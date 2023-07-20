Online dating is for everyone. As more and more women embrace body positivity, BBW dating has become easier than ever.

Women don’t try to hide their curves anymore, but will rather sign up on a BBW online dating site where they can meet men or other women whose hearts beat for curvier beauties.

The good news is that there are BBW dating sites specifically dedicated to big, beautiful women. Women don’t have to feel ashamed or embarrassed about their weight. Instead, they have a platform where they can fully be themselves.

On BBW dating sites, even bigger men can feel more comfortable. So, if you are looking for a partner who is like-sized or just loves your curves, it’s easier than ever online.

Dive into our BBW online dating site reviews and find BBW singles who aren’t ashamed to be who they are.

The best BBW dating sites to match with a curvy beauty

Some of the best dating sites specialize in BBW online dating, and choosing the right one for you may require some research.

The good news?

We’ve already done the hard part and recommended some excellent dating sites below.

Best for BBW matching – eHarmony Best for free dating – WooPlus Best for newbies – LargeFriends Best for long-term relationships – BBWRomance Best for mobile dating – BBW Cupid

1. eHarmony – Best for matching with a BBW

Pros

Millions of members

Excellent for long-term relationships

Comprehensive compatibility questionnaire

Reliable and trustworthy

Cons

Not suitable for all budgets

eHarmony is one of the most well-known dating sites in the world. It has been around since 2000 and has helped millions of people to find love and companionship.

While eHarmony isn’t specifically meant for BBW dating, you’re bound to find some big, beautiful women among millions of members worldwide.

You start by signing up and creating a profile where you can tell potential matches about your interests and hobbies.

You will also be prompted to complete a lengthy compatibility questionnaire that will help match you with the most compatible singles. Though the questionnaire can take 30 minutes to complete, We recommend you take time and do it carefully to find the perfect match for you.

eHarmony offers a ton of helpful features to help you in your search for love. However, those features don’t come for free, so you must upgrade your membership before browsing singles and chatting.

2. WooPlus – Best for dating big, beautiful women for free

Pros

Millions of members

Chatting available for free

Engaged members

Cons

Daily matches have a limit

You can hit the ground running with WooPlus, because unlike most dating sites, this one allows you to start for free and continue using the app for free.

Most dating sites allow for a free trial or basic functions without upgrading, but WooPlus stands out by making it possible to find BBW love for free.

WooPlus has millions of members and boasts of making over 27 million matches. The app has many exciting features that make it unique: for instance, FlashChat, where WooPlus will randomly pair you with someone so you can start chatting – kind of like speed dating.

You have to send five messages back and forth before seeing the other one’s photos, which allows you to focus on personality instead of looks.

The best part about this BBW dating site is that you can continue using the app for free. The only downside is that matches expire without a premium account. Also, it’s good to remember that daily matches have a limit.

3. LargeFriends – Best for a welcoming environment

Pros

Welcoming environment for BBW and BHM

Most profiles are detailed

Mobile app

Cons

Can’t filter for members by relationship type

As soon as you open LargeFriends, you notice that the site is very simple and straightforward. It’s easy to navigate, sign up, and start BBW dating.

The first step is to create an account for free and fill out your profile. This process is so easy that the site suits newbies willing to start dating BBW singles but may still be on the fence about online dating.

Interestingly, LargeFriends gives a very Tinder-like vibe with the swipe options. You can like or delete a match, which doesn’t precisely highlight getting to know each other’s personality.

The filter options are limited, and you cannot search for members by relationship type.

LargeFriends has fewer members than some bigger dating sites, so finding a match here may be challenging. However, the site is easy enough to use that you will get started and may even spark some interesting conversations.

Fun fact: the dating site allows for couples to join, so LargeFriends is leaning towards a casual dating site more than long-term dating, although it’s not impossible to find the love of your life here, either.

4. BBWRomance – Best for long-term relationships and finding love

Pros

Members are looking for commitment

Interesting features

Reasonably priced

Cons

No free trial

If you are looking for romance and long-term relationships, BBWRomance may be the dating site for you.

As soon as you open the front page, you will have a ton of information available. You can even sample some member profiles to see what’s out there before you join.

This site doesn’t give you a full sales pitch but focuses on the “what you see is what you get” approach. You are prompted to fill out your profile and add any information you might want to share with potential matches, after which you will add photos and are ready to start meeting people.

An exciting feature is an online community that allows you to meet people in a “public” place before heading to their DM’s. Also, they offer a rapid match feature where the site pairs you with a random BBW or BHM.

The only downside is that the site doesn’t offer a free trial. They do offer promotional sales prices, though, and if you choose to take advantage of one of them, you might save some money.

5. BBW Cupid – Best for dating on the go

Pros

Easy signup process

Smooth mobile experience

Fun features

Cons

Free version doesn’t allow chatting

Over 50% of members are women

If you are looking for a site that allows you to date for free, BBW Cupid isn’t it. This site focuses a lot on different membership types and the perks that come with them.

BBW Cupid is a clean and easy-to-use website, but it doesn’t stand out in any way. It looks like just another dating site, but if you aren’t looking for anything super fancy, this might be the way to go.

After signing up, you can create your profile and start browsing matches. You might have heard about many dating sites offering compatibility questionnaires for easier matching, but BBW Cupid only offers this for premium members. So, for better matching, you better open up your wallet.

The site has a good amount of BBW singles and it is a safe and harassment-free environment for bigger people, but it doesn’t have many features that would impress.

How do BBW dating sites differ from other dating sites?

Now you might wonder how BBW dating apps and websites differ from regular dating sites. Is there something you should know before signing up for one?

Online dating sites for big beautiful women give bigger and curvier women a chance to flaunt their curves without being judged. Most likely you will only meet curvier beauties on these sites, so you should not expect someone within a regular weight category to sign up.

Dating apps and sites for more curvy women work the same way as any other dating site. You will sign up and create a profile, add your pictures and information about yourself, and browse possible matches.

Each site has its own unique features, so it’s smart to compare sites before signing up. This is how you’ll ensure you’ll find a good site that suits your need and matches your wallet.

Find the best BBW dating site

As more and more body-positive big beautiful women embrace their curves, there are also more plus size dating apps, and it can be challenging to choose the right one.

Each site offers something different and it’s your job to compare sites to find one that will benefit you the most. You will want to look at the BBW dating sites from different perspectives to understand what each site has to offer.

Sign up on the right dating site

If you want to match with a big, beautiful woman, you will need to sign up on a BBW dating site.

While regular dating sites have bigger members, BBW dating apps allow for more variety. BBW singles will specifically sign up for a site that already has a specific niche they fit in rather than compete with a bunch of different-bodied women on a regular site.

Also, a BBW dating app is a safer space for cyberbullying and judging since women can expect to meet people who are already interested in dating someone bigger.

Ensure the BBW site has all the features you need

Just like on a regular dating site, the BBW site you choose must have the right features for you.

Finding love and a potential partner is much easier by choosing a site that allows you to match with the right people.

For instance, if you prefer a site with a good compatibility questionnaire, ensure the BBW app offers one. On the other hand, if a video calling feature is the most important feature for you, do some research and find a BBW dating site that allows you to video date.

Choose the site that’s right for your wallet

While there are some free dating sites out there, the best BBW dating sites typically offer premium memberships for a better online dating experience.

Some sites offer a free trial or allow you to sign up and create a profile without charging you. However, when you are ready to start matching and chatting with attractive people, you should pull out your credit card.

The prices between dating sites can differ a lot, so choose (budget) wisely.

Here’s how you can match with a BBW online

The best way to match with BBW singles online is to join a dating site, especially for big, beautiful women.

While you can find great BBW matches also on regular dating sites, you’ll have a chance of catching better (and bigger) fish when you join the right dating site.

After you have found the right BBW dating site and created your profile, you can start making matches and dating BBW singles. If you want accurate matches, consider joining a site that offers a compatibility questionnaire after creating a profile.

Keep the conversation going

First things first. After finding a BBW profile you like, start a conversation with a simple hello.

While big beautiful women and big handsome men also appreciate looks, many bigger people appreciate focusing on personality and conversations. Bigger people tend to receive a lot of judgment and many are self-conscious about their looks or otherwise insecure.

Thus, starting a lighthearted conversation and keeping it going is essential to get a match that turns into a date.

Don’t be too pushy, and keep the convo fun and interesting. Tell your matches about yourself, why their profile caught your eye, and ask questions. However, don’t write a full novel and bombard them with many questions at once, but rather give the conversation a chance to occur naturally.

Don’t bring up their weight

Even though you have joined a BBW dating site where many people are overweight (some quite significantly), it’s better not to bring up anyone’s weight or possible fitness journey.

Many BBWs are body positive and embrace their curves, but they may still be self-conscious and awkward talking about their weight. So, if your match doesn’t bring it up, it’s better not to mention body size.

Especially nowadays, when social media has taken over, and the pressure for looks and perfection is harsher than ever, any weight-related conversations should be left for later, if that.

Also, BBW dating sites are supposed to be judgment- and harassment-free zones anyway, and even if you might not feel like you’re judging by asking about someone’s weight, you never know how the other person feels.

Remember: Convincing BBWs you are interested isn’t always easy

Larger ladies tend to have insecurities and lower self-esteem, making them more cautious with men, even on a BBW dating site.

Even if you are a BHM (or BBW) and want to meet a BBW, convincing a bigger woman about your genuine interest can be hard. Many women, especially BBW, experience rejection and disingenuous men, so they may hesitate to let you in.

Using a BBW dating app makes it easier, but you should still be patient and allow the flow of natural conversation to happen. Get to know each other before suggesting a date, and remember to give your BBW room to breathe.

This isn’t always the case, though, and you may run into some sassy and confident women who will flaunt their curves at any turn – so play accordingly.

What to do on the first date with a BBW?

You have finally met someone you like and asked them out on a date. The next question is, where to take your BBW on a date?

The best approach is to ask your date where they would want to go. If you have already spoken about your interests and hobbies, you might know what kind of date to plan.

For instance, a trip to an art museum might be fun if your date is into art. Or if they enjoy good food, you can find a nice restaurant and take them out to dinner.

Some BBWs enjoy exercising, but as a general rule, you shouldn’t assume they want to go on a hike, try rock climbing, or go biking.

The most important thing is to ensure you are both comfortable with the chosen spot for your first date. Also, you should never forget to agree to meet in a public place.

Below, we have listed some good first-date ideas:

A museum visit

Trip to a zoo or an aquarium

A dinner date

Coffee date

Video date

A picnic

A theatre night

Stay safe and avoid scams: don’t be fooled!

Big beautiful women are just as likely to get scammed as any other women. BBW dating sites also have some scammers that fall through the cracks, so always be careful.

Fortunately, there are some simple things you can do to ensure your safety and an excellent online dating experience. All you need is a dash of common sense.

Below, we have listed some serious red flags that you should keep an eye out for:

Telling you about their financial hardships

Asking you to pay for flight tickets or send money

Asking for your address

Asking for any personal information that is too personal

Asking for the names of your children

Maybe you won’t even run into any red flags, and you will be ready to go on a date and meet face-to-face. Even in this situation it is essential to take some precautions.

Remember that if you are hesitant about meeting anyone, you should do a video date first or take someone with you on your first date.

However, if you are ready to meet someone in person, remember to exercise the following precautions:

Always meet in a public place

Tell your friends or family where you are going and when to expect you back

Leave if you start to feel uncomfortable or uneasy around your date

BBW dating – FAQs

You might have some questions about BBW dating, so we have gathered some of the most frequently asked questions below.

Are there any sites for BBW dating?

Many BBW dating sites cater specifically to people who are bigger and/or are looking to date bigger people. These sites allow you to focus solely on BBW dating online. Other, more general dating sites also cater to BBWs, albeit not specifically. We have found eHarmony to be the best overall dating site.

What’s the best BBW dating site online?

The best BBW dating sites and apps cater to your needs in the best possible way. To find the best site, you should do research and compare sites and read our BBW dating site reviews. We can recommend eHarmony and BBW Cupid.

Where can I take my BBW out on a date?

When considering a place to go on your date or things to do, a good idea is to ask what your date would like to do. The most important thing is that both you and your date are comfortable with the choice.

What’s the best BBW hookup site?

Many excellent BBW hookup sites focus on light connections and hookups. Just be honest about your intentions and remember to compare BBW dating sites before signing up.

Conclusion: BBW dating sites and curvy-licious love

Nowadays, there are many BBW dating sites that cater specifically to bigger women and lovers of big beautiful women.

If you are a BBW or would like to date one, it’s best to compare BBW dating sites and join one with the features you want that suit your budget.

BBW dating sites are an excellent choice compared to regular dating sites if you want to flaunt your curves or want to meet someone with some fluff around their waist.

These sites for BBW dating allow for a more judgment-free environment where everyone can be who they are without hiding any parts of themselves – especially the curvy ones.