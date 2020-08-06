Best CBD Oil for Dogs: A Buyer’s Guide

What more can you share with your furry friend other than a walk?

CBD!

If you already know how CBD may benefit you, you may be surprised to learn that your four-legged friend may benefit from CBD as well.

After all, CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is found in all mammals, including you and your dog.

Knowing that CBD may benefit your dog is not enough; you need to know how to administer it, as well as how to choose the best CBD oil for dogs to treat pain or any other condition.

The use of CBD oil to treat pain in pets has been soaring in popularity.

But people are still faced with one challenge: How do I choose the best CBD oil for pain in this highly unregulated hemp sector? Does CBD oil even work for dogs?

This is where we come in.

In this guide, not only will we let you know how you can use CBD oil to manage pain in your furry friend, but we will also show you what it takes to get the very best CBD oil products for pets.

Where To Get The Best CBD Oil for Dogs to Treat Pain

In this section, we will highlight some of the best CBD brands and what sets them apart from the rest of the competition.

We considered factors such as CBD concentration, source of hemp, service delivery, customer reviews, price as well as transparency to come up with this list.

CBD OIL FOR PETS BEST CHOICE!

Try The CBD

Key Features

Colorado-grown hemp, 600mg of CBD per bottle

Third-party lab tested

Organic Hemp Seed Oil

Heavy Metal and Pesticides FREE

Sufficient for one-two months use for most pets

Price: $39.99

Known for its quality CBD oil products for humans, this company tops our list for the best CBD oil companies for pets.

Going for $39.99, their CBD oil for pets contains 100% organic hemp seed oil and whole plant hemp CBD oil. This means that your dog can get the full benefits of the cannabis plant without getting high.

Certificates of analysis accompany each product and are easily accessible from their official website- this level of transparency is necessary in this highly unregulated hemp sector.

From the third-party lab results, you will learn that Try The CBD only uses organic hemp, which is free of heavy metal or pesticide to make all their products.

You can use their CBD oil for pets to manage conditions such as chronic pain, separation anxiety, etc. in both dogs and cats.

We think it’s also interesting that this company is based in Colorado-one of the states with the most strict cannabis regulations.

As you probably already know, Colorado is regarded as the ‘epicenter’ of cannabis in the US. This company has taken advantage of the rich Colorado soils to produce different products ranging from vape oil to CBD oil for pets.

If you have not heard of this company before is probably because, unlike most companies, Try The CBD seems to have focused more on the quality of their products rather than just marketing.

This is an excellent company if you’re looking for a CBD vendor who’s able to offer a personalized experience to each of their customers.

They also have a blog section where you can learn about the various CBD products, how to use them, as well as dosage guidelines.

Nuleaf Naturals

Key Features

Made with organic hemp

Full-spectrum CBD extract

Three different potencies – 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg CBD

Price: $38.50 – $179.00

Yet another CBD company from Colorado; Nuleaf Naturals.

Like the other two brands, Nuleaf Naturals has a mission of providing high potency, premium CBD oil products for you and your pets.

Their CBD oil for dogs is made using organic, Colorado-grown hemp with zero additives or artificial flavors.

The company uses the CO2 extraction method, which is regarded as the most efficient and safe way to extract cannabinoids.

However, unlike The Try CBD and CBDworx, Nuleaf Naturals only provides third-party lab results on request.

They are also a bit costly, with the price of their CBD oil for pets ranging from $38.50-$179.00. However, it’s one of the few CBD oils for dogs with up to 50mg of CBD per Ml.

The high CBD potency makes their products suitable for large dogs or those with severe symptoms.

CBDistillery

Key Features

Natural farming practices

Third-party lab testing

150mg and 600mg of CBD per bottle

Price: $20.00 – $38.00

The first thing you notice when you visit their official website are the numerous positive reviews left by other customers- pointing out the reliability and quality services offered by this company.

If you have heard about the CBD Movement, these are the guys behind it.

With over 440k mentions, the CBD movement is steamrolling changes across the US and inspiring people to think about alternative methods of wellness, such as using CBD.

Going for $38.00, their CBD pet tincture comes in a 30ml container and has a CBD strength of 600mg.

Their full-spectrum CBD oil for pets is made using cold-pressed hemp seed oil and is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids.

CBDistillery offers free shipping on all orders above $75.

Perhaps what’s more interesting about this company is that it has been verified by the United States Hemp Authority. It has also been certified by ISO 9001 for its lab-testing purity and natural farming practices. This means you can always be assured of quality products from this company.

There goes our list of top CBD brands that you can trust for quality CBD tincture for you and your pets.

Of course, they all have unique distinguishing features, but one thing is common; they are all committed to ensuring that everyone can access premium quality CBD oil products.

Healthworx CBD

Key Features

Colorado-grown hemp

THC-Free CBD oil for dogs

600mg CBD per bottle

Third-party lab testing

Price: $39.99

Healthworx is another top-tier CBD company based in Colorado.

The company’s mission of remaining transparent while offering quality CBD products and serving the customer is evidenced by their numerous discounts to various special groups such as the veterans, low-income families, and seniors.

They also provide certificates of analysis from 3rd party lab testing, so you know exactly what you’re paying for.

Like Try The CBD, this company also provides extensive CBD education resources.

Calling it pet hemp oil, Healthworx CBD oil for pets contains only CBD, no detectable levels of THC.

Like all their tinctures, their CBD oil for dogs comes in an MCT base, making it safe for your four-legged companion.

Going for $39.99, their CBD oil for pets has a CBD strength of 600mg. Five drops of the oil (one serving) delivers up to 10mg of CBD into your dog.

Their products also contain antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and other cannabinoids bringing about the entourage effect.

More information, including how to administer CBD oil to your furry friend, can be found on their official website.

HolistaPet

Key Features

100% natural ingredients

Full-Spectrum CBD extract

Potency 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, 300mg CBD per bottle

Third-party lab testing

Price range $25.95 – $144.95

Specializing in CBD products for pets, HolistaPet CBD oil for dogs ranks in the top 5 brands to sell a high-quality CBD product. Formulated specifically for pets, this CBD oil is non-psychoactive and completely safe for your dogs.

At a price range of $25.95 to $144.95, you can get a lower or higher potent pet CBD oil that’s worth the money. Choose from 150mg of CBD for small pets up to 3000mg of CBD per bottle intended for pets over 160lbs.

Not only that HolistaPet sells a great pet CBD oil, but at their shop, you can find other pet CBD products such as treats for dogs and cats intended for treating anxiety, stress, or joint pain and even CBD capsules for dogs.

HolistaPet prides itself on using only 100% natural ingredients and a high-quality CBD extracted from organic hemp. Each product is carefully tested by a third-party lab to verify its safety.

Honest Paws

Key Features

Non-GMO organic hemp made in the USA

Potency: 125 mg, 250 mg and 500 mg CBD per bottle

Third-party lab tested

Specially designed for mobility, wellness, relief, or calmness

Price range: $39.95 to $84.95

Honest Paws is a CBD brand that sells CBD oil tinctures for dogs available in three different strengths. You can choose from 125mg, 250mg, or 500mg of CBD per bottle depending on the size of your dog and its condition. The great thing about these drops is that they are specially designed to provide relief, mobility, wellness, or calmness.

Using only high-quality organic hemp grown in Colorado Honest Paws ranks in the top 10 CBD brands selling pet CBD oil. They don’t take any chances with safety and get all their products tested through a third-party lab.

JustCBD

Key Features

Broad-Spectrum CBD extract

Available in different tastes: Bacon, Beef, Chicken, Salmon, Tuna

Non-GMO, Pesticides Free, Organic hemp

Third-party lab tested

Price: $49.99

If you believe that it will be difficult to administer CBD oil to your dog then JustCBD oil for dogs may be the right product because of its various flavors. No dog could resist the taste of bacon, beef, chicken, salmon, or tuna.

JustCBD uses broad-spectrum CBD extracted from organic non-GMO hemp and tested by a third-party lab. The CBD oil by JustCBD contains 500mg CBD per bottle and is non-psychoactive as it has less than 0.3% THC.

CBDmd

Key Features

Five potencies: 150mg, 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, 3000mg CBD per bottle

Broad-spectrum CBD

Third-Party Lab Tested

Organic USA-grown hemp

Price range: $19.99 to $149.99

CBDmd is another great CBD brand that offers CBD oil for dogs with natural and peanut butter flavor. The Paw CBD is available in five different potencies from 150mg to 3000mg of CBD per bottle depending on your dog’s size.

Every product by CBDmd is carefully tested by an independent lab for safety and purity. Other than CBD oil tinctures, this brand offers other pet products such as CBD chews, topicals, and even CBD peanut butter.

Charlotte’s Web

Key Features

Full-spectrum CBD

Made from Colorado-grown hemp

Two sizes – 30ml and 100ml bottles

Chicken flavored/Unflavored

Price: $59.99 – $149.99

Charlotte’s Web CBD oil for dogs is made from whole-plant hemp extract which includes naturally occurring CBD. It is available in two sizes – 30ml and 100ml and you can choose chicken-flavored CBD oil or unflavored if your dog isn’t a fan of chicken.

It contains 17mg of CBD per serving, i.e. in 1ml CBD oil. Charlotte’s Web is based in Colorado and uses quality organic hemp to extract CBD. Like any other reputable brand, they test their products through independent labs.

Medterra

Key Features

Flavors: Beef, Chicken, and Unflavored

Three potencies: 150mg, 300mg, 750mg CBD

THC-free and third-party lab tested

Price: $19.99 – $39.99

Medterra is a well-known brand that offers various CBD Products including pet CBD products. Here you can find CBD oil tinctures for dogs with chicken and beef flavors and CBD joint support chews.

The CBD oil for dogs at Medterra is available in three different potencies – 150mg, 300mg, and 750mg of CBD per bottle. You can rest assured that this product is safe for your dog as it is tested by a third-party lab, the same as all other products available for sale at Medterra.

Best CBD Oil for Dogs to Treat Pain; The Ultimate Guide

Before we tell you which factors to consider when looking for the best CBD oil for your dog, let’s cover some basics;

What Is CBD Oil?

CBD or Cannabidiol is one of the 113+ chemicals occurring naturally in the cannabis plant.

Unlike THC, another popular and widely used cannabinoid, CBD is not psychoactive. This means it won’t get you or your pets high.

To make CBD oil, CBD is extracted from hemp and then mixed with a carrier oil such as MCT, hemp seed, or coconut oil.

Is CBD Oil Legal?

Yes, and no.

It will depend on where it has been extracted. If it’s from 100% pure hemp plants and contains less than 0.3% THC, CBD oil is completely legal in the US.

However, if it’s derived from marijuana, CBD is federally illegal and only legal in a few US states. It’s therefore important that you check with your state laws to understand what type of CBD is legal in your locality.

CBD Oil For Pain; Does It Work In Dogs?

As mentioned earlier, like humans, dogs have an endocannabinoid system (ECS).

Endocannabinoid cells act as a link between the brain and body processes. When your brain senses an imbalance in the body’s internal environment, e.g., stress, anxiety, immune system response, pain, etc., the ECS system relays information to major body organs and immune system response.

CBD has been shown to have a positive interaction with the endocannabinoid system in both humans and animals. It’s through this interaction that CBD achieves its pain-relieving effects as well as other benefits such as reducing anxiety and stress symptoms.

In a study, dogs suffering from osteoarthritis were either given CBD or a placebo.

After four weeks, it was discovered that dogs that received CBD experienced a significant increase in mobility and a decrease in pain.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Dogs?

Being plant-based, CBD has a safe profile than most pharmaceutical drugs.

However, there’s a risk of intoxication if you go for poor-quality CBD oil products. Ensure that you only give your four-legged friend organic CBD, free of heavy metals, pesticides, residuals, or any other harmful chemical.

This brings us to our next point of discussion;

What Factors Should You Consider When Looking For Best CBD Oil For Your Dog?

The things to consider here are similar to what you would consider when buying your own CBD oil. They include:

Organic And All Natural CBD

If you noticed, all the companies we listed above use organic CBD to make their products.

Ensure that your CBD oil isn’t derived from plants that have been treated with chemicals or from chemically-modified seeds.

Why?

Hemp plants will absorb all nutrients and toxins from the soil they have been grown from. This is one of the main reasons why you should go for locally sourced hemp as opposed to imported hemp. This is because locally grown hemp is likely to be grown using organic techniques.

This helps ensure the quality and safety of the final product.

Go for gluten-free and non-GMO CBD products.

· Hemp-Derived CBD

Go for hemp-derived CBD as apart from being federally legal, and in all Us-states, it has less than 0.3% THC, meaning it won’t have any mind-altering effects on your dog.

· Certificates of Analysis

If your company is not willing to produce the certificates of analysis, they probably have something to hide.

Remember, the FDA doesn’t regulate the hemp sector- this means that some companies will make false claims to attract customers.

Some ‘CBD’ products contain less CBD than indicated, with some containing no CBD at all!

Certificates of analysis will help you understand the cannabinoids present in your product as well as their concentration.

They will also let you know if your product contains additional ingredients or any contaminants.

· Company Reputation

Don’t forget to check what other customers have to say regarding your CBD vendor. How knowledgeable are their employees? Do they have a return policy? How easy is it to select a product and check out? Have other customers experienced relief by using their products?

Of course, too many negative reviews should raise a red flag!

How To Administer CBD Oil to Your Dog

Now that we know how CBD oil may benefit your dog and how to pick the best one, how do you make your dog take it?

Place The Oil Directly In Their Mouth

This is one of the easiest ways to administer CBD oil to your dog.

This administration method is beneficial because your dog will get the exact amount of the recommended dose.

Also, when administered this way, CBD will get absorbed by the blood capillaries found under the tongue; hence your dog will experience instant results.

Your dog may not love the taste of raw CBD oil in their mouth, but you may encourage them to swallow everything by giving them a treat afterward. This way, your pet will associate CBD with a positive feeling, and it will be easier for you to administer it in the future.

Be careful not to gag your dog as this will make them more aggressive.

Mix It With Food

You can also administer CBD to your pets by adding it to their food. The food will help mask the taste of CBD oil. Hence your dog may not cause a lot of trouble.

However, make sure that the food will pass as your pet’s regular food as dogs are very picky and may notice any slight change in the taste and appearance of their food.

You can also mix it with something tasty, dilute it with water, or present it as a treat.

Whichever way you choose to administer CBD oil to your dogs, make sure to get quality products by following the tips we outlined in this article and checking out the brands we have recommended.

Remember, how CBD affects your dog is dependent on the quality of the CBD oil.

Related