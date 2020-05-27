SPONSOR CONTENT

In this busy and hectic world, many people are suffering from various health conditions, one of which is anxiety. Most of the time, the prescribed medication for anxiety offers only limited recovery and often it comes with some unwanted side effects. Even if it works, many people refuse to take pills for everything.

Luckily, there is an alternative. In the past few years, CBD oil has been known to help with pain relief and reducing anxiety. There are all kinds of CBD products, and many CBD enthusiasts report that they prefer taking CBD gummies over any other products or medication. For that reason, we have examined the existing CBD brands to make a list of the best CBD gummies for anxiety available on the market.

What are CBD Gummies?

We mentioned CBD and that it has become a part of the everyday wellness routine for many people looking to treat various conditions. But, what is actually CBD? – This medical abbreviation stands for Cannabidiol and it’s one of the most known chemical compounds from the hemp plant. CBD is extracted from this plant and is used for its therapeutic properties in the form of oils or edibles. CBD shouldn’t be confused for THC, because it’s often believed that the consumption of CBD causes psychoactive effects. These effects are the result of the presence of THC and not CBD.

Every person has a different preference when it comes to taking some sort of therapy. Many don’t like taking pills or drinking syrups, and for those CBD gummies can be the perfect product. Especially for those with a sweet tooth, because CBD gummies look and taste almost the same as all regular gummies or candies. Most CBD brands make this product by mixing gelatin with all sorts of sweeteners and flavors or use pectin to make vegan CBD gummies. And the main ingredient is naturally the CBD. When you think about it, it’s very clear why most CBD users prefer taking CBD gummies over other CBD products. With these edibles, everyone can measure the needed dose of CBD per day without getting too much or less than required. On top of that, there is fun and pleasure included – who doesn’t recall enjoying gummy bears or snakes in their childhood, or even later.

Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety – Top Picks

If you are just curious to try CBD for the first time, or you have already implemented it in your wellness routine, buying the right CBD product can be a difficult task. There are many companies that sell these products and we have done our research to make things easier for everyone. Here is our list of the best CBD gummies for sale explained through the key features of each brand and listed pros and cons.

When buying CBD gummies for anxiety you can rest assured that you get a top-notch product at Try The CBD. They are based in Denver, Colorado, and use only organic non-GMO hemp to extract CBD and mix it with all-natural ingredients. Here you can find a tasty and healthy treat that is even a source of Vitamin C which will give you an immune boost.

And the best part?

The CBD gummies for sale contain no THC at all, so you shouldn’t have any concerns about getting high. Furthermore, Try The CBD tests all their products for purity and content through an independent lab. All lab results are published on their website, so you can check that for yourself. If you are counting calories, try the sugar-free CBD gummies packed in a 7oz bottle with 30 counts and 30mg of CBD per gummy. Alternatively, try the vegan ones and choose your strength – 20mg or 30mg CBD per gummy. It’s worth mentioning the fact that by ingesting CBD gummies made with THC-free CBD oil you will get no herbal taste which is something that many people hate when consuming CBD products.

Pros

Sugar-free and Vegan CBD Gummies

Made from organic hemp grown in Colorado

High-quality product at a great price

All products are tested by a third-party lab

THC-free CBD oil

Cons

No international shipping

Our second best choice is another Colorado brand – HealthworxCBD. It goes without saying that a brand that uses Colorado-grown hemp in the production offers only high-quality products. Therefore, HealthworxCBD sells some of the best CBD gummies on the market. They use the CO2 extraction method to get their CBD Isolate and use it to make mouth-watering edibles suitable for all types of CBD users.

HealthworxCBD gummies are sugar-free and made of natural ingredients. These fruit chew treat will provide you with the daily CBD dose and help you control your dosage. Every gummy contains 30mg of CBD and its fruity taste makes it easier to digest it. This brand doesn’t take chances and tests all its products for quality, content, and purity through third-party labs and is transparent of its results. HealthworxCBD mixes pectin with coconut oil, maltitol syrup and natural fruit flavor to make their hard-to-resist CBD gummies.

Pros

All-natural ingredients and fruity flavor

Sugar-free CBD gummies

Made from high-quality non-GMO hemp

99%+ pure product, with zero detectable levels of THC

CO2 extraction method

All-time special discount for a certain group of users

Cons

CBD gummies available in only one strength of 30mg CBD per gummy

PureKana

Purekana is a brand that is well known in the CBD world and found its place on the market offering high-quality products. Made from organic Kentucky-grown hemp, their CBD products are among the favorites to the CBD consumers. At their store, you can find different types of edibles with THC-free CBD oil. As most reputable brands, Purekana has its products tested by third-party labs and also uses the CO2 extraction method which is the preferred method of CBD extraction. There are numerous positive reviews from their satisfied customers.

The vegan CBD gummies at Purekana are made of hemp CBD Isolate mixed with pectin, organic cane sugar, tapioca syrup, and added natural flavors. There is 25mg of CBD in each CBD gummy and every container holds 20 gummies.

Pros

Delicious fruit flavors

100% vegan

99% pure hemp extract from Kentucky

Natural ingredients

Cons

Purekana products are slightly more expensive than other brands

There are no sugar-free gummies

CBDistillery

CBDistillery is a brand that prides itself on selling products made from domestically grown hemp at affordable prices. Moreover, every product is lab-tested to be free of pesticides and heavy metal. They are transparent and you can see all ingredients on the label.

Here you can find two types of CBD gummies – vegan and night time gummies. Both consist of 30mg CBD per gummy and one bottle contains a total of 900mg CBD. The night time CBD gummies are great for people who suffer from insomnia or sleep deprivation because they contain 2mg of Melatonin. The Melatonin is responsible for regulating the sleep-wake cycle, so if you need CBD products for sleep this might be the product for you.

Pros

Vegan and Night Time CBD Gummies

Made from domestically-grown organic hemp

Affordable prices

Lab-tested for purity

Cons

They don’t sell sugar-free CBD gummies

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web offers CBD gummies with a specific purpose. For example, at their store you can choose from calm, recovery, and sleep CBD gummies. In other words, these chews can help either with stress, sleeping disorder, or pain relief and these labels make it easy for you to select your preference. One gummy is less potent than the rest of the brands and contains 10mg of CBD, but a jar of CBD gummies holds 60 counts.

Other than CBD, Charlotte’s Web gummies contain L-theanine and lemon balm mixed with all-natural ingredients. As a brand, they also use high-quality CBD extracted from Colorado-grown organic hemp.

Pros

Flavored with natural juices from fruits and vegetables

Three types of gummies – calm, recovery and sleep

Made from organic hemp grown in Colorado

Cons

Not very affordable

Just CBD

Just CBD makes your wellness routine fun with the many different forms and flavors of CBD gummies. They offer jars of gummies for any users – beginners or regular CBD consumers. You can choose from a small 250mg jar to a large one containing 3000mg of mixed gummies. Have fun tasting sugar bears, gummy worms, apple rings, peach rings, and even emoji faces on these edibles. Not only that you get different forms but you also taste so many flavors.

These gummies contain 99.99% pure CBD that gives you many days of relaxation and stress relief. Just CBD is based in Florida, but also has an office in the UK. Another great thing about this brand is that you can get a top-quality product at a great price.

Pros

Various forms and flavors of CBD gummies

250mg to 3000mg of CBD per jar

Made from 99.99% pure CBD

Cost-effective

Cons

Lab results are not published next to the products

Verma Farms

Verma Farms is a Hawaiian brand that uses organic American hemp to extract CBD and make various CBD products. The CBD gummies available for sale in their store have many flavors such as Beary Beach, Blueberry Wave, Wahoo Worm, Hawaiian Rainbow, Tropical Cherry, to name a few. It’s worth mentioning that Verma Farms uses only THC-free CBD to make the gummies mixed with natural ingredients. Most of them have a fruity flavor and contain 10mg of CBD per serving. If you choose to try a stronger gummy, you can get the bigger package that contains 21mg of CBD per serving. Verma Farms offer free shipping of their products within the USA.

Pros

Made from organic American hemp

Free shipping within the USA

Easy to digest

Natural ingredients and fruity flavors

Cons

No lab results available with products on their website

CBDfx

What sets it aside from the rest is that CBDfx gummies contain spirulina and turmeric. As a superfood and antioxidant, the spirulina in a combination with the anti-inflammatory turmeric gives great benefits to users in treating anxiety and pain relief. Another point of difference is the fact that CBDfx uses an organic broad-spectrum CBD. This brand also offers CBD gummies for sleep, gummies with biotin for hair and nails, then with a multivitamin for women and men and more.

All CBD gummies are vegan, GMO-free, and don’t contain any artificial sweeteners. They are ideal for beginners because they contain only 5mg of CBD per gummy.

Pros

No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup

Broad-spectrum CBD extract

Vegan, GMO-free CBD gummies

Contain spirulina and turmeric

Cons

Only low-potent CBD gummies

Royal CBD

Royal CBD sells THC-free CBD gummies available in three main flavors grapes, orange, and strawberry which are non-psychoactive. Based in California, this CBD brand uses organic American hemp and extracts the CBD through the CO2 extraction method. Furthermore, all products are taken to an independent lab for testing the content and purity. Each CBD gummy contains 25mg of CBD which is considered to be an ideal dosage of daily intake.

Pros

Fruity flavors, easy to digest

Made from 99% pure CBD isolate

THC-free CBD extract

Free Shipping on all orders

Cons

There isn’t a very big choice in flavors or forms

Penguin CBD

The Penguin CBD gummy worms will definitely grab your attention and remind you of your favorite sour gummies you probably had in your childhood. These healthy treats contain 10mg of CBD isolate which makes them safe for all users as they are non-psychoactive. Penguin CBD gummies are colorful, soft, and coated with a tangy blend of sweet and sour sugar.

This brand uses organic Oregon-grown hemp without any pesticides or heavy metals in the production of all CBD products.

Pros

THC-free – CBD Isolate

Made from hemp grown in Oregon

Lab-tested

Cons

Only one flavor and form of the CBD gummies

There are no sugar-free CBD gummies

How to Identify and Choose the Best CBD Brands?

Even though we have provided a list of the best CBD gummies available on the market, it’s good to know how to identify which brand offers a high-quality product. With so many manufacturers today, it’s easy to make this mistake and get tricked into buying a second-rate product. Sometimes we believe that a cheap product has a low quality, however, this isn’t always the case. Here are some things to look out for when choosing the best CBD brand for you.

Hemp source. What does this mean exactly? – There are many manufacturers that use hemp which is not grown organically, filled with pesticides and heavy metal. Using this type of hemp extract produces a low-grade CBD product which probably won’t give you the desired effects. For that reason, always choose a brand that uses only organic hemp in the process of CBD extraction and manufacturing the products. Speaking of CBD gummies specifically, a top-class CBD gummy shouldn’t contain any THC in its content. All reputable brands use CBD Isolate to make this product.

Natural ingredients. It’s not enough that the hemp is organic, because if it’s mixed with artificial ingredients and added preservatives it will lose its quality. You should also avoid buying CBD gummies with sugar replacements and choose those with natural sweeteners.

Tested for quality and purity. Any seller can claim that their product is great and made with natural ingredients, but, can you really trust only based on sole statements? – Always check the label of the products because some ingredients might compromise your health. To prove the content and purity of the products, CBD brands send them to independent labs to test them. Most of the brands publish the results on their website for greater transparency and some provide them upon request.

Are CBD Gummies Safe?

Naturally, if you are considering whether you should try CBD gummies and implement them into your wellness routine, you would like to know if they are safe. Most CBD products, gummies included, are generally safe to use and usually don’t interfere with the effects of any other therapy. Still, it’s good to always consult with your doctor who is aware of the condition you are treating and check this to be on the safe side. As every individual is different, some products that are considered safe might have some implications with certain therapy.

Nevertheless, there are some side effects to consider, such as diarrhea, dry mouth, or change in your appetite. Sometimes it can also cause drowsiness or fatigue and a strong sense of thirst. On the bright side, you shouldn’t worry about taking a higher dose of the CBD gummies as they will not cause overdosing or some extreme side effects. Other medications might cause greater side effects, so there is no need for concerns while taking CBD.

Will CBD Gummies Get you High?

As we already mentioned earlier in this article most top-quality CBD gummies are made from THC-free CBD, or to be more precise from a CBD Isolate. THC is the chemical compound that gives the psychoactive effects, hence a product without THC can not give you the feeling of getting high. CBD Isolates have 0% THC and that’s the reason why manufacturers use it to make the CBD gummies. Here is where the lab results would come in handy – if a product has even the slightest percentage of a certain substance the lab testing would show it.

As opposed to the CBD Isolate, the full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD contains a low amount of THC. When the CBD has been legalized in the USA, the 2018 Farm Bill stipulated that THC can appear in the CBD products only under the level of 0.3%.

Can CBD Gummies Help With Anxiety?

CBD is still a field that is of high interest to many researchers. Evidently, there are so many areas around it to be examined, especially about its therapeutic effects and how does it work in treating various diseases and health conditions. So far, there are many studies showing that CBD connects with people’s ECS or endocannabinoid system. This is a complex system that plays a major role in maintaining homeostasis in the body and produces cannabinoids on itself even if we don’t use CBD. Consuming CBD through various products – oil, creams, gummies or other edibles helps in keeping all internal processes of the body balanced and stable when we are facing various challenges such as diseases or inflammation.

Furthermore, numerous studies show that CBD products can greatly help in treating anxiety, depression, sleep deprivation, and reducing the side effects of some diseases such as cancer or multiple sclerosis.

What is the Recommended Dosage of CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies next to the CBD capsules and pills are the most preferred method of consuming CBD. The reason for that is the fact that these products are convenient, practical, you can take them anywhere with you and are easy to use. CBD gummies are also very tasty and give you pleasure in consuming them. In addition, they are precisely measured which helps you control your dosage. Every jar or bottle of gummies gives information about how much CBD each gummy contains so that you can easily measure your CBD intake.

If you are wondering what is the right dosage, you need to be aware that there is no standard dose or a “one-size-fits-all” dose. This depends on your height/weight, tolerance, also on the condition that you are treating and the strength of the gummies. For users with a weight lower than 130 pounds, the optimal dose would be 15 to 17 mg of CBD per day. A higher dose of 22 to 25 mg would apply for users with a higher weight of over 250 pounds. These recommendations, however, are given to people who would like to get a lower effect of the CBD or for beginners.

Have in mind that CBD gummies and all other edibles give a slower effect, meaning that it would be a process that requires more patience in feeling the beneficial effects of the CBD. Methods of taking CBD that goes directly into your bloodstream, sublingually, gives a faster effect. Nonetheless, digesting this substance enables a higher distribution to more parts of the body which would give a greater effect at a later phase.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, you would find this list of the best CBD gummies for anxiety available on the market useful and insightful. There are many things that the first-time users need to be aware of before including the CBD gummies or any other products into their wellness routine. It’s always a good idea to read more and do extensive research which would lead to a better understanding of the way the CBD works. The best advice that you could get is to also speak to your doctor and get his or her opinion on the topic. If you are still not sure, but curious, start with a low dosage of CBD gummies and examine the effects and changes you feel and see if there is a difference in your condition. If it helps and you feel better, you can then increase your dosage.

