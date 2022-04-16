Best Adult Chat Sites and Online Sex Chat Websites to Meet Hot Singles in 2022

Adult chat sites exist to help you meet like-minded horndogs who want to have a good time! But to avoid the skeevy sites that feature loads of scammers, you need to know where to look.

Based on our own chat experiences and in-depth research, we’ve compiled a list of the best adult sex chat sites for you to check out.

Whether you’re cruising the net for a single hottie to virtually play with or you want to have some group fun online, these top adult chat sites cover it all.

Top Sex Chat Sites Reviewed

Best adult chat site overall – Jerkmate

Great for casual encounters – AdultFriendFinder

100% legitimate cam partners – LiveJasmin

Free XXX adult chats – ChatRandom

Freemium chats and cams – Chaturbate

Best sex chat site with legitimate profiles – Seeking

Versatile adult site – Stripchat

Best for alternative interests – FetLife

Perfect for gay guys – DirtyRoulette

Random and free – CamFrog

1. Jerkmate – Best Adult Chat Site Overall

Pros

Lots of professional adult chat partners

LGBTQ+ friendly

Open an account for free

Live sex cams

Fun games section

Cons

Slightly pricey rates

Mostly premium options

Jerkmate is absolutely the best adult chat website that you should check out right now. It has the hottest live cams and the models are to die for. You have our word.

Online Community: 5/5 stars

Jerkmate has one of the largest adult chat communities around, with professional sex cam models who’d love to rev up your engine in more ways than one. You’d be hardpressed to find an online sex chat community as big and diverse as the one on Jerkmate!

Site Features: 5/5 stars

To say that Jerkmate is only good for a quick live cam chat with a hot model is barely scratching the surface, though. It’s got a lot more to offer than that.

First, there’s the interactive toy feature available in their private, adult sex chat rooms, which allows you to basically play your way with these sexy performers.

For another, there’s the amazing pairing algorithm that matches you up with the perfect, sex chat model based on your preferences, which you just key into their online questionnaire.

Lastly, you can play interactive adult chat games featuring the hottest porn stars and live sex cam models today.

Pricing: 4/5 stars

How much they charge: 1 Jerkmate Gold costs $1 apiece.

Jerkmate is by no means a “free” adult chat site. So much so that the only free sex chat experience you can get here is in one of their public cam chat lobbies where the models wait for a client to take them to a paid private room.

Speaking of private chats, Jerkmate charges around $1 per minute, which makes it just a tad pricey compared to its competitors. However, with free cam-2-cam and 2-way audio included, it’s not a bad deal when it’s all said and done.

LGBTQ+ Availability: 5/5 stars

Whether you’re looking for live cam girls, sex cam boys, or trans cam models to have you begging for mercy, Jerkmate is one of the best places for the LGBTQ+ crowd to find their match.

Sexy Fun Factor: 5/5 stars

There’s a reason that Jerkmate is one of the largest adult cam sites: it doesn’t just provide nude shows online; it offers you amazingly hot, sex chat partners that can give you an experience that’s just short of having actual whoopie with them!

2. AdultFriendFinder – Big Sex Chat Community and Hookup Site

Pros

Specifically for casual encounters

Active adult community

Tons of extra features

Affordable rates

Various sex chat channels

Cons

Inactive accounts floating around

Free account is lacking in features

AdultFriendFinder is without a doubt a juggernaut in the online hookup industry. But what you might not know is that it’s also one of the top sex chat sites as well. In fact, this platform is hands-down a bona fide, adult entertainment superstore for all your perverted needs!

Online Community: 5/5 stars

As far as size goes, AFF is huge. It has tens of millions of profiles that you can check out and interact with. Not only that, but it’s made up of diverse groups centered around various sexual preferences and kinks that one might have.

So, whether you cream your jeans whenever you see a balloon pop or you’re a good Christian boy who’s into big lollipops, there’s a high likelihood you’ll find your crowd on this adult chat site.

Site Features: 5/5 stars

AFF has so much in store for its members that it’s almost hard to know where to start. It’s all so overwhelming, but in the best of ways.

For one, this isn’t your typical online dating platform that makes you mindlessly swipe left or right; it’s a one-stop-shop that provides many ways to communicate, such as direct messaging, online blog posts and in-site groups.

And for fuck’s sake, you might not leave AFF once you find out they offer live sex cams featuring their members as well as 100% legitimate porn videos from A-list porn stars.

Jeez, AFF, save some for your competitors!

Pricing: 4/5 stars

How much they charge: AFF Gold membership is $39.95 for 1 month or $239.40 ($19.95 monthly) for 1 year.

AFF is more of a freemium website, in that you are welcome to join their community at no charge at all with a basic membership. However, these free accounts are highly limited.

To access every kinky, fun feature that this adult chat site offers, you need to opt for a premium monthly membership, which honestly isn’t priced that bad.

And with everything you’re getting from this platform, you can bet your ass that you won’t feel gouged month in and month out with what they have to offer.

LGBTQ+ Availability: 5/5 stars

AFF is diverse and LGBTQ+ friendly for sure.

You’ll find that this online sex chat platform covers nearly the whole gender spectrum, which means you’re welcome to identify however you see fit.

Oh yeah!

Sexy Fun Factor: 5/5 stars

Much like that black tar heroin, you’re going to find that it’s almost impossible to get off AFF once you start getting off with all the features. From live sex cams to sliding into someone’s DMs, this is as XXX as you can get from an adult chat site.

3. LiveJasmin – Best Premium Sex Chat Site

Pros

All models are 100% legit

Rates for all budget tiers

Great uploaded content

Affordable site currency

Diverse selection

Cons

Scant free features

Only accepts credit cards

LiveJasmin is the kind of adult chat site that you should check out if you’re tired of interacting with piss-poor amateurs who don’t know how to press the right buttons to get you off.

Simply put, this is the premium online hotel for sex chat experiences where quality is king and trolls aren’t welcome.

In other words, it’s an adult chat haven!

Online Community: 4/5 stars

LiveJasmin might not be the biggest chat platform around, but it’s a small price to pay for the quality you’re getting from their live models. Hey, you gotta do some vetting before they start thotting around, after all!

The result is a relatively smaller but top-notch sex chat community featuring 100% professional adult chat partners whose main mission is to please you in more ways than one!

Site Features: 4/5 stars

For the most part, LiveJasmin focuses on their sex cam services. That’s not to say that you won’t discover a trove of fun stuff here, such as uploaded photos and videos that their models post. This allows you to take a gander at the goods before you buy them.

As far as the sex chat features go, it’s all gold! Although you won’t find a totally free chat option here, you’ll be pleased that LiveJasmin provides a variety of paid, premium adult chat experiences.

Take your pick from private rooms that let you digitally diddle your cam courtesan via interactive sex toys or “gold shows” where you sit back, relax and touch yourself while the models do their thing.

Pricing: 4/5 stars

How much they charge: a pack of 27.99 LiveJasmin credits costs approximately $38.77, up to 897.99 LJ credits for around $1,106.51.

LiveJasmin uses a site currency that they call “credits”, which you can buy in packages of varying prices. These bundles are reasonably priced and become all the more affordable when the site runs promos that allow you to get more credits for less money.

Now, if only they’d add more payment options aside from credit cards…

LGBTQ+ Availability: 3.5/5 stars

LiveJasmin is open to LGBTQ+ users who are looking to wet their proverbial whistle by chatting up a hottie. You’ll find that they do offer gay, lesbian and trans cam models as well as the regular ol’ cis fare that you’d expect from a sex chat site like this one.

The problem is, LJ only categorizes their cam models into three groups: men, women and couples. So, finding an LGBTQ+ sex chat partner becomes tricky but not entirely impossible.

Sexy Fun Factor: 4/5 stars

The live sex cam partners on this platform know how to hit all the right spots in all the right ways. That is, as long as you’re able to pay their per-minute fees. Overall, LJ is a great site where you can get your money’s worth from all the filth these cam chat performers have to offer.

4. ChatRandom – Best for Random, Free Adult Chats

Pros

Diverse, large community

Available worldwide

Decent filters available

Actively weeds out trolls

Use it for FREE!

Cons

Paid membership required for full access

ChatRandom is the perfect sex chat site to log on to if you’re looking for a near-100% free online adult platform that lets you meet and connect with other users from around the world.

Oh, and you can even enjoy live sex cams here, too!

Online Community: 3.5/5 stars

ChatRandom is available worldwide, which is one of the main reasons that it’s become home to millions of users looking to connect with other people for some XXX fun. As far as random chat sites go, there are far fewer trolls and fake accounts compared to other platforms.

However, you’ll notice the diversity of users on CR is an absolute mishmash of sexual preferences. And given that this is a random chat site, pairing up with the right partner isn’t always a breeze.

So, it’s going to require a bit of patience when looking for the right kind of adult chat partner on this site.

Site Features: 4/5 stars

As far as random chat generators are concerned, you’ll be pleased that CR offers far more than the usual.

First, they have a pairing algorithm that allows you to at least match up with someone who shares the same interests as you. Not common for a rando site at all!

Secondly, CR has a security system in place that actively boots trolls and scam accounts, which makes it a far cleaner adult chat platform compared to other ones out there today.

Pricing: 5/5 stars

How much they charge: $6.99 per week or $19.99 per month for a ChatRandom Plus account upgrade.

As with most random adult chat sites, CR is free to use. Yes, they do have a premium tier that allows you to unlock their live cam feature, but it’s not an absolute must for you to have some fun on this platform.

Having said that, we love how flexible the site is.

LGBTQ+ Availability: 3/5 stars

It’s true that CR has LGBTQ+ members who are horny and ready to meet someone. However, partnering with them is a whole different story.

Keep in mind you’ll be randomly paired with other users here. Sure, there’s an algorithm in place, but it only pertains to people who type in a similar interest to yours.

For example, even if you key in “lesbian” as a pairing filter, you won’t necessarily be paired with a lesbian CR member. Instead, you’ll just get matched with someone who’s also interested in, well, lesbians.

It’s challenging to say the least!

Sexy Fun Factor: 4/5 stars

Part of the joy of adult chat sites like ChatRandom is how you’re basically dipping your sticky wicket into a grab bag, not knowing if you’re going to pull out a gem or a horde of fire ants.

If nothing else, you’re not required to pay for anything here unless you want the live sex cam function. The choice is yours, my friends.

5. Chaturbate – Top Freemium Adult Chat Site

Pros

Large bevy of performers

Account creation not necessary

Watch XXX shows for free

Open to all genders

Affordable site currency

Cons

Mostly public rooms

No proper search tool

Chaturbate is arguably the most recognizable name in the world of live sex cams. What they don’t tell you, though, is how it’s also one of the finest sex chat sites. Find out why below!

Online Community: 4.5/5 stars

If we were only looking at the sheer size and diversity of the adult chat community on Chaturbate, then we would have given it 5 stars in this category. So, why did we knock half a point here?

Well, you’ll find that there’s just a bit of an imbalance with the kind of adults you’ll meet here.

The majority of performers on Chaturbate are great, but the viewers/pervs watching them are as random as they come. Most of them are nice, but you’ll occasionally find the human douchenozzle floating around this platform. Thankfully, they’re in the minority!

Site Features: 3.5/5 stars

Chaturbate is meant for sex chats with live cam models through and through. However, you’ll also find other nice features here, such as uploaded XXX videos that the performers post, which you can then buy from them.

Where Chaturbate falters, though, is their lack of a proper search engine. There aren’t any search filters here, much less a manual search bar to help you find the right adult chat partner.

Instead, you’re at the mercy of site tags, which are serviceable but far from perfect.

Pricing: 4/5 stars

How much they charge: Chaturbate token bundles start at 100 tokens for $10.99, up to 2,025 tokens for $159.99.

Chaturbate features one of the most affordable site currencies among all the adult chat sites.

It’s called Chaturbate tokens, and you can use these tokens to send “tips” to your chat partner or buy one of their uploaded photos or videos. All in all, you can do a lot with the currency, though expect the bill to rack up because this site is totally addictive!

LGBTQ+ Availability: 5/5 stars

If there’s one category that more than makes up for Chaturbate’s lack of a proper search tool, you can meet various cam model genders for your sex chat needs. From male models to trans couples, Chaturbate scores aces in helping LGBTQ+ peeps get wet with a hot sex chat partner.

Sexy Fun Factor: 4/5 stars

With a large online community and a diverse selection of sex chat partners, Chaturbate is a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

It’s just short of perfect due to the fact that the lacking search engine makes it a pain to find the right partner. But it doesn’t affect the overall sexy, fun times you can have here.

Yum!

6. Seeking – Best Sex Chat Site for a Sure Thing

Pros

Filled with sugar babies and daddies/mommies

Near-100% adult chat success rate

Respectably large user base

Streamlined site interface

Sugar babies can use it for free

Cons

Pricey membership rates for sugar daddies/mommies

Not much for LGBTQ+ chats

Almost exclusively caters to sugar dating

Seeking is the premier sugar dating site and app right now. It’s also a great option for all your horny adult chat needs!

Online Community: 3.5/5 stars

Seeking is primarily known as the most popular online hub for sugar babies and sugar daddies/mommies to conduct their “romantic” deals. But the site purports to have opened its digital doors to other forms of dating as well.

That’s perhaps one of the reasons this platform has seen a surge in its overall user base, although you’re basically still getting a crowd that’s mostly focused on sugar relationships.

Still, you might luck out and find the right sex chat partner for you on this site and app, regardless if you’re into sugar dates or not.

Site Features: 4/5 stars

If there’s one thing going for Seeking, it’s how they’ve designed their website. Rarely will you see adult chat sites or sugar daddy sites that have the same ease of access and streamlined design as this, which allows you to hop from one section to another efficiently.

Seeking’s features are pretty minimalist, only leaving the features you need, such as your search page, profile page and your message inbox.

Pricing: 3/5 stars

How much they charge: $99.99 for 1 month of Seeking Premium membership or $249.99 per month for Diamond Tier.

Unsurprisingly, Seeking has a rather pricey monthly rate for sugar daddies and mommies. Sugar dating is all about that 24-hour champagne diet, after all!

But potential sugar babies can use everything for free (one of the reasons there’s a great male to female member ratio here).

Overall, Seeking uses a freemium structure. So, you can check out what they have to offer using your free basic account before you start spending anything for their premium stuff.

LGBTQ+ Availability: 2.5/5 stars

You’re going to find that, sure, there are non-hetero and non-cis members on Seeking, which is nice. What isn’t nice, however, is how the site doesn’t seem to prioritize any LGBTQ+ features on their platform.

From the get-go, the only options you have when they ask your gender are “male” or “female”.

Sexy Fun Factor: 3.5/5 stars

Seeking is one, intensely niche adult chat site. So, if you fit the bill, you’ll find this sex chat site to be highly entertaining. If not, well, at least creating a basic account with them is still free!

7. Stripchat – Top Versatile Adult Sex Chat Site

Pros

Optimized mobile app

Great for LGBTQ+ sex chats

Amazing live adult cams

Efficient and diverse search filters

Free basic account

Cons

Needs more payment methods

Pricey private rooms

Stripchat is like the LeBron James of adult chat sites: it’s not the best at just one thing, but it’s extremely good at a lot of things. That said, this sex chat website might very well be the most versatile option you can find right now!

Online Community: 4/5 stars

Although it doesn’t have the largest online sex chat community you can find out there, it’s far from being a small platform to tickle your pickle.

Stripchat is home to a great mix of established professional sex chat partners and budding adult models coming from a diverse range of genders and kinks!

Site Features: 4/5 stars

Stripchat leans heavily on the whole live sex cam aspect when delivering your adult chat opportunities, and that’s not a bad thing: the ability to watch your partner rub and diddle themselves while you converse is always a welcome sight, after all!

You also have the option of chatting up your chosen partner in public or private rooms, each with their own ways of charging you.

And lest we forget, you can control your partner’s sex toys while you have a kinky chat about whatever you want in the private rooms, making you feel like you’re side by side in real life.

Pricing: 3.5/5 stars

How much they charge: Stripchat token packages start at 90 tokens for $9.99, up to 2,255 tokens for $199.99.

Stripchat, much like other sex chat sites of its kind, uses its own site currency. On one hand, you’re going to enjoy that the site has one of the most budget-friendly site currencies around.

On the other hand, that affordability is offset by the rather pricey, private room rates you’ll have to fork over if one-to-one is what you’re after.

LGBTQ+ Availability: 4.5/5 stars

There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it: people of any gender or sexual orientation are welcome on Stripchat. And with the help of their efficient search filters, looking for the right kind of sex chat partner on SC is a freaking breeze!

Sexy Fun Factor: 4/5 stars

Stripchat is an all-around dependable adult chat site that offers a whole lot of services within the live sex cam chat category. From free basic accounts to interactive rooms, this is one online platform that you can enjoy regardless of your kink or gender.

8. FetLife – Best Sex Chats for Alternative XXX Fans

Pros

Mostly free to use

Big community overall

Specializes in fetishes and kinks

Great uploaded content

Affordable premium membership

Cons

Lots of inactive accounts

Site design looks a bit dated

FetLife might not be a super popular option in the sex chat industry, but it’s steadily making a name for itself as the eminent online platform to find adult chat partners into alternative sex, such as BDSM and Furry fans.

Here’s what you can expect from this site:

Online Community: 4/5 stars

FetLife might first appear like a rather niche adult chat site, considering it caters to alternative sexual preferences, but it’s far from that. You’ll discover that the sex chat community is large and diverse.

You’ll find as many ‘looners here as you would, say, latex fetishists. So, yeah, FetLife has no shortage of users you can interact with!

Site Features: 4/5 stars

FetLife is a place that’s dedicated to providing freaks and geeks with a place to meet and connect online. That is to say, this is less of a one-dimensional adult sex chat website than it is a full-blown social media platform aimed at kinks and fetishes.

Simply put, this is like Facebook, but instead of your crazy aunt Karen posting about how “vaccines killed Jesus,” you’re going to see posts by hot men, women and trans people showing you their tasty goods.

Pricing: 5/5 stars

How much they charge: FetLife Premium starts at $30 for a 6-month package up to $240 for Lifetime Premium.

For the most part, you can browse around and see what FetLife has to offer without paying a single cent.

If you want to go balls-deep into the site and interact with other members, though, you’re going to have to pay a nominal fee to upgrade your account. You’ll get access to everything from DM features to the ability to watch XXX videos posted by other FetLife members.

LGBTQ+ Availability: 5/5 stars

Everyone is welcome on FetLife.

After all, the whole point of this alternative sex chat site is to provide a place for people with less-than-mainstream genders and sexual preferences a place where they can be themselves and meet people of mutual interests.

Sexy Fun Factor: 4/5 stars

You can have fun on FetLife right from the moment you log on and scroll through your naughty newsfeed right down to the moment you slide into another member’s DMs.

And even though there are a lot of inactive and questionable profiles here, you’ll still find that they’re in the minority compared to the legitimate thots and sexual deviants you can meet on this sex chat site!

9. DirtyRoulette – Best Free Chat Site for Gay Guys

Pros

Use it for free

Optimized for gay fans

Quick and easy to use

Specializes in casual sex chats

Cons

Target audience is rather niche

Some members don’t even chat

If you’re familiar with Omegle, then DirtyRoulette should be right on top of your adult chat checklist. It’s all the better if you want to find hot, gay guys more than willing to fulfill your sexual fantasies online.

Online Community: 3/5 stars

DirtyRoulette is available all over the world, which gives it a large overall sex chat community. However, you’ll find that most, if not all, DR users are gay guys looking for other gay guys to have an adult chat with.

That said, there’s not a whole lot of diversity here, making it a great niche site as opposed to a more general option.

Site Features: 3/5 stars

DR gives you the option of having random sex chats with other members via text only or with a live cam feature. We highly recommend making the most out of this site and going for their live cam rooms, considering it’s totally free and all.

That said, this is still a random sex chat site through and through, which means that’s the only service you’re getting really.

One-dimensional? Sure. But it sure is a fun one!

Pricing: 5/5 stars

It’s all free, which makes it perfect for broke, horny gay guys looking to meet other broke, horny gay guys to have a kinky chat with. There’s no premium membership tier here or freemium features, for that matter; it’s all priced at a whopping $0.

Whoopie!

LGBTQ+ Availability: 2.5/5 stars

Hey, just because this is a site that’s heavily populated by gay adult chat fans doesn’t automatically give DR a perfect score in this category.

Keep in mind, “G” is just one letter in “LGBTQ+”, and that’s basically what you’ll find on this sex chat site.

Sexy Fun Factor: 3/5 stars

Combine the fact that DR has one target demographic (gay men) and it’s a random chat generator and you have yourself one of the most inconsistent, albeit exciting, sex chat experiences that you can find online right now.

10. CamFrog – Great Chat Site for Casual XXX Cam Rooms

Pros

Mostly free to use

Free basic accounts

Users worldwide

Loads of sex chat opportunities

Cons

Lots of shady users

Download required

CamFrog is infamous for being a hotbed for sexual deviants and fiends to meet and mutually masturbate with one another online. As such, it’s become home to some of the kinkiest amateur perverts you can find on the net.

Find out more about this sex chat website below.

Online Community: 2/5 stars

CamFrog might very well have one of the largest, random adult chat communities out there, but that almost accounts for nothing if most of the members are made up of trolls and scammers.

That’s not to say, though, that you won’t find any legitimate perverts here (because you will) that you can chat up.

Site Features: 3/5 stars

This is pretty much your standard random sex chat generator if you’re using it with a free basic account. No, there’s no complex pairing algorithm here that matches you up based on preferences; no fancy schmancy site design. It’s all straightforward: you have a chat window and a live cam feed on the side.

Go crazy.

However, upgrading your membership to one of the three tiers CamFrog offers will give you a bit of an edge over other depraved chat fans out there, such as unlimited video views and exclusive access to private XXX cams.

Pricing: 5/5 stars

How much they charge: CamFrog has three membership upgrades available. Pro level is $3.33 monthly, Extreme costs $5 per month and Gold is $25.

Despite its obvious flaws, CF is 100% free to use by anyone as long as you’re able to download their browser app. So, you can’t really complain if you end up with shitty chat partners here; go to a more premium site like Jerkmate if you want none of that shit.

LGBTQ+ Availability: 2.5/5 stars

There are LGBTQ+ CF users, but you can’t really look for them, because this is a random chat site. So, what we’re saying is that, yes, you can hook up with LGBTQ+ sex chat partners here, but it’s all a matter of luck.

Sexy Fun Factor: 2.5/5 stars

CF is free, so that makes it quite enjoyable if you’re strapped for cash and are looking for a budget option to have an adult chat with someone on the internet.

But between the fake accounts and the natural inconsistency of random adult chat sites, yeah, you’re better off springing for a more premium option if you have the funds for it.

How We Chose The Best Adult Chat Sites

Online Community

Sex chat sites are only as good as the overall quality and quantity of their respective communities or user base.

Here, we’re looking both at the size of an adult chat site’s user base and the kind of crowd you can expect from each of them. Diversity and a wide selection of users are greatly beneficial when it comes to finding the perfect chat partner.

Site Features

From accessibility to efficiency, you can’t properly enjoy an adult chat site if it doesn’t provide you with useful features to help you meet and connect with other naughty Nancies and horny Harries from around cyberspace.

Features like detailed search filters, HD cams and interactive toy options are just a few things that helped us determine which sex chat sites made the cut.

Pricing

No matter how good the crowd or a sex chat site’s features are, you have to take into account that you might have to shell out some cash in order to enjoy them.

Here, we’re looking at whether an adult chat site’s charges are justified by the features and services they’re able to give you.

LGBTQ+ Availability

It’s freaking 2022, people, and the adult sex chat websites and apps who only cater to cis and hetero audiences deserve to die harder than Hans Gruber falling from the top of Nakatomi Plaza.

The more available a sex chat is for LGBTQ+ members, the more diverse the crowd tends to be. ‘Nuff said.

Sexy Fun Factor

Ultimately, we determine how much entertainment value an adult chat site is able to provide you. Taking into consideration all the other benchmarks we have, what’s the ultimate result that a given sex chat platform can give you? That’s what we answer here!

FAQs for the Top Sexting Sites

What’s The Best Adult Chat Site I Can Use?

The best adult chat site you can use will greatly depend on your needs and preferences.

Although each one of our top picks is a great platform where you can meet with horny people who love nothing more than to suck some virtual dick or titty (or two!), there are a few standouts we consider the best of the best.

First, there’s Jerkmate. It’s 2022’s top adult chat website because it provides you with a diverse online community made up of the most professional, skilled sex chat models and partners you can find online.

AdultFriendFinder, on the other hand, is an overall fun sex chat site. It provides live sex cams from 100% amateurs, XXX porn clips and much more. It’s your all-around adult entertainment provider!

Lastly, LiveJasmin is the kind of adult chat website that treats you like a high roller regardless of whether you actually are one or not. LJ knows how to treat their fans well with professional chat partners doing deliciously dirty things in front of their webcams!

Are There Any Free Sex Chat Sites I Can Use?

Yes, there are free sex chat sites you can use.

One of the best XXX adult chat sites you can go for right now is ChatRandom. As its name suggests, this is a random online chat generator that pairs you up with diverse partners from all over the globe.

The result: an exciting, fun, and casual sex chat experience that won’t set you back one bit.

Other options like CamFrog and DirtyRoulette also fall in this category and are able to deliver the proverbial goods you’re looking for, so go ahead and check each of these out.

What’s The Best Adult Chat Site for Gay Men?

The best adult chat site for gay men is probably DirtyRoulette. Although it’s a random chat site, most of the users here are gay men looking for casual sex chats online.



Jerkmate, AdultFriendFinder and LiveJasmin are other exceptional online platforms where you can meet and chat with hot gay men. Not only that, but you’ll even have the opportunity to see them on live cams.

Is It Safe To Use Sex Chat Sites?

Yes, it’s safe to use sex chat sites so long as the site you’re using has proper security features in place like data privacy, profile verification and others.

With sites like Chaturbate, Jerkmate, Seeking, or ChatRandom, you can rest assured that your data and personal information are kept safe within their database.

Keeping yourself safe when interacting with other users online is a different story, though.

Here are a few guidelines to consider when engaging in hot sex chats on these platforms:

Never provide your personal information, such as your real name, home address, or financial infos to people you just met on these sites and apps.

When engaging in live video sex chats, it’s best if you use a virtual background or a plain background in order to not provide other users a single clue to your exact location.

Can I Find Real Dates on Adult Chat Sites?

Yes, you can find real dates on adult chat sites, but it all depends on whether you and your partner can agree on mutual terms regarding meeting in real life.

You should also keep in mind that any and all interactions between you and your sex chat partner outside of your respective online platforms aren’t covered by any security measures provided by these chat sites.

How Do I Choose The Best Adult Chat Sites?

You can choose the best adult chat sites based on the benchmarks we’ve provided in this review, while keeping your personal preferences in mind.

Perhaps you’re looking for a platform with a great and diverse online community, or maybe you just want to use a free sex chat website. All that is covered in each of our top picks’ reviews.

Best Sex Chat Sites in 2022 Compared

Site Target Audience Options for LGBTQ+ Notable Features Jerkmate Live cam fans Yes Free cam-2-cam/audio

Interactive sex games AFF Casual sex crowd Yes Online magazine

Adult movie section LiveJasmin Live cam fans No Private XXX rooms

100% professionals ChatRandom Random chat fans No Free chat rooms

Effective security Chaturbate Live cam crowd Yes 100% XXX partners

Stellar public rooms Seeking Sugar niche No All members are legit

Exclusive online shop Stripchat Live cam fans Yes Interactive rooms

Lots of diversity FetLife Alt niche topics Yes Uploaded videos

Social media aspect DirtyRoulette Random chat fans No (just gay men) 100% free to use

Gay cams CamFrog Randos No Premium upgrades

Browser app

How To Get Started on Jerkmate

For the uninitiated, becoming a full-fledged Jerkmate member might seem like an overwhelming task. Use this short, easy guide to help get you started on this top adult chat site.

1. Visit Jerkmate’s Homepage

First off, you need to locate the right page for Jerkmate. There are imitators out there that might hoodwink you into subscribing to their crappy site, but let us help you.

Just click here to get directed to Jerkmate’s homepage.

2. Create Your Account

On the top right corner of Jerkmate’s homepage, simply click the “join” button and fill in the necessary signup sheet to create your own account. They’ll ask you for basic stuff like your email, username and password.

3. Add Your Payment Method

Jerkmate accepts two payment methods: credit cards and PayPal. They’re going to require you to link your card or PayPal account to their site to create your account.

Don’t worry, though, there are no hidden charges here, so you won’t have to spend a single cent just yet!

4. Verify Your Email Address

Jerkmate will send you a verification email to the address you listed on their site. Just click on the link within that message in order to activate your account and complete your membership process.

5. Get Ready for Some Hot Sex Chats

You’ll now be able to check out the thousands of available sex chat models on Jerkmate.

Their public chat rooms are free (Non-XXX), but if you want some kinky good times, you should take your chosen partner to a private chat room, which is charged per minute to your chosen payment method.

Get Ready to Check Out The Hottest Adult Sex Chat Sites

From sites like Jerkmate to LiveJasmin and AdultFriendFinder, you won’t find better sex chat platforms to provide secure services and amazing features that can help you meet the right kind of online partner.

Regardless of your gender or sexual preferences, these websites and apps are today’s finest where you can let loose and fulfill your most depraved fantasies with the help of a stranger.

So, just remember to keep safe and enjoy what these top adult chat sites have to offer you!

Have fun!

