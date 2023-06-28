No one understands us Asians as fellow Asians from the same country or, better yet, region. And the parents won’t seem to accept anyone else, if you know what we mean.

Asian dating can become a challenge, especially if you’re living in areas of the US where the Asian population isn’t that prominent.

Luckily, though, we live in a day and age where everything is easily accessible with a click of a mouse, and that’s how we got Asian dating sites.

We bring you the best Asian dating sites for those looking to date within their race or those who just have a thing for Asian people.

First Look At The Best Asian Dating Sites in 2023

Alright, let’s get down to business and present you with the best Asian dating sites right off the bat. Here’s the first look into the top 9, and after that, you’ll get a chance to see what each dating site is all about and why it’s on the list.

Best Asian dating site overall – Zoosk

Most bustling Asian dating site – AsianMatchMate

The place to find love – eHarmony

Largest Asian community – AsianDating

Horniest site – AdultFriendFinder

Free Asian dating site for women – EastMeetEast

More women than men – EasternHoneys

Discreet and MBA affairs – Ashley Madison

Everyone’s on it – Tinder

1. Zoosk – Best Asian Dating Site Overall

Pros

Hookups & long-term relationships

Decent male-to-female ratio

Photo verification option

Live streaming available

Cons

Buggy app

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months -$20 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $12.50 a month, $75.99 total

12 months – $12.50 a month, $149 total

Listen, we know Zoosk isn’t an Asian dating site per se, but it definitely deserves its top spot on our list of the best Asian dating sites.

And it’s not us who have decided so – it’s all of you Asian boys and girls that flock to the site like there’s no tomorrow!

That’s right – the young Asian community has made Zoosk one of the best Asian dating sites.

And they didn’t just do it for nothing – there are plenty of reasons to choose Zoosk over other dating sites, even if you’re not Asian.

The best thing about this dating site is that it works for quick and easy hookups, serious, long-term relationships, and even love.

The other one of its top features is the SmartPicks algo that analyzes your behavior on the dating site and presents you with matches based on it.

And boy, does it do a good job.

All of you looking for some Asian for some NSA sex will love the Carousel feature that works kinda like Tinder swipes. You have the options to choose between ‘like,’ ‘pass,’ or ‘maybe.’

>>Get started with Zoosk, our top Asian dating site

2. AsianMatchMate – Most Bustling Asian Dating Site of Them All

Pros

8+ million Asians

High-energy members and atmosphere

The 3 months guarantee thing

Good for couples, too

Cons

Tricky for newbies to navigate

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

Alright, next, we’ve got a site that specializes in Asian dating online, and it’s one of the most vibrant Asian dating sites – AsianMatchMate.

Who’s on it?

A large chunk of the Japanese and Thai communities as well as Filipino, Chinese, Taiwanese, and Korean – not to mention all the mixed folks.

The dating site encourages people to have fun and enjoy the atmosphere and then see who they like and who likes them back and take it from there.

AsianMatchMate is not a free Asian dating site, but there is a free version.

Don’t hold your breath, though, because the free version sucks – such is the case with all the best Asian dating sites. But it’s enough for you to get a feel of the dating site and figure out if it’s for you.

The good thing is that there’s this thing called the 3 months guarantee. The Asian dating site is so sure of its magic that it’ll give you 3 free months if you don’t!

>>Meet other Asians dating online on AsianMatchMate

3. eHarmony – Dating for Asians Looking for Love

Pros

High success rates

For long-term relationships

Equal male-to-female ratio

Seamless app experience

Cons

More expensive than other online dating sites

Not many are looking for casual sex

Pricing

6 months – $65.90 a month, $395.40 total

12 months – $45.90 a month, $550.80 total

24 months – $35.90 a month, $961.60 total

All our Eastern romantics looking for Hallmark-like love, listen up because, boy, do we have something for you.

eHarmony may not be a strictly Asian dating site, but it’s THE place to be for everyone looking for true love.

But make no mistake – there are plenty of Asians on eHarmony and from all countries.

It may be a bit more expensive than some online dating sites, but if you’re serious about Asians dating online, you’ll find the membership fees worth it.

According to eHarmony, 2 million people have found love on their dating site!

That’s one heck of a track record! But it makes sense, considering everyone there is looking for something serious, even if they’re not all Asians dating online.

All the trolls and scammers are too busy with free Asian dating sites.

eHarmony’s algorithm will hook you up with matches based on your detailed profile and interests, as well as your past behavior on the app.

You’ll also get video calls on the app to test out the chemistry without having to share your socials if you’re not ready yet.

>>Head to eHarmony, where all the Asians dating online are looking for love

4. AsianDating – Biggest Number of Asians Dating Online

Pros

Go-to Asian dating site

Advanced search filter

Anonymous browsing

Free users can respond to messages

Cons

Lots of ads

Some fake profiles

Pricing

1 month – $42.50

3 months – $27.67 a month, $83 total

12 months – $13.75 a month, $165 total

If you’re dating for Asians and Asians only and you want THE site with the most Asians dating online, AsianDating is for you.

AsianDating is one of the OG Asian dating sites and, as such, one of the most reliable.

Those two things are more than enough to put it on our list of the best Asian dating sites, but that’s hardly where it ends.

We could also say that AsianDating is also (kinda) a free Asian dating site. It’s not technically free, but free users get more than on other Asian online dating sites.

That includes the ability to respond to messages!

That’s huge, and that means you could technically use it for free and just wait for other people to contact you first.

That’s precisely what some women on this Asian dating site do.

That also means there are some fake profiles and catfishes to watch out for, but such is the thing with any free Asian dating site.

Another thing that makes AsianDating one of the best Asian dating sites is the fact that there are plenty of Asians from the US on it but also women from Cambodia and The Philippines.

This is great for those looking to marry someone from back home.

>>Go to AsianDating, the site with the largest number of Asians dating online

5. AdultFriendFinder – Horniest Site for Asian Dating

Pros

Easy to find one-night stands

Kink-friendly

Large user base

Free video calls

Cons

No free messages

Too sex-oriented for some

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

Sometimes you get tired of dating or are not yet ready for a committed relationship. We get it, and that’s why we got AdultFriendFinder on our list of the best Asian sites.

AdultFriendFinder is THE horniest site of them all.

It’s not one of the dedicated Asian online dating sites, but it’s got a pretty sizable number of people from all Asian countries.

The thing with AdultFriendFinder is that everyone there is looking for casual sex, and everyone’s down. It’s also pretty kink-friendly, so if you have a specific kink, you’ll find it easy to find a match here.

AdultFriendFinder’s got these amazing forums (you can participate for free, too) where folks can talk about all sorts of topics, including kinks.

These are great for meeting matches!

But you’d have to pay if you plan on using the Asian dating site functionally, as there are no free messages.

The video calls are free, though, and are a great place to make sure the man or woman you’re talking to is who they say they are and test the chemistry.

>>Go to AdultFriendFinder, a place for dating for Asians looking for quick hookups

6. EastMeetEast Hive – Free Asian Dating Site for Women

Pros

100% free for women

Customized matches

Live streaming

Free group chats

Cons

Men aren’t too happy they have to pay

Unresponsive customer support

Pricing

1 month – $26.99

3 months – $17.99 a month, $53.97 total

6 months – $13.99 a month, $83.94 total

12 months – $8.99 a month, $107.88 total

Here’s one for all the ladies looking for a free Asian dating site. EastMeetEast Hive, or EastMeetEast rebranded, will let you all join and get all the top features 100% free.

But the fact that EME Hive is a free Asian dating site for women isn’t even scratching the surface of why it’s one of the best Asian online dating sites.

The best thing about it is that you get customized matches just for you.

You get to roam around the site and find other Asians dating online on your own, too. But you’ll also get a match made especially for you every week.

The site will use your interests, culture, values, and everything else you put in your profile to match you up with other Asians dating online that fit your criteria.

The algo has more hits than misses!

EME Hive Asian dating site is also a pretty vibrant place with live streams from Asians dating online and group chats.

Both are great for getting to know other users and connecting more organically.

>>Join EME Hive, a free Asian dating site for women

7. EasternHoneys – More Women Than on Other Asian Online Dating Sites

Pros

More women than men (rare!)

20 welcome credits

Easy to use

Responsive customer support (live chat)

Cons

No video calls

Chatting can get expensive for men

Pricing

20 credits – $9.99

50 credits – $19.99

125 credits – $44.99

250 credits – $69.99

750 credits – $149.99

EasternHoneys seems like a fitting name for a site with more women than other Asian online dating sites.

The male-to-female ratio here is about 30-70%.

If you’re among the men complaining about how there aren’t enough women on Asian online dating sites and how they aren’t active or responsive, you should try EasternHoneys.

You’ll get 20 welcome credits when you sign up to see if you’d like this kind of dating for Asians.

And you most likely will because the women on EasternHoneys are not only responsive, but also very active and often approach men first.

That’s great for all our shy Asians dating online!

The downside is that there are no video calls, which are the best way to weed out the catfishes, among other things. Luckily, there aren’t that many catfishes on EasternHoney, considering it’s not a free Asian dating site.

The good thing is that the customer support is very responsive – there’s 24/7 active live chat where you can report all suspicious profiles, and they’ll be dealt with quickly.

>>Head to EasternHoneys, where dating for Asians is easy

8. Ashley Madison – Discreet Dating for Asians

Pros

100% free for women

Extra discretion guaranteed

No ads

Catfishes are dealt with fast

Cons

More men than women

Pricing

Basic plan – 100 credits for $59

Classic plan – 500 credits for $169

Elite plan – 1,000 credits for $289

Ashley Madison was created as an affairs site, and it is, to date, used by folks looking for MBA affairs. But it’s no longer used JUST for that.

People being people got noisy when Ashley Madison gained traction, so now plenty of single folks are on it, too.

Turns out discretion is a big pull, and boy does Ashley Madison slap when it comes to it.

Other Asian online dating sites can’t even come close – there’s even an app disguise feature that lets you disguise their app as something entirely different.

For example, you can turn your Ashley Madison app into a game app and then customize the notifications to state ‘1 new game available’ when you’ve got a new message.

There are also face blurring tools as well as different options to private your profile.

And all our Asian ladies will love the fact that Ashley Madison is a free Asian dating site for them and one with more men than women (which men may not like).

While Ashley Madison isn’t exclusive dating for Asians, it sure is one of the best Asian dating sites for those looking for discreet hookups.

>>Join Ashley Madison and all Asians dating online on it

9. Tinder – All Asians Dating Online Are on It

Pros

Free version is all you need

Everyone’s on it

LGBTQ+-friendly

Cheap memberships, too

Cons

Lots of fake profiles

Often purely sex-focused

Pricing

1 month – $13.49

6 months – $6.75 a month, $40.50 total

12 months – $4.50 a month, $54 total

Tinder may not be one of the Asian-only online dating sites, but it is the mother of all top dating apps and where everyone is at.

That means all the Asians dating online are also on it.

The site works fast thanks to the swipe style, and it’s pretty easy to use. That and the fact everyone’s on it gives you lots of options.

The best part? Tinder’s free version is all you really need since you can send and receive messages 100% free, making it a free Asian dating site.

We’re talking unlimited messages here, just so we’re clear.

Even if you prefer another one of the best Asian dating sites from our list, you can still make a profile on Tinder as a backup. After all, why not? It’s free.

And if you really like the dating site and want extra features like Passport, unlimited likes, and the ability to cancel swipes, guess what? Subscribing starts at only $4.50 a month.

>>Join Tinder to see what dating for Asians is like there

10 Dating Tips to Take With You to Asian Dating Sites

You thought we would just give you a list of Asian dating sites to join and call it a day, leaving you to fend for yourself on them?

You thought wrong.

Here are the dating tips that will help you ace your game on these Asian dating sites.

1. Figure Out What You Want

The first thing you should do is figure out what you’re hoping to get out of dating. Do you want hookups only? Are you looking for love? Or are you open to everything?

This will make a difference when choosing the right Asian dating site.

2. Choose the Right Dating Site

Once you know what you want, choose among the Asian dating sites that offer it. Look at online reviews of the site as well as membership fees.

Finding the right match may take months, so make sure you can afford it.

3. Get Your Shit Together

No one wants to date someone who hasn’t got their shit together.

Besides, working on yourself and living a good life will also benefit you in every way, not just for finding the right partner.

4. Work on Your Dating Profile

All those options, surveys, and questionnaires are there for a reason – to better help you find the right match.

Use them and give your chosen Asian dating site and its algo something to work with!

5. But Keep It Real

Don’t overdo it, though, and end up creating a fake persona online. It’s not gonna do anyone any good. Present well, but keep it real.

6. Don’t Fall in Love on the App

Online dating can get intense, but remember – it’s not the whole picture.

Don’t date on Asian dating sites for too long and risk catching feelings only to find out you two don’t really vibe IRL.

7. Don’t Be Boring

This may be easier said than done, but don’t be boring. Don’t use the already overused pickup lines like ‘Hey’ or the like.

Be original.

Use funny icebreakers or memes, or reference your match’s profile for conversation starters. These will go a long way.

8. Brace Yourself for Rejection

Listen, you’ll get rejected a handful of times before you find your match. That’s just how it is, and that’s how it is for everyone.

The key is not to take it personally; learn to let go, and move on.

9. Don’t Get Too Caught up in Rules

You’ll feel overwhelmed if you start reading all the dating rules and tips. There is a thing called dating etiquette, but at the end of the day, dating is just two people meeting and hitting it off.

So, don’t worry too much about all these rules – be yourself instead, take it easy, and enjoy.

10. Stay Safe on Asian Dating Sites

Stay safe on Asian dating sites by following these simple rules:

Do a deep dive into your match before meeting – Take any information you got from their profile on Asian dating sites and run a Google search. You can reverse-search their image to find their socials.

Don’t use the same picture from your socials – You don’t want them to do a reverse search on your image and find your social profiles, especially if they’re a creep.

Video chat before meeting – Video chatting with your match from Asian dating sites will not only ensure they are who they say they are but also work to check if there’s chemistry.

Meet in public – This one goes without saying, but we still have to say it. Don’t meet in any ‘special places’ that aren’t public and where there aren’t other folks present, especially when meeting for the first time.

Keep someone in the know – Someone from your support network should always know when and where you’re meeting folks from Asian dating sites.

RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, has some useful safety tips from experts if you want to learn more.

Asian Dating Sites FAQs

Before we wrap up and wish you luck with the Asian online dating sites, we figured we should answer some of the most common questions about dating for Asians.

Where Can I Meet Asian Singles?

You can meet Asian Singles on some of the best Asian dating sites like AsianMatchMate and AsianDating. You can also use other general online dating sites with high numbers of Asian members, like Zoosk and eHarmony.

Is There a Dating Site Specifically for Asians in America?

There are many online dating sites made specifically for Asians in America. The best Asian online dating sites are AsianMatchMate, AsianDating, and EastMeetEast Hive.

What Are the Best Sites for Asians?

How Can I Meet Asian Women Online?

You can meet Asian women online on some of the best Asian dating sites, like Zoosk, AsianMatchMate, eHarmony, AsianDating, and AdultFriendFinder. Some are niche Asian dating sites, while others are general online dating sites with large Asian communities.

Are Asian Dating Sites Legit?

Yes, Asian dating sites like AsianMatchMate, AsianDating, and EastMeetEast Hive are legit dating sites where you can meet Asians for hookups and relationships.

Good Luck With Your Chosen Asian Dating Site

As you can see, there are plenty of Asian dating sites to choose from that make things easy. Whether it’s short flings and one-night stands you’re looking for or true love – there’s a site that’s got you covered.

Zoosk, while not one of the dedicated Asian dating sites, is the best because there are plenty of Asians on it, and it works for both hookups and long-term relationships.

AsianMatchMate is also great and the best option for those looking for niche Asian dating sites.

And eHarmony is the top pick for those looking for true love.

Whichever of these Asian dating sites you choose, you won’t make a mistake, as they’re all sound options. You can also mix and match – being on more dating sites will give you more options.

In any case, good luck with dating, and may you find just what you’re looking for!