBA affairs.

But Ashley Madison is more than just an affairs dating site.

It’s a place where singles flock to date discreetly, whatever the reason for discretion may be. Maybe they have sensitive jobs or don’t want people (read: ex-wife) up their business.

The dating site delivers that much-wanted discretion with some of the most advanced discretion features we’ve seen.

That includes face-blurring options but also the app disguise feature that lets you disguise the app on your phone as anything else and customize the notification.

The best part? This niche dating site is completely free for women.

5. AdultFriendFinder – Fast and Easy Dating for Over 40

Pros

Quick and easy hookups

Large user base

Kink-friendly and explicit

Adult super store

Cons

No direct messages for free users

Some jerks

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

Not all those dating after 40 are looking for their ‘happily ever after.’ Some of you have already had that and now just want some fun via quick and easy hookups.

AdultFriendFinder is one of the most popular dating sites for 40 plus when it comes to that.

There are tens of millions of singles there, and they all look for the same thing – some casual sex. The site’s pretty explicit when it comes to its content, too.

There’s even an adult superstore!

But, most importantly, when it comes to casual dating for over 40, the folks on the dating site are very kink-friendly, so it’s easy to find just the kind of fling you want.

It’s fast, too.

You’d have to pay to date, though, as free dating profiles can’t even send messages. But if fast and easy hookups are what you’re looking for, you’ll find the membership fees worth it.

6. Silver Singles – Best Site for Dating Seniors

Pros

Verified members

60% of users are over 50

Good safety features

3-7 daily matches

Cons

No customer support by phone

Limited free dating profile

Pricing

3 months – $44.95 a month, $134.85 total

6 months – $34.95 a month, $209.7

12 months – $24.95 a month, $299.4

Silver Singles is among the most popular dating sites for people over 40… like, well over 40. It’s one of the best senior dating sites.

Their target user base is folks over 50 looking to date within their age, and 60% of users in their dating pool are just that.

The dating website will fix you up with a personality quiz as soon as you sign up – nothing too brainy, just some questions on your values, interests, and what you’re looking for.

Do your due diligence because the dating site will use what you give them to fix you up with suitable matches. So act like an online dating expert.

You’ll get 3-7 of matches a day, but you can browse for other older singles on your own, too.

Since older singles have some trouble navigating dating online for seniors, they’ll love to hear that Silver Singles is easy to use.

Most people are also verified, and strict security measures are in place to protect all our boomers out there.

7. SearchingForSingles – Easy-To-Use for Folks Dating After 40

Pros

Super easy to use

Affordable

No lengthy questionnaires

Video chat

Cons

Poor filter options

Some fake profiles

Pricing

1 month – $12.95

3 months – $10.95 a month, $32.8 total

6 months – $8.95 a month, $53.7 total

Here’s another online dating site for over 40 (and well over 40) for those who aren’t that tech-savvy.

SearchingForSingles is highly self-explanatory and easy to use.

There are also no lengthy questionnaires or surveys, in case you’re not a big fan of those. This feature called MatchGame instead lets you browse through all folks dating after 40 and connect with them.

There are plenty of senior singles for you to choose from, and your privacy and data will be protected.

The bummer is that there are some fake profiles here and there, and the dating site isn’t doing a great job getting rid of them. You protect yourself while online dating by using Search Image with Google Lens.

The best part? At $8.95 a month, SearchingForSingles is one of the most affordable dating sites.

8. Feeld – Among the Best Dating Sites for Over 40 and LGBTQ+

Pros

You can send messages for free

Great for experimenting

LGBTQ+ and gender-inclusive

Good for couples, too

Cons

You have to sync it with Facebook

Pricing

1 month – $11.99

3 months – $8 a month, $23.99 total

All our LGBTQ+ folks out there looking for dating for over 40, worry not, for we haven’t forgotten about all of y’all.

Feeld is one of the best online dating sites for over 40 and LGBTQ+, as well as those who want to date out of the box.

It’s a pretty sex-positive place full of positive and active folks.

And they didn’t use to call it 3nder for nothing – 60% of the folks on it are couples looking to date other couples or hoping for a threesome.

You, too, can kick things up a notch on Feeld and experiment. There is, however, a strict 0% nudity policy, so if you’re hoping for a conventional dating experience, you won’t get overwhelmed by what other folks are up to.

The best part? You can hide your Feeld dating profile from your Facebook friends.

But wait, there’s more – everyone gets free messages on Feeld, making it one of the best free membership offers for over 40. Even if you want the extra features, subscribing for this dating website starts at only $8, so it’s pretty affordable, too.

9. Bumble – Keep the Creeps at Bay with This Dating App

Pros

Free messages for all

Women initiate contact

Video chat

Great anti-harassment protection

Cons

Disappearing matches

Pricing

1 week – $8.99

1 month – $16.99

3 months – $11.33 a month, $33.99 total

6 months – $9.16 a month, $54.99 total

The last thing a woman dating after 40 needs are some creeps sending her unsolicited dick pics or some unhinged gibbering.

That brings dating app Bumble to our list of the best dating sites for people over 40 – the dating site gives women control over who gets to speak to them while online dating.

Only women are allowed to initiate conversations.

The downside is that the matches disappear if the other side doesn’t respond within 24 hours. But hey, men need protection when online dating, too.

And that’s not even the best part.

Bumble is a 100% free dating experience for all, and all members can send messages for free. It also has a roughly equal male-to-female ratio – it’s not just women there.

And there’s Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz, which are also helpful, albeit not for dating purposes. Read our Bumble dating review or

10. Elite Singles – For Sapiosexuals Dating After 40

Pros

Educated and successful members

Many single parents

Great matchmaking system

Free personality report

Cons

Kinda expensive

Not really for casual sex

Pricing

1 month – $59.95 a month

3 months – $57.95 a month, $173.85 total

6 months – $44.95 a month, $269.70 total

If you’re looking for not just dating for over 40 but also to date educated and successful 40-year-olds, Elite Singles is one of the dating sites and apps for over 40 to go to.

The paid membership prices will tell you all you need to know about how successful and in a good place people on EliteSingles are – membership starts at $44.95 a month.

That’s kinda the biggest downside to the dating site, but if you’re a successful person over the age of 40 looking to meet the likes, you’ll find it worth it.

The steep prices also show how serious people on it are about online dating – most are looking for committed relationships.

Plenty of single parents are looking for other single parents dating, too.

EliteSingles has a ‘Have You Met’ feature that allows for swipe-style dating for over 40, but it also has a great matchmaking system.

Plus, you’ll get a free personality report even if you don’t decide to pay for the dating site.

11. Christian Café – Online Dating for Christians Over 40

Pros

Among the largest Christian dating sites

Free trial

Christians looking for love

Excellent safety features

Cons

No free dating profile

Not for everyone

Pricing

2 weeks – $34.97, $69.94‬ a month

1 month – $44.97

3 months – $23.32 per month, $69.97 total

6 months – $18.32 per month, $109.97 total

If you’re dating over 40 and you’re big on your (Christian) religion, you should go to Christian Café, a great Christian dating site for over 40.

Christian Café is one of the big faith-based dating sites; as such, it has plenty of folks on it. Plenty of them are also looking for dating for over 40.

But all of them are devoted Christians looking for serious relationships with those who share their beliefs and values.

There are public forum conversations where people share their thoughts about all sorts of things and just hang out. These are also a great way to meet someone to date.

The bummer is that there isn’t an option to have a free dating profile. There is, however, a free trial period of 10 days.

That should be enough for you to realize whether or not you like Christian Café, one of the best dating sites for people over 40, enough to subscribe.

Do Online Dating Sites Really Work?

Yes, online dating sites actually work! Not only do they work, but they’re the only way to actually meet someone in the online dating world for a real-life date.

Think about it – how would you react if someone approached you in public, asked for your number, or called you out on a date?

You’d feel like they’re a creep – that’s how you’d feel!

That’s just how it is nowadays, so maybe you’re single because you’re not on some of the paid dating sites for people over 40.

Brides magazine has a great article on online dating culture, with people sharing their personal experiences if you’d like to learn more.

How to Start Dating After 40

Dating after 40 may seem daunting and confusing. We’re not gonna lie here – it can be.

That’s why it’s important to prepare to date again in a time and age where things aren’t as they used to be the last time you checked in.

Here’s how to do it:

Make sure you’re ready to date – Just because you’re fresh out of marriage or people tell you you should date again doesn’t mean you’re ready for new serious relationships. The best and surest way to ruin your online dating experience is to start when you’re not fully ready.

Examine past relationships – Looking inward has never done anyone any bad. Figure out why your last relationship fell through. Analyze all the things you didn’t like that led to the breakup so you can know what you want and don’t want.

Choose the best dating sites for people over 40 – There’s no ideal dating preferences for people over 40, and that’s just facts. Choose the dating app or site that could best get you what you hope to get from the dating experience.

Learn to depend on someone again – We’re not suggesting becoming fully dependent on someone for everything. But you should learn to trust someone again and find that balance between independence and interdependence.

Choose wisely – Last but certainly not least, you’ve got to choose your matches on some of the best dating sites for over 40 wisely. This especially goes for long-term commitments.

5 Tips for Dating for Over 40

Dating after 40 isn’t the same as when you were in your 20s. You aren’t the same you were back then, either, and you likely don’t want or need the same thing.

So, before you head to some of the best dating sites for people over 40, check out these dating tips for over 40 to ace the online dating game and protect yourself.

Embrace your ‘baggage’

Single parent? Your perfect date is likely one, too

Don’t rush into meeting kids, though

Manage your online dating expectations

But don’t settle, either

1. Embrace Your ‘Baggage’

You’re in your 40s, right? There are likely many things you may consider ‘baggage’ in your life right now. But you know what?

You shouldn’t consider your life experiences baggage.

These are the things that made you who you are now. Focus on the growth and development that came from them and that you worked for.

Embrace your ‘baggage’ because these are the things that shape us and let us grow as persons.

Not to mention that people on dating sites for people over 40 aren’t exactly baggage-free, either.

When you date them, look for how they deal with that baggage instead of what life threw at them.

2. Single Parent? Your Perfect Date Is Probably One, Too

Most people looking into dating for over 40 have a kid or two. Now, you may feel a certain way about this if you’re one of them.

It may feel like an extra issue with online dating you don’t know how you tackle.

But it’s really not. Guess what? Most people on the best dating sites for over 40 also have children. And no, little ones (or bigger ones) aren’t a hindrance to your online dating.

They’re a big part of your life, and you should proudly mention them on your profile on some of the best dating sites for 40-plussers.

Yes, it adds things to the dynamics, but as we said, most people on the best dating sites for over 40 have kids, too. And single parents date, too, and have thriving relationships, even marriages.

3. Don’t Rush Into Meeting Kids, Though

Whether you or your date (or both) are single parents or co-parents, we all know what that means in dating – a package deal.

That doesn’t mean you should jump into that package deal right off the bat.

The first person (or the next one) you meet on the best dating sites for over 40 likely isn’t the person you’ll be in a serious relationship with or marriage.

And your kids (and theirs) might also feel a certain way about the new situation.

So, put the brakes on when it comes to having your date meet your children or meeting your date’s children.

Wait until you’ve been dating for several months, and you’re sure you two are headed for a serious relationship.

4. Manage Your Online Dating Expectations

It’s important to know what you want from dating on dating sites for 40 plus and set clear goals and boundaries.

But it’s also essential to manage those expectations.

If you set out on dating with a vision of what you want dating and your partner to be, you’ll likely get disappointed.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Many folks dating over 40 have their shit together already and are more ready for meaningful relationships than they were in their 20s.

But people are also juggling many more things besides dating nowadays, and they come with their own baggage and maybe even some fears.

So, don’t expect dating on some of the best dating sites for over 40 to be a ride in the park.

Adjust your expectations and give people a chance. We’re not in high school anymore. Just because folks don’t listen to the same music as you, have similar hobbies and interests, or can’t meet you every day doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be the right match for you.

5. But Don’t Settle, Either

Give people (and yourself) a chance, but don’t settle either. There’s no reason to. You’ve likely already settled before, or you haven’t, and now is not the time to start.

Learn to be content with yourself and being alone, and love yourself first.

That will make it easier for you to find meaningful relationships with people on some of the best dating sites for people over 40.

5 Mistakes to Avoid When Dating Over 40

You thought we were just gonna leave you with tips and not tell you what not to do?

You thought wrong!

It’s also important to know what mistakes to avoid when dating after 40. Here are the most common mistakes when dating over 40 and what not to do on some of the best dating sites for people over 40.

1. Don’t Put an Old Photo on Your Dating Profile

We all looked better in our 20s, but that’s no reason to put pictures of our 20-year-old selves on the best dating sites for over 40.

You do realize your date is going to see you in real life.

Don’t set yourself up for failure – choose some nice recent photos of yourself. Don’t be ‘too cool’ for the best dating sites over 40, and skip the photos part altogether.

Upload some nice pics of your face and some full-body photos, too.

2. Don’t Rush It

Users on the best dating sites for over 40 sometimes seem to behave like they’re shopping on Amazon – they join and want the perfect date at their front door within 48 hours.

That just ain’t happening.

No matter how badly you want your piece of happiness and that one person that makes it all right, you need to have patience and perseverance.

You don’t want to be caught in a bad relationship and cause yourself even more pain and problems, do you?

3. Don’t Expect Online Dating to Be Like It Was Before

Another common mistake people dating on the best dating sites for over 40 make is believing things would work the same way they did in their 20s.

Everything’s changed.

Dating etiquette has changed, and people have changed, too. Just because you’ve been talking to a person or even dating for a couple of days doesn’t mean they aren’t dating other people, too. You should, too.

Exclusivity is not a given – it’s something that’s agreed upon later on.

Don’t expect the same type of gestures or relationship flow either – people in their 40s have a lot more going on than 20-year-olds.

Things will be different this time around. And they should, and it’ll be better.

4. Don’t Limit Yourself

You may have joined the best dating sites for over 40 as a last attempt to secure that one true love and even marriage, but you shouldn’t limit yourself.

You likely have an idea of what you want that person to be.

But dating on dating sites (and in general) shouldn’t feel like checking off a list. Here’s one pro tip – look for the kind of bond and connection you have with a person instead of what they are like.

Don’t get us wrong – you don’t have to date people that aren’t what you’re looking for or give EVERYONE a chance.

But do give people you have a good connection with that aren’t your type a chance, and do give different kinds of relationships a go, too. That brings us to our next point.

5. Don’t Take Online Dating Too Seriously

The best dating sites for over 40 will give you a chance to meet all kinds of people, and you should take advantage of that.

Reap all the benefits of being single. Date more people, try new things, learn new things, and develop new hobbies.

Dating on the best dating sites for over 40 can (and should) be so much more than just shopping for the next spouse or partner.

Dating for Over 40 FAQs

Before we wrap this write-up of the best dating sites for over 40, we’ll answer some of the most common questions on the topic.

What Are the Best Dating Sites for Over 40?

The best dating sites for over 40 are:

Dating Sites for Over 40: The Takeaway

We know that dating after 40 isn’t exactly a walk in the park. But guess what? You’re not alone in this – there are plenty of people over 40 out there who are both struggling and thriving while dating online or in real life.

To be among the latter bunch, head to some of the best dating sites for over 40.

eHarmony beats all other dating sites for over 40 when it comes to the quality of dating and singles on their dating site.

Hinge is hugely popular among the age group, and Zoosk works like a charm for both long-term relationships and casual hookups.

Each of the sites on our list of the best dating sites for people over 40 are good choices – you just need to choose the one that suits you best.

Then follow the dating tips we gave you and avoid those common mistakes when dating after 40, and you’ll be fine. In fact, you’ll be more than just fine.