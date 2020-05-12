Best CBD oil for inflammation

SPONSOR CONTENT

Nothing is more frustrating than trying to live life and make it through the day while battling painful inflammation.

At its worst, inflammation can cause any and all daily activity to come to a grinding halt.

What’s worse is the fact along with inducing unwanted drowsiness, most prescription medications used for inflammation are also highly addictive and damaging to organs and body systems. Thanks to a new surge in the popularity of natural remedies, more people are discovering that effective relief doesn’t have to be costly, dangerous, or riddled with unwanted side-effects.

Recently, CBD has emerged as a holistic remedy that has grown in popularity and trustworthiness among individuals suffering with chronic inflammation as well as other issues and conditions. Not only is CBD safe and effective at tackling painful inflammation, it’s also devoid of any harmful and lasting side-effects.

How We Compiled CBD Oil for Inflammation List:

In order to write this article, we first had to come up with a long list of Best CBD oil brands from among the ones that are currently out on the market today. And because of the recent rise in CBD’s popularity, our list grew to epic lengths.

Next, we researched and scrutinized every brand by carefully looking at customer reviews on products, how each company sourced and produced its CBD extracts, third-party laboratory testing reports, and lots more.

Based on our findings, next we removed brand names from off of our list until we were left with a few brands that met our strict criteria.

We then researched the brands more deeply until we were left with the top 5 names in CBD that are listed further down in this article.

Lastly, our list would not be as comprehensive as it could be if we failed to include in our research documented input from respected journalists, niche experts, as well as real CBD users.

What We Looked For:

As we narrowed down our extensive list of CBD brands, we reviewed every unique brand and its products for:

Inflammation reduction . Our top priority was finding out how effective each brand was at alleviating chronic, painful inflammation.

. Our top priority was finding out how effective each brand was at alleviating chronic, painful inflammation. The brand’s hemp processing facilities and whether the company met stringent FDA guidelines.

and whether the company met stringent FDA guidelines. Whether the products are full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate extracts.

THC levels that remained in the final products once they made it to store shelves.

that remained in the final products once they made it to store shelves. Whether the company lab-tested its products and made those results easily available to its customers.

and made those results easily available to its customers. Dosage and usage instructions the brand gave to its customers.

the brand gave to its customers. The brand’s overall reputation and customer reviews.

and customer reviews. Whether the brand presented conclusive, trustworthy, vetted information about CBD — what it is, how it works, its benefits, etc. — to its customers.

In closely looking at these final variables, we then whittled our list down to the following five brands.

Best CBD Oil For Inflammation [Reviews]

#1 FAB CBD Oil: High Quality & #1 Pick

FAB was founded in 2017 with a mission to create a quality, reliable, line of CBD products for everybody to enjoy.

The company’s founder and staff have years of experience in the health, nutrition, and fitness niches. All of FAB CBD’s products are formulated according to the company’s highest standards. FAB has a line of CBD oils in various strengths, a topical cream, CBD gummies, CBD dog treats, and a brand new line of superfoods.

All of the company’s products are crafted from Colorado’s finest organically-grown hemp, which is then crafted into top-shelf extract through a highly-preferred, clean, solvent-free CO2 extraction process.

The result of this process are ultra-clean extracts that are loaded with beneficial terpenes and important cannabinoids that enable the company’s customers to gain all of hemp’s tremendous health benefits.

Highlights:

FAB is clearly the best CBD oil for inflammation in a great number of ways:

Variety: FAB creates oils in varying strengths, a topical CBD cream, CBD gummies, and much more. FAB gives its customers many different ways to treat their inflammation. FAB’s CBD oil works on a cellular level to calm down inflammation, while its topical cream alleviates the pain associated with arthritis and other debilitating conditions.

FAB creates oils in varying strengths, a topical CBD cream, CBD gummies, and much more. FAB gives its customers many different ways to treat their inflammation. FAB’s CBD oil works on a cellular level to calm down inflammation, while its topical cream alleviates the pain associated with arthritis and other debilitating conditions. Full-spectrum, organic hemp sources: FAB sources its hemp from Colorado — where it is organically grown — to create the extract that’s used in all of its products. All FAB’s hemp is grown using state-of-the-art growing, extraction, and cloning practices and equipment. This way the company can guarantee its customers products that contain high-quality raw materials and a top-shelf end product.

FAB sources its hemp from Colorado — where it is organically grown — to create the extract that’s used in all of its products. All FAB’s hemp is grown using state-of-the-art growing, extraction, and cloning practices and equipment. This way the company can guarantee its customers products that contain high-quality raw materials and a top-shelf end product. Third-party lab testing: All of FAB’s products are tested using third-party laboratory ProVerde Laboratories. The company also makes those test results available to its clients via FAB’s website.

All of FAB’s products are tested using third-party laboratory ProVerde Laboratories. The company also makes those test results available to its clients via FAB’s website. Money-back guarantee: FAB gives all of its clients a 30-day money-back guarantee on all of its products. This is an ideal option for customers who are trying CBD products for the very first time.

Pros:

Fantastic tasting oil flavors in strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg.

Voted the best CBD oil by Discovermagazine.

Phenomenal customer service.

Secure and quick shipping.

Vegan superfood options available.

Free shipping on all orders over $89.

Cons:

No shipping to Canada or the UK.

No options for auto-ship or subscription memberships for regular orders.

#2 Premium Jane

Premium Jane is based in Scottsdale, AZ and has a mission to educate and engage the CBD community about the natural, beneficial properties of organic hemp products. The company states on its website that the Premium Jane family is made up of farmers, agricultural experts, biologists, chemists, and marketing developers.

Premium Jane has a line of CBD oils, capsules, topicals, and gummies. According to the company’s website, all of the products are crafted from a controlled, regulated industrial hemp supply that is regularly checked for pesticides, microbes, chemical fertilizers, heavy metals, and solvents.

Highlights:

High Quality Hemp: Premium Jane has a licensing agreement with Oregon Pilot Research farms, which allows the company to have access to some of the highest-grade industrial hemp in the country.

Premium Jane has a licensing agreement with Oregon Pilot Research farms, which allows the company to have access to some of the highest-grade industrial hemp in the country. Purity and Taste: Premium Jane uses 100% natural citrus extracts in all of their CBD oils.

Pros:

Premium Jane uses the preferred, clean CO2 extraction process

Full spectrum products

Delicious, natural flavors

Products are non-GMO, vegetarian, and gluten-free

Free shipping nationwide

Products sourced from non-GMO hemp grown in the United States

Affordable prices

Cons:

No vape products are available to customers

#3 Pure Hemp

Not much is found about the company on Pure Hemp’s website, however, the company does state that it has offices in the heart of Los Angeles, CA. Collectively, those who work for Pure Hemp have half a century of hemp industry experience.

Highlights:

Wide range of products: Pure Hemp has a wide-array of innovative and interesting products.

Pure Hemp has a wide-array of innovative and interesting products. Organic products: According to Pure Hemp’s website, all products are organic.

According to Pure Hemp’s website, all products are organic. Good tasting products: Customers report that Pure Hemp’s products have a pleasant taste and scent.

Pros:

Products are easy to use.

Products have a pleasant flavor and scent.

Highly effective products

Natural ingredients

Wide variety of product options

Cons:

No third party lab testing

#4 Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals was founded in 2015 by Rusty Scott after he fell and injured his knee while walking his dog. After not being satisfied with the effects of other CBD products on the market that he tried to help treat his knee pain, Scott founded Receptra Naturals. The company’s mission is to provide customers with therapeutically potent organic hemp products that are sourced in Colorado.

Highlights:

Organic products: Receptra Naturals works with family-owned Colorado farms that grow organic hemp.

Receptra Naturals works with family-owned Colorado farms that grow organic hemp. Positive customer reviews: The company has high customer reviews and ships to all 50 states.

The company has high customer reviews and ships to all 50 states. Wide range of doses: Receptra offers customers a wide-array of dosing options for their CBD products.

Pros:

The company prides itself on being highly transparent with its customers. On Receptra’s website, customers can trace products back to the source.

Receptra targets its products towards people with an active lifestyle, therefore, most products are of a high potency.

THC-free products are also available to customers.

The company uses a third-party lab to test all of its products, and those results are made available to customers on the company’s website.

There is also a 30-day return policy on all products.

Cons:

The website feels a bit clunky to navigate.

Limited flavor options for products.

Limited product offerings. Receptra only offers oils topical and does not offer gummies, capsules, or any other type of CBD product variation.

#5 CBDistillery

CBDistillery was first founded by Colorado natives. The company’s mission is to create high-quality, reasonably-priced, CBD products from hemp that is grown in the United States.

Highlights:

Product selection: CBDistillery offers a variety of full-spectrum oils, creams, vapes, capsules and isolates.

CBDistillery offers a variety of full-spectrum oils, creams, vapes, capsules and isolates. Clean products: All of CBDistillery’s products are full-spectrum, non-GMO, third-party lab tested, and US Hemp Authority certified.

Pros:

All products are third-party lab tested and results are made available to customers by scanning the QR codes on every product they order.

The majority of the company’s products are full-spectrum with some isolate offerings.

Products are available both online and in stores.

CBDistillery Coupon code: GT15

Variety of product options including oils, vapes, creams, capsules, soft-gels, and gummies.

Cons:

Reported shipping delays.

Oil droppers reported to be flimsy, which means there is a potential waste of CBD oil.

Company contact information is not easily able to find on the website

CBD Oil Benefits for Inflammation

A host of studies are showing that CBD has many effective anti-inflammatory properties that can help with a great number of diseases that cause dangerous and painful inflammation.

The inflammatory response is a natural part of the body’s immune response. While inflammation that lasts for a short period can be protective in nature, chronic inflammation coincides with dangerous diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s Disease, fibromyalgia, lupus, and inflammatory bowel disease.

It goes without saying that when you have inflammation, you also have pain. Some common symptoms associated with inflammation are:

Pain

Heat

Swelling

Redness

Most inflammatory conditions are typically treated using a combination of steroid medications and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs. While some people may feel that this is a helpful combination, these drugs do come with many risks and side effects.

Indeed, there are many ways to help calm and treat inflammation.Some turn to diet and supplements to help quell inflammation, others are turning to CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties as a means of naturally treating chronic inflammation.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is found naturally in cannabis — marijuana and hemp — plants. CBD, unlike its cannabinoid counterpart, THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, will not cause you to feel high.

CBD helps to halt inflammation by preventing dangerous inflammatory agents from travelling through the body. As such, many ongoing studies are solidifying CBD’s safeness and effectiveness in treating many harmful inflammatory conditions so that people can function in better and more improved ways.

For many who might not know, CBD oil works with the body’s endocannabinoid system through receptors in the central and peripheral nervous system to help regulate vital bodily functions such as:

Inflammation

Immune function

Appetite

Digestion

Sleep

Mood

Reproduction

Temperature regulation

Motor control

Memory

Pain

Pleasure

Research is showing that CBD oil is an effective substance to alleviate painful inflammation. In fact, ongoing research shows that both CBD and THC are over twenty times more effective than NSAIDs like ibuprofen at treating inflammation.

Some conditions that CBD oil can treat when it comes to inflammation are:

Arthritis

Chronic pain

Chronic inflammation

Fibromyalgia

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Low back inflammation

Neuropathic inflammation

Osteoarthritis

Things to Consider When Buying CBD Oil for Inflammation

Due to the recent rise in popularity of CBD oil, there are a rash of new CBD brands on the market. It’s important to remember, however, that all CBD brands are not created equal.

If you do want to make CBD oil a regular part of your health regimen, please keep in mind:

Where CBD companies are sourcing their hemp. All cannabis that is grown in Asia and Europe are not held to the same standards as hemp that’s grown in the United States.

How much THC is in a product. THC naturally occurs in cannabis, however, all CBD products crafted and sold within the United States must only legally contain less than 0.3% THC. Always select products from companies that abide by this law.

Know the difference between full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolates. Full-spectrum products give you the most amount of benefits because they contain a vast amount of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other hemp actives in them. These products are more effective because all of these compounds come together in an entourage effect to interact with each other within the body.

Look closely at a company’s products to see what else may be in what they are selling. Tinctures, edibles, as well as cosmedics may also contain flavoring agents, preservatives, and other non-beneficial ingredients in them. Always go with products that are certified organic and that are crafted from all-natural ingredients.

Purchase from companies who use third-party lab testing to test their products and that make test results easily available to its customers. Third-party lab test results allow you to know exactly what it is that you are putting inside of your body.

What Is The Best CBD Dosage for Inflammation?

As with any natural supplement, proper dosing with CBD is also very important.

To start, it’s best to keep in mind that everyone’s body is different. Therefore, there is no perfect dose for one single person. What may be right for you, might not be right for someone else.

Higher is not always better with CBD. Typically, mid-range doses give the best benefits over low or high doses. You can check the article here to know more about dosage.

Those who are new to CBD should start by taking a single daily 5mg dose for about one week before reassessing and increasing the dose. When you do decide to increase your dose, do it gradually. Low and slow is the best way to go with CBD.

Each time you increase the dose, stick to the new dose for at least one week before increasing again because the body needs adequate time to adjust to the new dosage.

If you are someone who has never tried CBD before, it’s best to begin with a ½ dropper of FAB CBD’s 300mg CBD oil once per day. This will equal about 5mg.

After one week, reassess and see how you feel. If you feel as if you need more CBD oil, then begin taking ½ dropper twice daily to equal about 10mg a day.

Final Thoughts On CBD Oil And Inflammation

The proof is out there. Numerous studies are showing that CBD is an effective way to treat painful inflammation.

Because prescription anti-inflammatory medications and NSAIDs come with an array of risks and side effects, more people are looking to natural, safe alternatives like CBD oil to help alleviate and possibly eliminate the chronic inflammation that stems from conditions such as arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, fibromyalgia, lupus, diabetes, and many other conditions.

The fact that CBD oil is devoid of any intoxicating effects, has a low range of side-effects, and will not cause harm to internal organs like NSAIDs do, it has grown in popularity among more individuals who are now using CBD with positive results.

Regardless of whether you have acute or chronic inflammation, it will definitely benefit you to try some of the fine CBD products talked about within this article.

If you are thinking about trying CBD oil for inflammation, you should first discuss it with your primary care doctor so that he/she can help you determine a safe starting dosage.

