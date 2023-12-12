8 Best Dating Background Check Sites: Safe Love Connections

Hello, and welcome to the wacky world of online dating, where it might seem like you’re hunting for a needle in a haystack to meet the one you’ll spend the rest of your life with.

But what if we told you there was a way to tell a good apple from a bad one before you even went on a first date? Yeah, we are talking about criminal record checks at this minute!

We’ve assembled a list of the best dating background check websites in a single post so that you can focus on finding your soul mate and delegate the task of doing research to trained professionals. Let’s give it our best shot!

8 Best Background Checks for Dating

BeenVerified – Best Background Check Service for Dating Overall

– Best Background Check Service for Dating Overall PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

– Best for Fast Results TruthFinder – Best for Searching the Deep Web

– Best for Searching the Deep Web Intelius – Best for Flexible Background Check Reports

– Best for Flexible Background Check Reports Instant Checkmate – Best for Customizing Your Reports

– Best for Customizing Your Reports Spokeo – Best for Affordability

– Best for Affordability PeopleFinders – Best for Comprehensive Background Checks

– Best for Comprehensive Background Checks US Search – Best for Detailed Public Records

When selecting the best background check services for dating, there are a lot of considerations that need to be taken into account. We evaluated each service based on three criteria, how thoroughly they checked the applicant’s history, how much they cost, and how much we felt their services were worth to us.

We also examined how well each site protects the privacy of its users and the safety of the information they voluntarily provide about themselves.

As part of our research, each service was given a comprehensive evaluation, and using the criteria presented above, we chose the services that demonstrated the highest level of performance.

As a result of combining these factors with the findings of our own extensive study, we were able to arrive at our final rating, which we believe will assist our readers in making an informed decision when picking a dating background check service.

BeenVerified – Best Background Check for Dating Overall

Pricing: Starts at $17.48/mo

Star rating: 4.9/5

BeenVerified is a business that has gained widespread recognition due to the comprehensive reports it generates and the competitive prices it offers. BeenVerified is a very popular choice when it comes to websites that provide background checks for dating services.

The primary reasons for its popularity are, among others, the fact that it’s used extensively and has a good reputation for providing comprehensive reports at reasonable pricing. Everyone who uses a dating service has the potential to gain something useful from the website’s wealth of information.

One feature that piques your interest is that it notifies you if the documents or material that you have seen have been updated. The programs provide a variety of beneficial features, such as thorough reports, for those who are seeking love, and one of these aspects is that the programs give.

As one would anticipate, it looks into the individual’s criminal past, looking into sex offender registries as well. When you search for a person’s social media presence, BeenVerified will scan for any possible imposter accounts that may be using that person’s identity to fool others into believing they are someone else.

You will get reports that are both comprehensive and simple to read. You won’t have to spend a lot of time scouring through millions of papers, links, and databases to get the information you need to find what you’re looking for.

The place provides a complete supply of everything you would want. The smartphone app is another important component of the BeenVerified platform. The software is compatible with the mobile operating systems that are produced by Apple and Google respectively.

BeenVerified provides many reports, including

Name

Present, former, and associated mailing addresses

Billing address

Blogs

Employment history

Death records

Phone number, and any social media accounts associated with that identity

Traffic regulations reports

Penal files

Professional licenses

Social media searches, and many more

Licenses

Reverse phonebook search

Deeds

Court records

Pros:

Cancellation is a simple process

Provides access to essential social media data

The mobile app that the company offers is really easy to use

Cons:

It’s possible that the search will take some time

lowers the number of reports that are made accessible

There are no free trials available

Pricing

A number of different membership packages may be used to get access to the background check services provided by BeenVerified.

Customers have the option of choosing between two different membership plans, however, buying individual searches is not an option. A subscription that is active for one month costs $26.89 per month, while a membership that is active for three months costs $17.48 per month.

User-Friendliness

Anybody, regardless of their level of technological expertise, is capable of using BeenVerified due to the fact that its features are so intuitively designed and straightforward to use. A user-friendly and well-organized interface is provided by the platform, making it simple for users to locate the data they want.

Tools and Data Results

BeenVerified is quite proud of the high quality and accuracy of the data that it generates via its many search engines. The platform draws its data from a variety of sources and employs complex algorithms in order to ensure that the information it provides to users is always accurate and up to date.

BeenVerified has a group of expert researchers on staff that evaluate and cross-check the information in order to provide an additional layer of assurance to its user base that they can rely on the data provided by the platform.

PeopleLooker – Best Dating Background Check for Fast Results

Pricing: Starts at $14.62/mo

Star rating: 4.7/5

You may search for someone on the PeopleLooker website and read a variety of people’s opinions on them before starting a relationship with them. The website places an emphasis on demographic information, regional data, and criminal record searches.

You may also be able to access information on corporate transactions, credit reports, criminal records, email searches, phone number lookups, and even satellite views of the property on which your house is situated in some circumstances. The website provides its users with a wide range of search options in addition to detailed reports.

One of the most notable advantages of using PeopleLooker is that it provides reliable search results in a very short amount of time. On the other hand, the accuracy will be established according to the online records that are easily available. Care is taken to ensure that all data is current, so you can trust the results.

Even if there’s no information available about a certain person at this time, there may be in the near or far future.

The data that makes up the information about the person whose details you just looked up are often updated. In the event that this happens, an updated report will be sent to your email address right away.

In most cases, PeopleLooker will collect the following information in order to compile its report

Other professional information

Previous jobs and education records

Residential address

Assets

Social media profiles

Contact information

Civil cases

Approximate age

Sex offender records

Family members and relatives

Address history

Dating profiles

Known aliases

Marriage and divorce certificates

Criminal records

Pros:

All searches are kept confidential

Applications for mobile platforms such as Android and iOS

A user interface with a pleasing appearance

Easy to use

Cons:

There’s a cost associated with accessing some areas of the data

It takes a significant amount of time to process requests

There’s no live chat support available

Pricing

Customers of PeopleLooker have the flexibility to choose between two different affordable pricing tiers. The first choice is a monthly subscription that costs $18.28 and provides access to endless reports, property lookups, phone and email searches, sex offender searches, criminal records, and more. This membership also includes other features.

A membership that’s purchased for a total of three months and costs $14.62 per month is the second available choice. In addition, for anybody who is interested in testing out the PeopleLooker service prior to paying, the company offers a trial access plan that costs $1 for a period of five days.

Customers now have the opportunity to use the background check services provided by the platform in an efficient and cost-effective manner thanks to this development.

User-Friendliness

PeopleLooker is simple enough to use that even those with little or no prior knowledge of computers should have no trouble using it. The user interface of the platform is uncomplicated and uncluttered, which makes it simple to locate the information you want in a prompt and hassle-free manner.

Because of the clear and well-organized display of the search results, it’s not difficult to investigate and comprehend the data that are provided.

Tools and Data Results

PeopleLooker places a significant amount of importance on providing accurate and trustworthy data returns with the online address search tools that it provides. The platform employs complex algorithms and several data sources to ensure the data provided is as up-to-date and accurate as possible.

TruthFinder – Best for Searching the Deep Web

Pricing: Starts at $4.99/mo

Star rating: 4.5/5

TruthFinder, among the most popular background check services, might be a huge asset to anybody looking for love. TruthFinder is particularly useful for knowing about possible out-of-state scenarios because of its ability to follow a person’s geographical history.

Also, the professional service provides access to bankruptcy filings, aliases, and criminal histories. Your reports will include an individual’s whole social media activity, with an emphasis on the most recent modifications they’ve made to their profiles.

TruthFinder’s membership fees are reasonable, despite the fact that the website does not sell individual reports individually.

They may also tell you whether or not the zodiac signs of the two of you in the relationship are compatible with one another. Those who have an interest in researching their family history may also use the free family tree generator that’s provided on the website.

With TruthFinder, you are able to discover crucial facts about a prospective partner in marriage.

Reports such as these may be found on the website

Criminal history

Arrest records

Phone numbers

Their family details

Genealogical history

Past jobs

Social media profiles

Birth or death certificates

Education level

Past names and addresses

Coworkers, classmates, neighbors, or even exes

Reports on sexual offenses, and many more

Pros:

There are no restrictions placed on searches for telephone numbers

Gives immediate results

It’s a reliable and trustworthy business

Cons:

There’s not enough transparency on the cost

Only results from the US

It’s possible that you’ll have to pay extra costs for further services

Pricing

A comprehensive background check is often the result of using this service, which is more expensive than other services. The majority of individuals believe that the price is worth it because of the amount of information that they transmit.

You have the option of spending $46.56 every two months as opposed to $28.05 for a subscription that allows unrestricted searching for one month. At an additional fee of $3.99, reports may be downloaded.

User-Friendliness

The layout of TruthFinder’s website is intuitive. You should have no trouble locating the data that you need and obtaining the results. You may contact the toll-free number if you need more help or if you are having any troubles.

Tools and Data Results

TruthFinder is able to assist you in discovering a broad variety of information inside their in-depth reports, and the ability to do so is dependent on the boundaries of your search as well as the information that you are looking for.

If you want to learn more about someone in a more expedient manner, you may contact an old acquaintance of theirs, find out where they are now located, or hunt for relevant information about them online.

Intelius – Best for Flexible Background Check Reports

Pricing: Starts at $0.95/search

Star rating: 4.0/5

With the use of public information, a company known as Intelius makes it easier for people to communicate with one another. Intelius facilitates the exchange of contact information between various parties, including names, addresses, and phone numbers. Online daters have access to one of the most comprehensive background check services accessible.

Before or after you agree to meet in person with your online date or relationship, you can use Intelius to determine whether or not they are being truthful with you or if they are hiding anything from you. This may be done regardless of whether or not you have previously met in person.

Reverse phone numbers lookup, background information, public records, reverse addresses, and criminal histories are all searchable options on the same website.

While using online dating for the first time, having access to so many different types of reports is very beneficial. There’s a good chance that even with little information, you will be able to learn a lot about the subject.

The following information is often included in reports provided by Intelius.com

Social media profiles

Assets

Address history

Civil cases

Online databases and files

Marriage and divorce certificates

Residential address

Previous jobs and education history

Family members and relatives

Sex offender records

Approximate age

Contact information

Criminal records

Birth certificates and death certificates

Bankruptcies

Pros:

It’s not difficult to extract data from a report

That does not break the bank

A detailed search of archives is within reach

Cons:

Consumers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the service

The website does not disclose specific pricing information to users

Pricing

Intelius is known for providing services that are of the highest quality while being within a reasonable price range. The company charges a total of $22.86 for one full month of access to an infinite number of search results. The fact that the packages are hidden away on the company’s website is one of the many drawbacks.

User-Friendliness

The website has been thoughtfully organized and is simple to navigate. You don’t need a lot of computer skills or record-searching ability to get the information you’re looking for.

Tools and Data Results

Intelius has combed through more than 20 billion publicly accessible documents in order to offer you the most accurate data possible.

Instant Checkmate – Best for Customizing Your Reports

Pricing: Starts at $35.12/mo

Star rating: 3.9/5

To find out as much as you can about a person based just on their name and where they reside, Instant Checkmate does background checks by scanning county, state, and federal databases in addition to reverse email, phone, and deep web lookups.

These verifications are especially helpful for those who meet their spouses via online dating or ads. If you utilize Instant Checkmate, you will have the option to check whether or not the individual has a valid hunting or firearms license.

Instant Checkmate provides access to a wide variety of background reports, including the following

Contact details

Financial information

Property records

Drug screening reports

Death records

Phone numbers

Police records

Pictures

Criminal records

Social media data

Court documents, and many other public records

Pros:

Information collected from social media platforms is readily available

The interface for users is quite nice

The application for smartphones is useful

Cons:

Reports may be downloaded for an additional fee

Report creation takes additional time

Higher pricing than competitors

Pricing

If you subscribe to our service for one month at the cost of $35.12, you are able to produce an unlimited number of reports from our platform. There’s an extra charge for the report’s PDF edition, which may be accessed here.

User-Friendliness

The search interface of Instant Checkmate is easy to understand and well organized. With the mobile app, you are able to do a search at any time and from any place.

Tools and Data Results

Users are able to swiftly and easily discover information about persons, such as their contact data, address history, and other relevant information, by using the comprehensive search options provided by the site. The results of its comprehensive data collection.

Spokeo – Best Dating Background Check for Affordability

Pricing: Starts at $0.95 to $1.95/search

Star rating: 3.7/5

By doing a search across billions of records, Spokeo enables users to get information about any citizen of the United States. If you simply know a person’s first and last name, you may utilize Spokeo to get information on them.

The free listing contains the current and past addresses, as well as the names and contact information of close relatives, so you can be sure you’ve found the right person.

Spokeo’s free report lets you know whether the paid report is worth it by revealing whether or not it contains contact details like an address, phone number, or email address for the subject.

The fact that reports usually include photographs, videos, and particular information taken from a person’s social media accounts makes them useful tools for doing background checks on potential romantic partners. Spokeo searches over 620 million court papers to locate people who have a questionable past.

Personal details such as a person’s marital status, work history, and financial standing may also be included in a Spokeo report.

Spokeo provides the following results from background checks

Credit reports

History digging

Criminal history

Penal files

Death records

Court documents

Reverse phone number search

Association memberships

Family members

Location History

Reverse electronic mail address lookup

Social media search inquiry results, and many more

Pros:

Amazing customer service

That does not break the bank

Access might be granted to records stored on social media platforms

Cons:

Only available inside the United States

There are some incorrect conclusions drawn from this

There’s no record of any criminal activity

Pricing

Spokeo provides excellent value for the cost of the service it provides. Membership for three months costs just $19.95 each month, which comes to a total of $14.95 per month.

User-Friendliness

Users of Spokeo’s website have reported having no issues when it comes to searching or surfing the site. The website is intuitive and simple to use.

Tools and Data Results

Spokeo provides you with access to a variety of information on a potential date before you go out with them. Find out about your criminal past, the things you’ve been doing on social media, and the places you’ve been in the past. Some people have brought to light information that’s erroneous or out of date.

PeopleFinders – Best for Comprehensive Background Checks

Pricing: Starts at $1 to $1.95/search

Star rating: 3.5/5

The PeopleFinders database is a comprehensive resource for locating public records such as phone numbers, addresses, criminal histories, marital information, and more. You may have faith in the data collected by them since they utilize the same databases as the government. They search through billions of files in order to get the information you want.

You may contact the support staff of PeopleFinders by sending them an email or calling them at their toll-free number if you have any more inquiries (available during business hours). Both the “Help Center” and the “Search Suggestions” areas of their site are detailed and useful in answering frequent questions.

The following information is often included in reports generated by PeopleFinders

Marriage and divorce certificates

Sex offender records

Bankruptcies

Contact information

Approximate age

Civil cases

Address history

Social media profiles

Birth certificates and death certificates

Residential address

Criminal records

Online databases and files

Pros:

Amazing customer service

Easy to use

Having approximately 20 years of experience in the industry

Cons:

Does not get data from social media activity

It’s only available to people in the United States

Pricing

PeopleFinders is a company that does background checks and offers a number of payment options and low rates for clients that use their services occasionally as well as on a more regular basis. Depending on the number of reports that are ordered, the cost of a single phone search report may range anywhere from $1 to $1.95.

Both the standard PeopleFinders membership and the premium PeopleFinders membership are available on a month-to-month basis, with the former costing $24.95 and the latter $29.95. Customers who are interested in a more comprehensive membership have the choice between the two packages.

User-Friendliness

By equipping its customers with user-friendly search tools and an uncluttered design, the PeopleFinders service makes it possible to do a background check in a manner that’s both straightforward and speedy.

The website gives its users the ability to do quick searches for information on individuals, such as their contact information, previous residences, and criminal records.

Tools and Data Results

Since the reports generated by PeopleFinders are straightforward and to the point, users should have no trouble understanding the information that’s provided.

US Search – Best for Detailed Public Records

Pricing: Starts at $19.86/mo

Star rating: 3.3/5

A background check service named US Search offers a lot of uses for dating. It allows users to validate the validity of potential partners and verify the veracity of the content they supply.

Those who take this precaution are less likely to become victims of catfishing and other forms of online deception. Second, US Search provides users with access to various publicly available data, including criminal histories and court records, which may shed light on someone’s past.

Individuals who are interested in developing a romantic relationship with another person might use the information presented here to help them make an informed decision. Additionally,

US Search offers customers customized reports and broad search options, making it easier for users to obtain the data they require quickly and efficiently.

Reports on searches conducted in the US include

Social media profiles

Birth or death certificates

Past names and addresses

Arrest records

Phone number

Coworkers, classmates, neighbors, or even exes

Reports on sexual offenses, and many more

Genealogical history

Education level

Past jobs

Their family details

People search report

Criminal history

Pros:

Low-cost

Easy to use

Immediate results

Cons:

There will be an increase in price for comprehensive background checks

A presentation that is brief and uncomplicated

Only available in the United States

Pricing

It’s possible that the pricing structure for US Search might be misunderstood owing to claims of expenditures that are always being updated and additional fees for acquiring certain services.

A monthly subscription plan that costs $19.86 is available from the company for customers who need background checks just on an occasional basis. It’s possible that this is the best option.

US Search Pro has two membership tiers, both of which allow for an unlimited number of reports and do not charge extra for heavy users. The monthly subscription is $59, while the annual membership is $599. Despite the fact that US Search’s pricing structure isn’t the clearest, the company does provide a range of membership categories in order to satisfy the requirements of its large number of clients.

User-Friendliness

A search experience that’s pleasant to users. Customers like how straightforward the design is and how straightforward it’s to browse the website.

Tools and Data Results

US Search can get the needed information from its massive database of records. Address lookups may provide a wealth of data, including people’s names and phone numbers, as well as details on the property and its owners. You might also investigate the individual’s previous professional background and look at their web presence.

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Background Check Services For Dating

While engaging in online dating, it’s essential to take precautions to protect oneself and to ensure that one’s evaluations of potential dates are based on accurate information.

You have a number of options available to you for achieving this objective, and one of those options is to make use of a service that does background checks in order to research and verify information pertaining to possible business partners.

Since there are so many various kinds of background check services to choose from, how are you supposed to choose which one is the most appropriate for your needs?

To determine which services provide the best background checks for dating, we considered the following criteria.

Price and value for money: Since the prices of different background check services may vary widely, it’s essential to choose one that provides an exceptional return on the money spent on it.

We evaluated the costs associated with each service and compared those costs to the overall quality of the services that were offered.

Accuracy and comprehensiveness of the background check: The most reputable background check services have to be able to reveal an individual’s history in an exact and comprehensive manner.

This should include any criminal history, court papers, and other public data. We examined the breadth of search possibilities offered by each provider as well as their ability to deliver information that was accurate and up to date.

Privacy and security of personal information: Since firms that do background checks require access to extremely sensitive personal data, it is essential to choose one that places a high emphasis on both privacy and security.

We looked into the privacy policies and safety procedures of each service in order to guarantee that the information of their users is kept secure.

User-friendliness of the service: A quality provider of background checks should have a user interface that is basic, easy to comprehend, and uncomplicated to use. We evaluated the user interface, search capabilities, report generation, and customer support offered by each service provider.

We investigated a variety of background check services and compared them using these standards in order to determine the ones that are most suited for dating. With the aid of these criteria and our own in-depth study, we were able to narrow down our options for the best background check firms.

Keep in mind that no service can guarantee your safety or provide a complete picture of someone’s history. When it comes to dating, though, using a reputable background check service may help you discover more about a person’s history and enhance your decision-making abilities overall.

Best Background Check Services For Dating – Buyer’s Guide

Why Do You Need Background Checks for Dating?

Profiles Are Public

The widespread coverage that online dating gets in the media makes it more dangerous, despite the fact that it streamlines the search for a romantic partner. You will have the ability to easily see and chat with a range of dating profiles on a dating website. Nevertheless, if you are able to view the details of your match, then they are also able to see yours.

Since the criminal now has access to all of the images you’ve uploaded to your profile, this might, in the worst-case scenario, end in cyberstalking. In other words, dishonest individuals may acquire access to your personal information and then use that knowledge against you.

Ensure Other Users Don’t Give You A Fake Identity Or False Information

People often use fictitious personas and portrayals of themselves in order to captivate the attention of others. It’s possible to engage in conversation with a person for a long time before realizing that they have been providing you with incorrect information.

Con artists are usually quite skilled at getting their victims to accept the lies they tell them and fall for their schemes. When victims are requested to pay money or provide graphic images, it’s possible that a con artist is operating. On the other hand, if you remove someone’s profile from one website, they may simply make a new one on another website, find your profile, and then fool you into speaking with them.

The fact that these cons may sometimes be successful is the element that terrifies me the most. This dishonesty has lately developed into a significant issue for online dating services, which is really unfortunate. Behind a computer, people may adopt whatever persona they wish, which contributes to the proliferation of fraudulent activities such as catfishing.

Doing a thorough investigation into someone’s history and establishing their identity over the internet in the form of a background check might be helpful in avoiding scenarios like these.

Make Sure The Person Online Is A Real Person

As most individuals don’t check credentials before corresponding with someone, criminals may get away with much more than simply online impersonation.

Even convicted sex offenders have the ability to connect freely with members of the general public while concealing their true identities behind fictional dating profiles. A significant number of users deceive others on social networking sites in order to make themselves seem to be younger, slimmer, or more attractive than they really are.

If you suspect that the one you are interacting with was made by an online predator, you should proceed with caution. Because of the lack of specificity in these profiles, it’s wise to do some kind of research on a possible date before you actually go out on a date with them.

Prevent Violence Or Harm

Since it’s so easy for people to create fictitious profiles on dating services and conceal their true identities from other users, it may be hard to know whether or not a possible match poses a risk to your safety. It’s imperative that you exercise extreme caution while engaging in online dating given that news outlets report on failed online dates on a daily basis.

When people eventually meet their online dating partner in person, they may find that they are not at all like the person they imagined. With the assistance of a background check, it’s possible to assess a person’s genuineness, destructive potential, dangerous potential, and criminal history.

How Can You Use Background Checks for Dating?

Reverse Image Search

Copyright infringements, online cons, and fake accounts are the three most pressing problems plaguing the internet right now. Using this website is, fortunately, an excellent way to minimize your danger of falling into a catfish and verify that no bogus information, such as a profile or photo, is being employed.

You can also be certain that you won’t be fooled by a catfish. By the use of a reverse image search, you are able to discover an image as well as all of the websites that make use of it.

Doing a reverse image search makes it much simpler to locate someone’s social media page, get in contact with an ex, or get to know a new acquaintance. It may also help you get to know an old friend better. It’s necessary to take a screenshot of a person’s profile picture and upload it to the background check website.

If you click on an image, you will be taken directly to all of the sites and profiles where that image has been used. Since their picture can be found with a reverse image search, you may have total faith in the person you are chatting with online.

Social Check

Simple investigations into a possible partner’s criminal history will only tell you whether that person has been formally accused of or convicted of committing a crime in the past.

But you may be able to find more information elsewhere. There’s a possibility that you may learn more about a potential partner’s interests, social network, hobbies, and even updates that show sexist beliefs or acts.

You may find out where your potential date is situated by doing a Google search for their name, checking out their social media profiles, and using the cache and cookies on your browser.

Make Sure They’re Not A Convicted Sex Offender

Investigating the criminal record of a potential date to see whether they have ever been convicted of a sexual crime is a smart idea.

Under the authority of federal law, each and every one of the fifty states that comprise the United States of America is required to keep its databases on public sexual offenders up to date and to disclose any information that is pertinent. This obligation applies to both the databases themselves and the information that they contain.

The county records of sexual offenders from many states, tribes, and territories are compiled in a single database that is accessible on a national scale.

Verify Prior Employment

On the website of a firm, there’s often a section that is dedicated to personnel information. This section typically includes staff biographies, pictures, and the company’s mission statement. It gives a poor impression if they claim to be a high-ranking employee but aren’t really present in the workplace.

LinkedIn is another tool that may be used to verify the job history of a person. Employees are required to identify their employers as well as their work titles, allowing you to validate their current claims as well as their employment history from the past. Any anomalies in this regard should give rise to significant causes for concern.

When Is the Best Time to Run a Background Check for Dating?

Before the First Date

When going on a first date with someone, doing background checks on them may seem like an unreasonable invasion of their privacy. After all, on a first date, nobody wants to speak about the problems that they’ve had in the past.

Yet, you may feel more at ease knowing that the person you’re seeing is who they say they are after doing a brief background check.

If you quickly go through their social media accounts or perform a search on Google, you could find out fundamental information about them, such as the schools they studied, their gender, their interests, and maybe even a few links between the two of you.

If you are having difficulties finding them online, you might try contacting them by phone and asking for their number. A search engine should provide more precise results if you use that specific number.

After a Couple of Dates

If you believe that doing a background check at this point in time would be unwise and might lead to erroneous judgments about the person’s character, you should refrain from doing so.

So let’s imagine you’ve just started going out on dates and you want to take your relationship to the next level.

You may use a background check service or, for more effective data, you can engage professional background screeners if you are concerned that your new significant other may be concealing anything from you. If you are concerned about this, you can use a background check service.

Tips for Staying Safe on a First Date

Make Sure to Tell Someone You Trust

When heading out on a date, be careful to inform a responsible adult of your whereabouts and when you expect to return. You get the idea, this person may be a buddy, a roommate, or a brother.

Do this action before going out to talk to a new person for the first time. To make matters even better, you may arrange a time for that person to call or send you a text message to check in with you and make sure that everything is going well.

Don’t Leave Your Drink Unattended

Whether you are at a bar or sitting with someone you do not know very well, you should never leave your drink unattended or unguarded under any circumstance. If you want to visit the toilet, it’s a good idea to bring your drink, your telephone, and your purse with you just in case.

Even while it’s not quite the same thing, it’s still a good idea to refrain from drinking to excess on your first date. While attempting to make a good first impression on someone, it’s essential to be in full control of your ideas at all times.

Don’t Meet at Home or Your Work

You feel a connection with this person, but it’s wise not to tell them where you live or work until you know them better. Make a suggestion for a public place, such as a restaurant or a coffee shop.

How to Stay Safe on Dating Sites

Be a Bit Apprehensive

While using a dating site, you should exercise extreme care around anybody who makes an overly confident first impression or seems to be too good to be true. Whenever someone asks for anything from you, whether it be money or your time, that even slightly reeks of a scam, you should not give it to them.

Don’t Reveal Personal Information

We are of the opinion that you should, at least to some extent, create a profile on an online dating service that is reflective of your individuality. Personal details like your home address or email address should be left out. Wait to bring it up until you’ve had some time to get to know the person first.

Look Them Up

You should at least search for the person’s real name online if you know it. Do a Google reverse image search to determine whether a person’s profile photo is real, if they have criminal histories if they are included in news articles about dubious behavior, and if they have published anything troubling online.

Best Background Check Services For Dating – Frequently Asked Questions

In the event that you have any further queries, the answers to the questions that we are asked most often are offered below.

Is It Legal to Run a Background Check on Someone?

In order to conduct a background check on a person, one does not need to get the subject’s agreement as long as the results of the check are kept secret.

You are not permitted to use the content in any manner that would promote or market to other people, encourage or advise other people, or in any way cause other people physical or emotional harm.

All you need to do is read the precise background check report after waiting for the dating background check sites to complete their tasks, and after you’re through, click the delete button.

Do I Need a Background Check for Dating?

Online dating apps and other services make people more exposed to harm, but they also provide them with more options for finding a mate.

Though the results of a background check on someone you’re dating online could help you feel more at ease, it’s important to do one before becoming too serious.

How to Do a Background Check on Someone When You Are Dating?

You should check the identification of a possible date in advance of seeing them in person. You may do this by doing reverse phone number lookup and email searches.

In order to collect data, you may either question them and ask for information, or you can steer the conversation toward a certain topic. To confirm their assertions, investigate their past.

Bottom Line Best Background Check Services For Dating

It is no longer probable to take days to perform even the most basic of background checks as it used to be the case.

Background check services for online dating have access to cutting-edge technology as well as public databases, both of which have the ability to aid in the discovery of information about a possible mate that’s extremely important.

If you want to do a background check, choose a service from the list above. If you follow these steps, you will be able to confirm that the webpage you choose provides the services it advertises and provides answers any queries you may have.

BeenVerified is the company that offers the highest level of customer service despite the fact that all of these other companies employ the identical method for doing background checks.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.