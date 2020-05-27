SPONSOR CONTENT

While getting to sleep may be difficult for most people, staying asleep is downright impossible for a large majority of the population. According to the American Sleep Association, 50-70 million adults have a sleep disorder.

Many doctors will prescribe dangerous and potentially addictive medications to induce sleep. However, today, more individuals are turning to natural methods to help them get some much-needed rest without the side effects of prescription sleep aids.

While there are different kinds of sleep disorders, insomnia appears to be the most common type. To date, 30 percent of adults suffer with short-term insomnia, and a surprising 10 percent of adults report having chronic insomnia.

Today, there are a host of holistic products that can help alleviate sleep issues. However, more people are turning to CBD because of its scientifically documented results in positively treating a wide-range of health issues.

CBD gummies in particular, are used by many to help quell sleep issues and induce relaxation. Below, we present to you our guide to the best CBD gummies for sleep.

How We Compiled Our List for CBD Gummies for Sleep:

Before we could begin writing our article, we initially needed to come up with a list of popular CBD gummies brands that are popular in the market today. Because of the recent rise in CBD’s popularity, our list grew quite quickly.

Next, we researched each brand by looking over customer reviews on products, how each brand sourced and crafted its CBD extracts, third-party lab test reports, and more. Based on what we found, we removed CBD brand names from our list until we were left with a few brands that met our strict standards.

We further whittled down our list until only the top 5 names in CBD remained.You will find these brands further down in this article.

Lastly, our list would not be complete if we did not include reports and input from respected CBD journalists, niche experts, and real CBD consumers.

What We Looked For

When we looked to cut down our extensive list of CBD gummies for sleep, we scrutinized each brand and its products for:

Hemp sources.

The brand’s processing facilities and if they met stringent FDA guidelines.

Whether the products are made of full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate extracts.

THC levels that remained in the final products once they made it to store shelves.

Whether the company lab-tested its products and made those results easy for customers to find on its website.

Whether the brand gives dosage and usage instructions to its customers.

The brand’s reputation and customer reviews.

Whether the brand offered conclusive, researched information about CBD — what it is, how it works, its benefits, etc.

In carefully looking at each of these factors and criteria, we arrived with a short list featuring the following five brands.

Processed with VSCO with s3 preset

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

FAB first launched in 2017 with a mission to create a high-quality line of proven CBD products that everyone could enjoy. Together, FAB’s founder and its staff have years of experience in the nutrition, health, and fitness industries.

Every one of FAB’s products are formulated in accordance with the brand’s highest standards. To date, the brand offers a line of vegan, non-GMO gummies, a topical CBD cream, a line of full-spectrum CBD oils in various flavors, CBD dog treats, and a line of organic, green superfoods.

FAB uses organically-grown Colorado hemp as a base for all of its products. To begin the process, a highly-preferred, clean and solvent-free CO2 extraction method is used to convert the hemp into top-shelf CBD extract.

What results is nothing short of ultra-clean extracts that are loaded with terpenes and healthful cannabinoids that enable all who use FAB’s products to enjoy hemp’s many documented health benefits.

Highlights:

Top Line Gummies for Sleep: FAB offers vegan CBD gummies that are an amazing option for those who want an alternative to CBD oil. FAB’s gummies offer extended relief in a single dose and are also great for relieving sleep issues.

FAB offers vegan CBD gummies that are an amazing option for those who want an alternative to CBD oil. FAB’s gummies offer extended relief in a single dose and are also great for relieving sleep issues. Organic Hemp Sources: FAB’s organic hemp comes directly from Colorado. All of FAB’s products contain top-notch raw materials that ensure a high-quality end product. Third-party lab testing: FAB tests all of its products using ProVerde Laboratories, a third-party laboratory. Customers can easily find those results on FAB’s website. Money-back guarantee: FAB has a long-standing 30-day money-back guarantee on all of its products. This is a great incentive for those who are trying CBD for the very first time.

Pros:

Top-rated Pure CBD gummies without THC

Strongest CBD Gummies on today’s market

Voted #1 Best CBD Gummies

Best rated customer service

A wealth of favorable customer reviews

Secure and speedy shipping

Free shipping on all orders over $89

FAB regularly gives back to community as well as meaningful charitable organizations

Cons:

No shipping to Canada or the UK

No options for auto-ship or subscription memberships for regular orders

#2 Premium Jane

Premium Jane is based out of Scottsdale, AZ and employs farmers, biologists, agricultural experts, chemists, and marketing developers. The brand’s mission is to spread education about the healing properties of organic hemp products.

Premium Jane has CBD gummies, a line of CBD oils, capsules, and topicals. Each of Premium Jane’s products are made from industrial hemp that is regularly inspected for pesticides, microbes, chemical fertilizers, heavy metals, and solvents.

Highlights:

Quality CBD Gummies: Premium Jane sells 750mg CBD gummies. Each gummy contains 25mg per gummy bear. The gummies are non-GMO, devoid of animal products, lab tested, and are pesticide, solvent, and chemical fertilizer-free.

Premium Jane sells 750mg CBD gummies. Each gummy contains 25mg per gummy bear. The gummies are non-GMO, devoid of animal products, lab tested, and are pesticide, solvent, and chemical fertilizer-free. Regulated Hemp: Premium Jane has a licensing agreement with Oregon Pilot Research farms, which allows the company to have access to some of the highest-grade industrial hemp in the country.

Premium Jane has a licensing agreement with Oregon Pilot Research farms, which allows the company to have access to some of the highest-grade industrial hemp in the country. Positive Customer Reviews: Premium Jane has a solid history of positive customer reviews for its products.

Pros:

Premium Jane uses the preferred, clean CO2 extraction process

Large range of full-spectrum products

All products are manufactured in America

Products are non-GMO, vegetarian, and gluten-free

Free shipping nationwide

Affordable prices

Cons:

No vape products are available to customers

Gummies are not specifically listed as being vegan, but the brand does state that gummies do not contain animal products

#3 PUREKANA

Purekana states on its website that it offers high quality products that you can trust. The brand’s mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp-based CBD products to the market.

Purekana is based out of Scottsdale, AZ. The brand states that its products can be used in the form of capsules, topical salves, beverage enhancers, edibles, vapes, and more. Purekana even has a line of CBD pet products.

Highlights:

Organic Hemp: Purekana’s hemp is organically grown in Kentucky.

Purekana’s hemp is organically grown in Kentucky. Cruelty Free: The brand employs a cruelty-free manufacturing process for all of its products.

The brand employs a cruelty-free manufacturing process for all of its products. Wide-Array of Products: There are a number of products offered by Purekana, of which most come in an array of delicious flavors.

Pros:

Third-party lab results are made available to customers online through the brand’s website

High-quality, full-spectrum oils

Pesticide and herbicide-free products

High-quality, vegan, full-spectrum CBD gummies

Cons:

Products tend to be more expensive than other brands

#4 cbdMD

cbdMD prides itself on quality and innovation. The brand’s goal is to craft the highest-quality CBD in the industry while employing state-of-the-art production and manufacturing techniques.

The brand uses domestically-sourced hemp in all of its products. All of cbdMD’s products are THC-free, third-party lab tested, non-GMO, broad-spectrum, and vegan. The brand uses sophisticated technology so that its lab can craft high-quality, consistent, CBD products.

Highlights:

Selection: cbdMD has a huge selection of CBD products including gummies and CBD pet products.

cbdMD has a huge selection of CBD products including gummies and CBD pet products. Gummy Variety: cbdMD has a line of gummies that come in an array of strengths including 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, and even a 750mg that also has added vitamin C.

cbdMD has a line of gummies that come in an array of strengths including 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, and even a 750mg that also has added vitamin C. Customer Support: The brand offers its customers a very strong level of customer support.

Pros:

Positive customer reviews

60-day money-back guarantee

Affordable products

Third-party lab testing with reports available on the brand’s website

Cons:

No international shipping

No CBD vape products

#5 CBDistillery

CBDistillery’s mission is to simply bring CBD to the entire world. The brand wishes to provide an alternative path to better health and a balanced life.

According to CBDistillery’s website, the brand values accountability, teamwork, respect, a can-do attitude, a drive to succeed in the right way, and enjoyment of work.

Highlights:

Unique Products: CBDistillery offers a unique line of products that includes CBD suppositories.

CBDistillery offers a unique line of products that includes CBD suppositories. High-Quality: The brand offers high-quality, pure CBD isolates.

The brand offers high-quality, pure CBD isolates. Reach: CBDistillery’s products are sold in over 1500 retailers across the United States.

Pros:

The brand offers a line of vegan CBD gummies for both day and night

All products are third-party lab tested and results are made available to customers by scanning the QR codes on whatever products they order

These are sugar free CBD gummies

Affordable products

Full-spectrum products

Cons:

Reported shipping delays

Oil droppers tend to be flimsy, which means there is a potential waste of CBD oil

Company contact information is not easily able to be found on the website

Unimaginative product packaging

What You Should Know Before Buying CBD Gummies for Sleep

Over the years, CBD has grown in popularity. In light of this, there’s been a huge growth of new CBD brands out on the market. When you’re looking to purchase CBD gummies, it’s best to remember that not all CBD brands are created equal.

In making the decision to incorporate CBD into your daily supplement regimen, it’s best to research:

Where CBD companies source their hemp . Cannabis that’s grown in Asia and Europe is not held to the same standards as hemp that’s grown in the United States.

. Cannabis that’s grown in Asia and Europe is not held to the same standards as hemp that’s grown in the United States. The levels of THC in a product. Even though THC is a natural component of cannabis, all CBD products created and sold within the United States must legally only contain less than 0.3% THC in them. You should always choose products from companies that adhere strictly to this law.

in a product. Even though THC is a natural component of cannabis, all CBD products created and sold within the United States must legally only contain less than 0.3% THC in them. You should always choose products from companies that adhere strictly to this law. Learn the difference between full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolates . Full-spectrum products offer the most benefits because these products contain a large number of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other hemp actives in them. Full-spectrum products are more effective because all of the compounds come together to interact with each other in the body in an entourage effect.

. Full-spectrum products offer the most benefits because these products contain a large number of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other hemp actives in them. Full-spectrum products are more effective because all of the compounds come together to interact with each other in the body in an entourage effect. Thoroughly read into the brands’ ingredients to see what they contain. Tinctures, edibles, as well as cosmedics can potentially have unnatural flavoring agents, preservatives, and other non-beneficial ingredients in them. Always select products that are certified organic and that are made from all-natural, chemical-free ingredients.

to see what they contain. Tinctures, edibles, as well as cosmedics can potentially have unnatural flavoring agents, preservatives, and other non-beneficial ingredients in them. Always select products that are certified organic and that are made from all-natural, chemical-free ingredients. Purchase products from brands that use third-party labs to test their products and that make those test results readily available to customers. Third-party lab results allow consumers to know exactly what it is they are putting inside of their bodies.

Why CBD Gummies are Great for Sleep

Even with the variety of natural, fun flavors that CBD oils come in these days, there are some individuals who simply cannot get past CBD oil’s somewhat bitter taste. CBD gummies are a fantastic alternative for those who are looking for a quick, simple alternative to help them sleep through the night.

CBD gummies are typically derived from hemp and come in a wide-array of shapes, flavors, and concentrations. The main gist of CBD gummies is that they are easier for people to use, so there really isn’t a need to worry about dosing or how many droppers one should take in a day. CBD gummies, however, might not be a great choice for those suffering with diabetes due to the sugar content that is in the gummies.

Studies show that CBD gummies are great for sleep because they help with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety by inducing a feeling of relaxation. Since the gummies contain cannabidiol, or CBD, they are able to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which enables the body to maintain a state of homeostasis, or balance.

Unlike its sister compound, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, CBD is non-psychoactive, and therefore, will not induce a feeling of being high.

CBD and Sleep Issues

According to the Mayo Clinic, insomnia is a very common sleep disorder. Those suffering with insomnia have a hard time falling asleep, staying asleep, awaken too early, and cannot get back to sleep once awake. It’s very common for individuals with insomnia to have low energy levels, mood regulation issues, and issues with feeling tired throughout the day.

Insomnia is commonly caused by:

Anxiety

PTSD

Depression

Chronic pain

Too much caffeine intake

Loud noises at night

Uncomfortable bedding and disruptive sleeping conditions

A study conducted in 2018 shows that CBD can help with sleep by alleviating chronic pain. Likewise, research performed in 2014 found that CBD helped improve the sleep of patients who were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Indeed, there are a host of documented studies out there supporting CBD’s effectiveness in treating various sleep issues that are brought on by different factors and/or medical conditions.

What’s the Best Dosage for CBD Gummies?

FAB’s line of vegan CBD gummies contain 25mg of CBD. The gummies are THC-free and absorb much more slowly into the body than CBD oil. Dosing for CBD gummies is easy: Simply chew one of FAB’s CBD gummies once or twice a day as needed.

If you prefer CBD oil over CBD gummies, then it’s a good idea to go slow and follow some general dosage guidelines.

When it comes to CBD oil, begin by taking a single daily 5mg dose for about one week before reassessing and increasing your dose. When you increase your dose, do so gradually. Low and slow is the best rule to follow when taking any strength of CBD oil.

Each time a dose is increased, continue with that new dose for at least one week before increasing again. Your body needs ample time to adjust to the new dosage.

If you are someone who has never tried CBD before, then it’s wise to start with a ½ dropper of FAB CBD’s 300mg CBD oil once per day. This will equal about 5mg.

After one week, reassess and see how you feel. If you feel that you need more CBD oil, then begin taking ½ dropper twice daily to equal about 10mg a day.

Are CBD Gummies Legal?

CBD products made from hemp and that have less than 0.3% THC are legal across the United States. Any CBD product that derives from marijuana will only be legal in those states where marijuana has been legalized.

Final Thoughts on the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

CBD gummies are a safe, natural alternative to prescription sleeping medication. The only known downside to CBD gummies is that while CBD topicals and oils only take 15 minutes for you to feel an effect, you will have to wait 45 minutes to 2 hours to feel the benefits of CBD gummies. Even though the effects of the gummies take longer to feel, those effects will definitely last longer overall.

CBD gummies are a simple and easy intro to the world of CBD and its benefits. Those who religiously use CBD gummies for sleep issues report that they are convenient, portable, easy to take, and delicious. The fact that there is no worry about dosage is another added benefit. If you are taking CBD oil, however, do begin slowly and gradually work up to a dose that feels comfortable for your body.

Before beginning any CBD regimen, take some time and do the research into the overall benefits CBD can have on various sleep issues, look at what best brands are, and research how different brands craft their CBD products. In the end, you want to purchase CBD products from a trustworthy and reputable brand that sells high-quality, clean products.

CBD gummies are a wonderful addition to any holistic supplement routine. If you are unsure of where to begin, a great place to start is by looking further into all of the brands that are mentioned within this article.

Before beginning any CBD regimen, you should first consult with your primary care doctor to see if they can help you figure out what the best starting dose is for your particular needs.

