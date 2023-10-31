Best Adult Dating Sites and Sex Sites To Use in 2023

We’ve seen a cultural shift over the last few decades where people are choosing to “settle down” later in life, and instead focusing more on their own happiness, career, and education.

But people’s carnal urges haven’t changed, and amidst whatever else life throws their way, they still need to find the time to get their rocks off.

Here’s where the best adult dating sites step in.

These sites make it easy to find local guys and gals who are DTF with no strings attached. But which dating sites and apps are worth your time?

Below, we cover the best adult dating sites for casual sex, affairs, and kink-friendly fun.

Top Adult Dating Sites for Local Hookups, Reviewed

1. Adult Friend Finder – Best Adult Dating Site Overall

Pros

Large community of 80 million users

Kink/fetish friendly

Great dating app for hookups and casual encounters

Advanced search tools

Thousands of member-uploaded photos and videos

Singles and couples profiles supported

Cons

Expensive month-to-month membership

Limited functionality with free account

Pricing

$39.95/month (month-to-month)

$26.95/month (3-month subscription)

$19.95/month (12-month subscription)

Boasting a member base of over 80 million users, Adult Friend Finder is an 18+ dating site that’s received several XBIZ, GFY, and YNOT awards since its inception in 1997.

Be warned, however, AFF is far from your average dating site.

Instead, the platform works like an X-rated social networking site that caters to everything from casual sex and one-night stands to swinging and sex parties.

Moreover, AFF is full of graphic user-supplied content and the site’s more exhibitionist members regularly upload photos and videos of themselves engaging in explicit acts.

Through its handy ‘Members Near Me’ feature, AFF makes it easy to find DTF guys and gals in your area. You can even change your search radius or location if you’d prefer to isolate your activities to the next town over.

If your tastes are highly specific, or you’re in the mood for some kink/fetish-related fun, AFF lets you, screen members, use highly specific keywords like backdoor play, bondage, toys, and much more.

How can you tell the difference between real and fake accounts?

The hookup site supports a video chat feature, letting you verify a person is who they claim to be before meeting up with them IRL.

While you can conduct basic searches using a free account, you’ll need a paid subscription to message other users and access the site’s other features – which trust us – is worth it if you’re serious about finding local hookups.

2. Ashley Madison – Adult Dating for Discreet Affairs

Pros

Designed for affair-seeking adults

Privacy tools to blur out your face in photos

60 million+ members

Search members by location, body type, age, and more

Completely free for women

Decent male/female ratio

Cons

Not all profiles are legit – some are fake or escorts

Men can’t send messages with a free account

Pricing

$0.29 and $0.59/credit (credits are cheaper when purchased in bulk)

Launched in 2002 with the slogan “Life is Short, Have an Affair”, Ashley Madison is home to 60 million attached or married individuals looking for extra-marital side action.

You don’t have to be married or in a committed relationship to join the site, however – and who knows – you may become a sexy, attention-starved MILF’s next booty call.

Operating like a standard online dating site, Ashley Madison lets you sort through potential matches using criteria like age, body type, ethnicity, and height.

You can further refine your matches based on what they’re interested in, with options like ‘Anything Go’s, ‘Cyber/Erotic Chat’, and ‘Something Short Term’ being the most popular.

Worried about friends, family, (and most importantly) your partner stumbling across your profile?

Unlike most hookup sites and apps, Ashley Madison has quite a few advanced privacy features. For example, it lets users blur out their faces in any photos they upload; helping them avoid the unwanted consequences of their clandestine romps.

Instead of a monthly subscription, men must buy credits if they wish to send messages. Women, on the other hand, can use the site for free.

3. Searching for Singles – Best Casual Dating Site for US Locals

Pros

Simple sign-up process (no long-form questionnaire)

Fun match game (works like Tinder)

View matches and profiles for free

Works for serious relationships and hookups

Pay-as-you-go credit system, no monthly subscription required

Cons

Small user base compared to AFF and Ashley Madison

Credit system can get expensive

Basic search function

Pricing

Credit system, $0.80 – $1.50/message

Calling itself the best-kept secret in the United States, Searching for Singles is a well-known casual dating site that came online back in 2002.

Featuring a streamlined sign-up process and a refreshingly simple layout, the site is centered around casual hookups and friends-with-benefits arrangements. That said, there are also plenty of users interested in something a little more serious and long-term.

Searching for Singles is a bit different than most online dating sites as it provides users with two ways to find local singles – the general search function and the match game.

As the name implies, the general search options lets users browse through members using basic criteria like age, gender, body type, and proximity to you.

By contrast, the Match Game adopts a Tinder-esque approach; by matching you with random users you can either Yay or Nay. If you like a profile, and the person likes you back, you’ll match – meaning you can send them a massage.

While access to the search function and Match Game is entirely free, you will have to purchase credits to send messages.

4. Passion – Best Hook Up App With Adult-Oriented Chat Rooms

Pros

User-created community groups and chat rooms

Highly detailed search tool

30+ million US users

Thousands of user-uploaded photos and videos

Video chat feature

Around since the late ’90s

Suitable for individuals and couples

Cons

Free members can’t send messages

Not great for privacy-valuing users

Pricing

$27.95/month (month-to-month)

$19.95/month (3-month subscription)

$14.95/month (12-month subscription)

Launched in the late ’90s, Passion was one of the original casual dating sites in operation, and with over 30 million US-based members, is still one of the most popular.

Backed by a simple sign-up process and a basic (yet highly functional) interface, Passion operates more like an adult-oriented social media site than a classic online dating platform.

Trust us – things can get seriously x-rated.

Passion supports over 108K user-created community groups. Each group is based around a specific sex-related topic or interest, giving users a chance to connect with like-minded individuals who may be interested in an IRL meetup.

The hookup site also hosts location-specific chat rooms, providing users with yet another way to find local sex buddies.

Of course, you can always use the ‘Members Near Me’ option to find local singles (and even couples) looking to engage in some NSFW fun.

If you go this route, however, you will need a paid membership to send messages.

5. No Strings Attached – Best Adult Finder Site for a Quick O.N.S.

Pros

80,000+ member-recorded videos

Designed for married individuals and singles

Find virtual encounters (cybersex, online dates, etc.)

Live member webcam shows available

Useful “members near me” search tool

Cons

Free users can’t send messages or view videos

Watch out for bots and fake accounts

Pricing

$29.95/month (month-to-month)

$19.98/month (3-month subscription)

$12.50/month (12-month subscription)

Helping people hook up for over 14 years, No Strings Attached is a popular dating site built for married and single individuals looking for discreet affairs and short-term encounters.

The site is often touted as a more affordable alternative to Ashley Madison, and while it’s nowhere near as popular, the platform offers several interesting features you won’t find at AM.

In many ways, No Strings Attached can be thought of as a hybrid between Ashley Madison and Adult Friend Finder.

How so?

While the hookup website is centered around affairs and no-strings-attached encounters, it lets users post NSFW photos and videos and even supports a live video chat feature.

The sign-up process gets straight to the point, asking men/women if they’re married or single and whether they prefer hooking up with married individuals or local singles.

Moreover, the site leaves little to the imagination, and along with height and body type, men are asked to divulge their size – something not required by other top hookup sites.

6. ALT.com – Best Adult Site for Fetish-Friendly Hookups

Pros

Kink, fetish, and BDSM-focused user base

Affordable monthly subscriptions

Active, open-minded members

Instant messaging application

Couples profiles available

Cons

No dedicated mobile app

Not great for ‘normal’ sex seekers

Pricing

$19.95/month (month-to-month)

$11.99/month (3-month subscription)

$8.33/month (12-month subscription)

Do you have sexual tastes or fantasies that extend far beyond the vanilla nature of most casual dating sites? If so, you need to give ALT.com a chance.

Designed solely for kinky and fetish-positive thrillseekers, ALT.com is particularly popular among BDSM enthusiasts in search of compatible doms, masters, and subs.

You don’t have to be into BDSM to enjoy the site, however, and ALT.com is one of the best hookup sites for those looking to test and explore their sexuality.

Because they’re owned and operated by the same company, Alt.com and Adult Friend Finder have identical interfaces – meaning everything you’ll find on AFF is available on ALT.com.

Of all features, we found the advanced search option particularly useful.

Unlike other casual hookup sites that limit search filters to 5 or 6 basic criteria, ALT.com lets users sort potential matches using 50+ filters, like male endowment size, female breast size, sexual orientation, body modifications, and much more.

7. Feeld – Best Hook Up App for Polyamory Relationships

Pros

Highly inclusive (19 gender/identity/sexuality options)

Premium membership comes with face-hiding tools

Free accounts can match with and message other users

Large kink, BDSM, and swinging community

Great for finding polyamory-friendly couples/singles

Thousands of active users (30 million messages sent each month)

Cons

Mobile-only, no desktop app

Not great for small towns/cities

Pricing

$12.49 for 30 days

$24.49 for 90 days

Calling itself the internet’s most progressive and open-minded adult hookup site, Feeld is the place to be if your sexuality falls somewhere outside the standard spectrum of heteronormativity.

Interested?

It’s also home to a thriving polyamory, swinger, and kink community and there’s no shortage of couples looking to invite a person or two into their bedroom.

Feeld is extremely inclusive, and during sign-up, users can choose from 19 sexuality, identity, and gender options like straight, gender fluid, intersex, and non-binary.

You can also indicate what you’re looking for, including a person’s sexuality and/or what they’re into (casual sex, BDSM, threeways, and more).

While the hookup app is free to use, a premium membership will give you access to a host of useful features, like the ability to filter matches based on what sexual activities or desires they’re partial to.

Feeld also lets users connect their partner’s profile to their own – making it one of the best hookup sites for those into swinging, threesomes, and polyamory.

8. Tinder – Most Popular Free Adult Dating App

Pros

Millions of active users each month

Simple, easy to use, and straight to the point

Most important features are free

Popular among (young) adults ages 18-35

50:50 guy/girl ratio

Cons

No search or filter option with free account

No nudity allowed

Profiles are very basic (don’t include much info)

Pricing

Free (premium membership available for $33.99/month)

Used by nearly 80 million users each month, Tinder is one of – if not the – most popular adult dating apps and sites out there. The platform pioneered the swipe-style format that’s become oh-so-popular and an industry-standard among dating apps today.

Moreover, Tinder claims to process over 1 billion swipes per day, meaning it has an extremely active user base.

Designed for casual hookups and one-night stands, the premise of Tinder is simple – the app presents you with potential matches and you swipe right for ‘Yes’ and left for ‘No’.

If you swipe right on someone, and they’ve also swiped right on you, you’ll match – giving you the go-ahead to strike up a conversation.

The best part of Tinder?

The service is entirely free to use and users don’t have to pay extra to send messages. That said, a paid subscription will give you access to filter/search options and the ability to boost your profile.

You can even opt to swipe in other global locations, making it a perfect travel feature.

9. Zoosk – Great Tinder Alternative for Casual Encounters

Pros

PayPal payments accepted

3 million messages are sent each day

iOS and Android mobile apps available

Innovative ‘smart match’ feature

Great for hookups, FWB, and serious relationships

4/5 rating on consumer affairs

Cons

Free accounts can send just 1 message per match

High amount of inactive users

Credit-based messaging system can become expensive

Pricing

60 coins for $9.99

180 coins for $19.95

480 coins for $39.95

Established in 2007, Zoosk is a seasoned player in the online dating scene that services over 40 million users each month.

While the site did suffer from a less-than-stellar reputation in the past, it’s done a lot to clean up its act, and today, Zoosk enjoys its spot among the most popular dating sites in the US.

On the surface, Zoosk seems like a fairly run-of-the-mill dating app that operates similarly to other online dating services like POF, Tinder, and Ashley Madison.

If you look a little closer, however, you’ll find a dating app that gets better the more you use it.

How? Through the site’s Smart Match feature.

This tool uses a complex algorithm to track which profiles you like, taking note of the person’s interests, personal info, and other relevant data. All this information is then used to produce tailored matches – meaning Zoosk operates like a smarter version of Tinder.

You can also manually search for users, filtering members by their height, age, proximity, and whether they have children or not.

10. Hinge – Best for Serious Relationships

Pros

High number of verified accounts

Members can record voice intros

Filter users based on height, politics, and life goals

Designed for long-term relationships

Solid guy/girl ratio

Limited bots and fake accounts

Cons

Limited search and filter options with free account

Not a casual hookup site

Pricing

$29.99/month (month-to-month)

$19.99/month (3-month subscription)

$14.99/month (12-month subscription)

If you’re over hookup apps, one-night stands, and casual dating, and would prefer to try out something serious, Hinge is worth checking out.

Featured in well-known publications like the New York Times and PC Mag, Hinge calls itself the dating app designed to be deleted. In some ways, Hinge is the long-term relationship version of Tinder and functions as the OkCupid or the POF for the younger generations.

Hinge is very inclusive and supports a large array of sexuality/gender options, including straight, gay, trans, non-binary, and much more.

If you sign-up with a premium account, you can further filter matches using a wide range of criteria, including height, education level, politics, family plans, and 420-friendliness.

A premium account will also let you set up deal breakers, so you can be as candid as possible.

Essentially, deal breakers let you exclude matches based on criteria like height, political outlook, etc.

Finally, Hinge has a selfie verification process that lets users easily verify their identity. With so many fake accounts in the online dating industry, this feature is certainly a breath of fresh air.

11. Bumble – Best Free Hookup App for Women

Pros

Women make the first move

Excellent guy/girl ratio

Scarce number of fake accounts

Main features are 100% free!

Great for hookups, friendship, and casual dating

Cons

No search or filter options

Men have to wait for women to message them

Chats can expire

Pricing

Free ($29.99/month for a premium account)

For women, online dating is like going to a well-stocked grocery store – they get to choose almost anything they want.

Nowhere is this analogy more apt than at Bumble – an online dating app where women get to make the first move. If you’re tired of being bombarded by messages from men you have no interest in, then it may be time to give Bumble a chance.

Bumble works exactly like Tinder, but with a catch; women must send the first message. Moreover, if a woman messages a guy, and he fails to respond within 24 hours, the chat expires.

Click here to read our full, in-depth Bumble review

User profiles are a bit more detailed than on Tinder, and along with a small personal intro, most people include a short list of their interests, hobbies, and their height.

What we loved about Bumble is that not only is it aimed at dating, but you can also find new friends and even do some networking there.

Tips for Finding the Best Adult Dating Sites

Not sure which adult dating and hookup sites are the best for you? Consider the following criteria to narrow down your search.

What Are You Looking For?

First and foremost, consider what you’re looking for. If all you’re after is casual sex or a friends-with-benefits arrangement then sites like AdultFriendFinder and Ashley Madison should be your go-to options.

If it’s a serious relationship you’re after, then Hinge is the better choice.

User Base

Some sites cater to different demographics than others.

While sites like ALT.com, Feeld, and AdultFriendFinder are very kink, fetish, and group-sex friendly, other sites – like Ashley Madison and Searching for Singles – are more popular with guys and girls in search of vanilla hookups with no strings attached.

Price

How much are you willing to pay for a hookup site? Always check the different pricing plans before making a decision. Moreover, most quality hookup sites severely limit the number of features free accounts can access – something to keep in mind.

Privacy Features

If you’re worried about friends or family coming across your online dating profile, use a platform that offers privacy-enhancing features like Ashley Madison or No Strings Attached.

Best Adult Sites for Casual Dating FAQs

Are Adult Dating Apps Safe to Use?

Yes, adult dating apps are generally safe to use. That said, you should always exercise a healthy degree of caution when meeting up with someone for the first time. The best way to do so is by meeting them in a crowded, well-trafficked area during the day.

Are There Any Free Dating Sites?

Yes, there are tons of free dating sites – the most popular being Tinder and Bumble. Although both are legit hookup sites, they won’t let you search for members or rewind a swipe. For this luxury, you’ll need to purchase a premium membership.

What is the Best Hookup Site for People 50 and Over?

The best hookup site for people 50 and over is Adult Friend Finder. The platform is home to thousands of older members looking for flings and casual sex.

Tinder is a good free hookup app with a wide age range, although keep in mind that the platform’s user base is predominantly under the age of 35.

What Are the Best Dating Sites for Seniors Seeking Affairs?

Ashley Madison and No Strings Attached are the best dating sites for affairs. Although No Strings Attached offers more features and search tools, Ashley Madison is more popular and offers robust privacy features that allow users to blur out their faces in any photos they upload.

Do Escorts or “Working Girls” Use Casual Dating Sites?

Yes, escorts or “working girls” often use casual dating sites to advertise their services, with Adult Friend Finder and Ashley Madison being the most popular.

What Are Some Safety Tips for Online Dating?

If you’re thinking about meeting up with someone you met through an online dating app, always exercise a few basic safety tips, the most important being:

Before the date, verify the person’s identity through video chat

Always tell a close friend or family member where you’re going and update them too

Opt to meet in a well-populated, highly trafficked area

Always turn on your device’s location setting

Don’t agree to go home with your date if you feel something is off

Do Adult Dating Sites Show Up on My Credit Card Bill?

No, most adult dating sites use unassuming billing names, meaning you won’t have to worry about names like Adult Friend Finder or Ashely Madison showing up on your credit card or bank statement.

Best Adult Dating Sites for Casual Encounters

Adult dating sites are the best way to find a like-minded person who wants to enjoy a no-strings-attached relationship with you.

From discreet affairs and one-night stands to friends-with-benefits and long-term casual relationships, you’ll be surprised at the sheer amount of dating opportunities.

Offering everything from basic hookups to kink-related fun, it’s easy to see why Adult Friend Finder takes the top spot on our list of best hookup sites.

What’s more, the site has a massive user base, meaning no matter where you’re located, the chances of finding a compatible partner in crime are extremely high.

Whichever option you end up choosing, stay safe and have fun.

