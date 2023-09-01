Best CBD Gummies For Sex & Heightened Sex Drive in 2023

We can all agree that CBD gummies can enhance the feeling of sexual desire and performance in the bedroom. CBD enthusiasts have been using CBD gummies for sex since the dawn of gummies themselves.

But which CBD gummies can be considered the best CBD gummies for sex? Prepare yourself for a journey covering everything you need to know about the top CBD gummies for sex.

From our top pick, FOCL CBD Gummies, to a few other worthy mentions, stay tuned for the best of the best CBD gummies for sex.

Top CBD Gummies for Sex: First Look

1. FOCL (Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies For Sex Overall

Pros:

Available in three delicious flavors

Proudly crafted in the US

Vegan and non-GMO

THC-free

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Can contain trace amounts of THC

Not legal in all 50 states

FOCL is one of the leading producers of CBD products and their Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies are the top CBD gummies for sex in our esteem. They come in three delicious natural flavors (sour watermelon, mandarin orange and tropical punch) and have a melt-in-your-mouth smooth texture that is easy to chew.

With a premium broad-spectrum CBD that promotes relaxation and focus of the mind and body [1], FOCL CBD Gummies can also potentially help with erectile dysfunction. On top of that, it has mood enhancers that elevate your feelings of arousal and increase blood flow.

FOCL takes great pride in the fact that their products are vegan and GMO-free. They have a brilliant 60-day satisfaction guarantee, and they ship across the US only. You can sign up for their exclusive subscription service to smooth your ordering process.

Score: 4.9/5

>>Check best prices for FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies

2. Tommy Chong (Nano CBD Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies For Erectile Dysfunction

Pros:

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Third-party verified

GMO and pesticide-free

4.9/5 stars from user reviews

THC-free

Cons:

Very little product explanation and shipping information on the website

Multi flavors

Tommy Chong is a popular online CBD store that provides a wide range of excellent CBD products, including their Nano CBD gummies which are third-party verified and lab tested to be pure, safe, and potent.

This multi-fruity flavored CBD product contains 100% full spectrum hemp CBD that is also reported to reduce anxiety, a vital component of stress relief. When it comes to sexual function, Tommy Chong’s Nano CBD Gummies promote sexual wellness and can be potentially successful for treating erectile dysfunction, according to some specialists [2].

Although the Nano CBD gummies are claimed to be free of THC, it is possible to find trace elements in them. Tommy Chong ships nationally across the US, and they have a lifetime satisfaction guarantee or your money back.

Score: 4.8/5

>>Check best prices for Tommy Chong Nano CBD Gummies

3. FAB CBD (Delta 9 Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies For Female Arousal

Pros:

5mg CBD per serving

GMO and pesticide-free

Full-spectrum hemp extract

Two fruity flavors

Mood elevator

Cons:

Contains THC

Strange flavors

FAB CBD is a widely-known online CBD store that offers a wide range of excellent products, including Delta 9 CBD gummies which are known to assist with female arousal. They contain THC but are pesticide and GMO-free.

The Delta 9 CBD gummies have 5 mg of CBD per serving and are the right CBD gummies for you if you are looking for an elevated mood and increased health benefits, according to some users. Sex gummies like the Delta 9 CBD Gummies are excellent mood enhancers and have long-lasting, fast-acting effects.

They offer two flavors, guava and melon, which are less usual but very tasty nonetheless. Delta 9 CBD gummies are third-party verified and lab tested to ensure high-quality CBD gummies. FAB CBD ships internationally and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. For an exclusive 20% discount on any FAB CBD product, use the code=ILOVECBD.

Score: 4.8/5

>>Check best prices for FAB CBD Delta 9 Gummies

4. CBDfx (Mixed Berry CBD Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies For Performance Anxiety

Pros:

Delicious mixed berry flavor

CBD Vegan gummies that are pesticide and GMO-free

Two sizes of servings on offer

50mg CBD per 3000mg serving/25mg CBD per 1500mg serving

Broad-spectrum CBD

Cons:

Can be a little strong for new users

Can contain trace elements of THC

CBDfx, a giant in the CBD industry, is a newly relaunched online CBD store that is fast gaining a reputation as one of the best producers and resellers of CBD products. Their Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are super-potent, making them the sex gummies of choice for sex gummi connoisseurs. They are especially good at overcoming performance anxiety [3].

The mixed berry extract offers natural flavor deliciousness, and the effects are an increased sense of euphoria mixed with a deep calming intensity. It is important to note that these sex gummies are broad-spectrum CBD products, not full-spectrum CBD gummies, so all THC has been removed. Full-spectrum CBD gummies still contain trace elements of THC.

Due to state laws, not all CBDfx products can be shipped in the US and internationally, but as a general rule, they do offer national and international shipping on most of their products. They also offer a 60-day money-back guarantee and will replace your products in the case of them being damaged or lost.

Score: 4.9/5

>>Check best prices for CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

5. Cornbread Hemp (Organic Berry CBD Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies For Orgasm Intensity

Pros:

Heightens orgasm intensity

No high-fructose corn syrup, gelatine or preservatives

Available in 3 different strengths

Third-party lab tested

Available in 2 natural flavors

Cons:

Contains up to 2 mg of THC

Priority shipping can be expensive

Cornbread Hemp knows what it is doing when it comes to its amazing array of different hemp products. Their Organic Berry CBD Gummies offer an incredible feeling of elation coupled with a soothing, relaxed aftereffect. They are also known for facilitating intense orgasms [4].

Vegan and completely GMO and pesticide free, the Organic Berry CBD Gummies from Cornbread Hemp come in three strengths, from relatively light 300mg options to a more intense 1500mg option. Be careful, though, 1500 mg of CBD is high, so it is best to approach it with caution. They also come in two delicious flavors, peach and berry.

Some reports also indicate that these Organic Berry CBD Gummies can help treat erectile dysfunction and are one of the best CBD products out there for heightening the orgasmic sensation. Cornbread Hemp ships across the USA, is third-party verified and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Score: 4.9/5

>>Check best prices for Cornbread Hemp Organic Berry CBD Gummies

6. Medterra (Daily Delight CBD & THC Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies For Heightened Sexual Energy

Pros:

2 different strengths on offer

High potency

Multi-flavored

Fast-acting

Offers a buzzworthy chill

Cons:

Contains trace levels of THC

Bottle only contains 20 gummies

Medterra offers a diverse product range that includes some of the best CBD gummies on the market. We especially love their Daily Delight CBD & THC Gummies for their sex life enhancing attributes, such as heightened sexual energy [5]. They are also reported to assist in pain relief, stress relief, erectile dysfunction, and increased sexual performance.

These gluten-free calm CBD gummies not only boost male fertility and increase libido, according to one particular healthcare provider, but they also provide a unique buzz that is coupled with a deep feeling of focused calm. When it comes to overall sexual health, Daily Delight CBD & THC Gummies are a hands-down winner.

Daily Delight CBD & THC Gummies come in multiple flavors and offer a mild cane sugar sweetness as opposed to an overpowering corn syrup taste. Medterra ensures that all of their products are third-party verified and only uses 100% organic hemp in all their products. They conduct more research into their products than any other producer we know of.

Score: 4.7/5

>>Check best prices for Medterra Daily Delight CBD & THC Gummies

7. 3Chi (Delta 9 THC Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies For Adventurous Pleasure Seekers

Pros:

Fast-acting

Potent and long-lasting

Vegan and cruelty-free

Less than 0.03% THC

3 flavors available

Cons:

Low dose

Can cause dry mouth and red eyes

3Chi produces some of the best gummies that offer a satisfying sexual experience for pleasure seekers with a kinky side. The euphoric effect lowers inhibitions and enhances your sex drive. The expertly formulated gummies harness the power of your sex drive to give you a thrilling high that is great for relieving stress, too, according to some reports.

There are three flavors to choose from (blue raspberry, orange dreamsicle, and strawberry), and the chewy melt-in-your-mouth gummies are delicious. The organic hemp CBD oil does give the gummies a slightly bitter taste, but it is not overly unpleasant.

They are made from 100% organic USA-grown hemp, meaning they are 100% federally legal. Delta 9 is the most potent and intoxicating cannabinoid, and it comes in a 200mh per serving dose. 3Chi ships across the US, and they, unfortunately, do not offer any refunds or money-back guarantees.

Score: 4.9/5

>>Check best prices for 3Chi Delta 9 THC Gummies

8. cbdMD (Full Spectrum Calming CBD Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies For Slow And Sensual

Pros:

Highly potent 200mg per serving dose

60-day money-back guarantee

Mixed berry flavor

60 gummies in a bottle

Vegan and gluten-free gummies

Cons:

4mg of THC per serving

Not 100% federally legal in all states

cbdMD is a powerhouse CBD supplier with an excellent reputation for the high quality of its products. They offer a potent Full Spectrum Calming CBD Gummy that is reported to help you relax muscles and improve sexual health while alleviating chronic inflammation and reducing anxiety [6]. The all-natural ingredients are vegan and gluten-free.

The mixed berry flavors are strong without being overpowering, and the 200 mg of CBD per serving is high. While there is no clinically shown conclusive evidence to support this, many users also report that this product is great for enhancing a slow and sensual experience. There are also reports of them treating erectile dysfunction and increasing blood flow.

Unlike broad-spectrum gummies, these full-spectrum small-batch CBD gummies are not pure CBD, and they have a high THC content as well. cbdMD does third-party testing on all of its products, ships all over the US, and is constantly investing in more studies surrounding the effects of CBD on the human mind and body.

Score: 4.9/5

>>Check best prices for cbdMD Full Spectrum Calming CBD Gummies

9. PlusCBD (Daily Balance THC Free Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies For Natural Lubrication

Pros:

Amazing wild berry flavor with added citric acid

Totally THC-free

25 mg of CBD per gummy

Sweetened with organic cane sugar

Vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free

Cons:

Overly soft consistency

Can contain trace elements of THC

PlusCBD offers an extensive range of CBD products which includes Daily Balance THC Free Gummies, which have been reported to help with natural lubrication in women and increase sexual activity. While the CBD content sits at 25mg, there is no THC in the product. That being said, as with all broad-spectrum products, it could contain trace elements of THC.

The Daily Balance THC Free Gummies are made with premium hemp and are vegan and GMO, and pesticide free. They have a complex wild berry flavor and give a subtle buzz that feels like a light euphoria and intense relaxation. It has calming effects and aids in stress relief, but at the same time, it is reported to increase libido and elevate your mood.

There is no artificial flavoring, the CBD is extracted using CO2, and they only use organically grown hemp in their products. PlusCBD uses third-party testing, ships its products all around the US, and offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. As a side note, PlusCBD is investing in research pertaining to CBD and sleep patterns and sleep disorders.

Score:4.7/5

>>Check best prices for PlusCBD Daily Balance THC Free Gummies

10. Social CBD (Chill CBD Gummies) – Best For Overall Sexual Health

Pros:

Fast-acting

Natural lemon berry flavor

Contains 60 gummies per jar

THC free

Contains a blend of l theanine

Cons:

Recommended to have 2 gummies at a time

Contains trace elements of THC

Social CBD specializes in many different kinds of CBD products, but they are best known for their CBD gummies, their Chill CBD gummies in particular. The Chill CBD Gummies contain a blend of l theanine. For those that do not know, l theanine is known to be amazing at reducing stress, and some have reported increased energy and sexual function [7]. It is also essential in reducing inflammation and promoting relaxation, according to some reports as well.

The benefits are many. Some research also indicates that l-theanine is essential in your daily routine, enhancing your libido and elevating your mood. It has a sweet lemon berry flavor and is fast-acting to bring about a mood-enhanced buzz that offers intense relaxation.

Vegan, and non-GMO, and THC-free, Chill CBD Gummies are made from the humble US-grown hemp plant and are a balanced blend of a few products that offer health benefits such as spirulina extract and citric acid. Social CBD offers free shipping for orders over $49 and has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Score: 4.8/5

>>Check best prices for Social CBD Chill CBD Gummies

What To Look for When Buying the Best Gummies for Sex

Some research and studies suggest that the best gummies for sex are the higher CBD content gummies that offer a mellow buzz coupled with deep relaxation. Look for gummies that have added benefits, such as increased blood flow (happy blood vessels are good sexual energy blood vessels), stress relieving properties, and libido enhancers.

Choose interesting flavor options as sometimes the CBD can taste a little bitter, and having a nice flavor profile will help the medicine go down, as Mary Poppins once said. Tropical punch is always a good CBD flavor to enjoy. Vegan, and GMO, and pesticide-free options are better for the environment and your overall health.

It is also best to choose CBD gummies that are either low on THC or free from THC for the best sexual experiences. The reason for this is that THC has psychoactive properties, which can affect your sexual experience.

Selecting CBD gummies should also include CBD content. The higher the content, the more deep and intense relaxation you will experience. 25 mg of CBD is high enough to ensure that you have the sexual intensity you desire.

>>Check best prices for FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies

Benefits Of CBD Gummies

The main benefits of CBD gummies include pain relief, insomnia alleviation, reduced inflammation, and epilepsy treatment [1]. There are few scientific studies that support these claims, but the general consensus is that these are accepted truths.

Other benefits, such as relaxation, are important, as well as the traditional benefits of CBD. What are the traditional benefits of CBD? Some reports say that CBD reduces stress, relieves depression, reduces anxiety [8], and eases diabetic complications [9]. As previously mentioned, the official studies have yet to prove this, but there are many out there that swear by this.

Most of all, it helps the humble libido [10]. That is right. CBD increases libido, according to regular users, which is the cornerstone of every kind of sexual fantasy known to man.

CBD Gummies for Sex: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best CBD gummies for sex.

Does CBD Make You Last Longer?

Yes, CBD makes you last longer, according to some researchers [11]. The main benefit is that CBD relieves sexual anxiety leading to a more intense and enjoyable sexual experience. While there are those that swear CBD leads to an increased libido and longer lasting Viagra-like effect, further medical research is needed to support this.

>>Check best prices for FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies

Where Can I Buy CBD Gummies For Sex?

There are many CBD online stores, but it is always best to choose to shop at a reputable online brand that has a proven track record and an excellent reputation. Online stores such as FOCL and Tommy Chong, or any of the above mentioned on this list are excellent choices, and you are guaranteed excellent customer support as well.

Always ensure that your store of choice is third-party verified to ensure the best quality product you can afford.

How Many CBD Gummies Should I Eat?

You should follow the recommended intake instructions from the supplier. Some gummies have a higher CBD and THC content than others so there is no hard and fast rule about how many gummies you should eat. Additionally, some suppliers recommend you should take two, while others suggest you should take half of one. Always read the instructions.

What Gummies Help With Sex?

Any high CBD content gummies that have little to no THC content help with sex. Some are more potent than others, however. Any of the above-listed CBD gummies will be a great asset in the bedroom department. We suggest you start with FOCL’s Broad Spectrum gummies and go from there.

Final Verdict: Which CBD Gummies for Sex Work Best?

There is no magic potion when it comes to enhancing your sexual experiences but there are a few little helpers that can tweak our creative juices in the bedroom. CBD gummies are amazing at increasing sexual desire and boosting love hormones.

We recommend you give FOCL’s Broad Spectrum gummies a try, and if you can prove us wrong, we will happily eat our hat.

We wish you every sinful pleasure on your CBD gummies for sex journey and remember to play safe and have as much fun as you can handle.

>>Check best prices for FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies

References: