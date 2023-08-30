If you find tribal casinos a tad stale, you’re not alone. Thousands of players from The Grand Canyon State are switching to the best online casinos in Arizona!

Ignition is an easy favorite and our best all-rounder. It tops the charts with its $3,000 casino + poker bonus and exciting poker tournaments.

But if online poker isn’t really your cup of tea, we have nine other Arizona online casinos that offer a wide range of games and betting opportunities. Let’s check them out!

Best Online Casinos in Arizona

1. Ignition – Best Arizona Online Casino Overall

Pros

300+ online casino games

$3,000 welcome package

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

24/7 online poker rooms

8+ virtual sports categories

Cons

Fiat players only get $2,000

No real money sports betting

Ignition is the best Arizona casino for most players! Its generous crypto welcome package, various high-powered games, and virtual sports betting features make it an easy favorite.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

Tribal casino gaming venues have nothing on our top pick! Ignition distinguishes its brand with 250+ classic slot machines and 40+ jackpot reels. If you’d rather try something guaranteed, check out 11+ “Hot Drop” Jackpots – they “drop” $14k in prizes daily.

You can also shoot for the stars in the site’s 24/7 poker room. Ignition attracts thousands of players with amateur talent, so you won’t find hired professionals hidden in their ranks. Explore cash games with $5 to spare! Alternatively, you can up the stakes with its frequent high-limit tournaments.

The $200k GTD Weekly Tournament and borderline-famous Monthly Milly are our favorites!

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

With your first debit card deposit, you can claim a 200% casino + poker match worth up to $2,000. Half your bonus is allocated towards Ignition’s casino library, and the other half is reserved exclusively for real-time poker games against real competitors.

Ignition’s casino bonus has 25x wagering requirements and a 30-day expiration period. Once you’ve gotten a taste of the action, start playing online poker and accumulate Ignition Miles in the process! You’ll unlock $1 in wager-free funds for every 30 Ignition Miles earned.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Ignition accepts VISA/MasterCard/AMEX/Discover deposits, voucher payments, and 5 forms of crypto. You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and USDT to bank your funds or receive instant withdrawals. AZ players must deposit at least $20 to qualify for a casino bonus.

Once you’re ready to initiate a withdrawal, you can receive as little as $10 or as much as $9,500 per transaction. Here’s another perk of betting with BTC – lucky high rollers can initiate a payout every 15 minutes!

2. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino in Arizona for Progressive Jackpots

Pros

40+ progressive jackpot games

$1.59 million on Shopping Spree

Nine-tiered, $7,500 crypto bonus

Accepts 5 forms of cryptocurrency

Instant & free Bitcoin transactions

Cons

Significant card processing fees

Cash players get fewer bonuses

Slots.lv caters to high rollers with a wide array of jaw-dropping jackpots, and they get bigger every day. Try your luck with Shopping Spree and compete for $1.59 million!

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Slots.lv has no qualms about its target audience – if you’re not here to go big or go home, you might find Ignition Casino a more forgiving choice. On the bright side, high rollers

will feel right at home among 195+ three-reel slots and 40+ high-powered jackpot machines.

Reels & Wheels XL boasts a bang-on 96% RTP and the luckiest players at Slots.lv can take home up to 500x their stake! Although betting minimums start from just $0.20 per spin, AZ players with money to burn can shoot for $141,000 in prize money. Then, rinse and repeat!

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Cash players will earn a 200% match up to $1,000 with their first deposit, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg at Slots.lv. If you plan to stick around, they’ll double your next eight cash deposits up to $500 each! Crypto gamblers will take advantage of even more generous offers.

Begin your online gambling journey with Bitcoin and claim a stunning 300% match bonus of up to $1,500. Then, make eight more deposits and score a 150% match up to $750 for each. Fiat players can walk away from the table with $5,000, and crypto bettors will get up to $7,500!

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

There’s no shortage of payment options at Slots.lv, but every credit card deposit comes with a high processing fee. If you’d rather not pay this surcharge, you can bet with 5 forms of crypto instead. They proudly accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, Ethereum, and Litecoin transactions.

New sign-ups must deposit $20+ to claim each portion of Slots.lv’s nine-tiered welcome bonus. Thankfully, flexible payout minimums won’t require winning six figures before requesting a withdrawal! Once you’re finished, you can request between $10 and $15,000 per transaction.

3. Slots of Vegas – Best Bonuses of all AZ Online Casinos

Pros

250% bonus + 50 free spins

Very fair 10x playthrough

250+ Vegas casino games

Over 30+ active promotions

Accepts Bitcoin + Litecoin

Cons

$100 withdrawal minimum

Not many live table games

Slots of Vegas keep their players busy with 250+ games that might remind you of walking the strip. And the seemingly endless list of bonuses makes the experience more worthwhile.

Game Variety: 4.4/5

SOV condenses the thrill of Las Vegas into a smartphone-friendly format with 250+ top-rated games from 10+ reputable software providers. In their library, you’ll find a high-paying assortment of classic slots, virtual table games, bingo variants, keno tables, and video poker games.

Unless you already have an account with SOV, you can’t preview their live tables beforehand. A closer look reveals 12+ realistic blackjack variants, baccarat, and European roulette.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Arizona players can experience the profits of Las Vegas from afar with bonus code “WILD250”. Make your first deposit and claim a 250% slot match up to $2,500 alongside 50 free spins. You can use your free spins across a range of non-jackpot slots without cashout limits.

Even though table gamers will be sorely disappointed with this bonus, SOV’s welcome match accommodates slots and keno players with minimal 10x wagering requirements. You’ll have 21 days to frequent your favorites and cash out the remainder of your account balance!

Payment Methods: 4.3/5

SOV takes VISA/MasterCard/Discover/AMEX deposits, Bitcoin, and Litecoin payments. They’ve covered the basics, but we’d like them to accept more e-wallets and lower their $30 deposit minimum. Unfortunately, their mandatory $100 payout requirement doesn’t do them any favors.

On the bright side, you won’t pay processing fees on deposits or withdrawals. Even if you decide to use a debit/credit card here; you’ll enjoy free and fast transactions.

4. Cafe Casino – Best Arizona Online Casino Site for Crypto Players

Pros

250% match up to $1,500 (fiat)

350% match up to $2,500 (crypto)

160+ exclusive slot games

20+ bingo and keno variants

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

Cons

High card processing fees

Could use more games

Cafe Casino has a very niche target audience, but that’s a good thing in today’s saturated online gambling industry! This online casino is not only popular in Arizona, but it’s also a favorite of players from California and Michigan.

Game Variety: 4.3/5

If you’re a sucker for never-before-seen slots and boatloads of specialties, you’ll fit right in.

We found 160+ slots, 5+ live games, 14+ video poker variants, and 20+ bingo games.

Sports bettors will find MyBookie or Bovada a more comprehensive choice, and hardcore slots enthusiasts might consider Bitstarz or Slots.lv before taking a chance at the Cafe. Still, we should never judge a book by its cover! The Cafe promises a uniquely entertaining online gambling experience.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Cash players will score up to $1,500 bonus funds with a 250% match rate on their first deposit, but crypto gamblers will unlock the full generosity of Cafe Casino straightaway.

Fund your account with $20+ in BTC and claim a welcome bonus with a max value of up to $2,500. Even if you deposit the bare minimum, you’ll have enough funds waiting in your account. At the Cafe, you’ll get more for less!

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

You can use all major debit card brands, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDT, and Bitcoin Cash, to make deposits with Cafe Casino. However, they incorporate the same processing fee as Slots.lv. We’d suggest using Bitcoin to maximize your bonus and minimize your balance owed.

Either way, you’ll need to fund your account with $20+ to activate this welcome package. Once you’re ready to request a payout, you can withdraw between $10 and $15,000 per transaction.

5. Super Slots – Best Arizona Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros

$6,000 bonus + 100 free spins

70+ live dealer table games

350+ slots and specialties

Play jackpot blackjack here

Accepts 18 forms of crypto

Cons

$10,000 bonus cashout limit

They don’t host popular games

Super Slots allows talented high rollers to play jackpot blackjack in their Live Casino Red. Opt into their “Wild Diamond 7s” progressive jackpot $1 side bet and compete for six-figure prizes!

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Super Slots doesn’t disappoint with 350+ slots, specialties, and unique table games. They’ve shied away from working with popular software producers in recent years, so you won’t find any of their titles elsewhere.

Aside from hosting jackpot live blackjack, Super Slots has partnered with Fresh Deck Studios and Evolution Gaming to feature 30+ live table games across their Live Casino Black + Red. You’ll enjoy an in-person betting experience as you play VIP blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5

Super Slots will credit your account with up to $6,000 in bonuses across your first six deposits. Use promo code “SS250” to get the ball rolling. Then, use code “SS100” and claim their $1,000 reload bonus five times in a row. If you deposit $100 or more upfront, you’ll get 100 free spins!

Payment Methods: 4.2/5

Super Slots accepts 18+ forms of cryptocurrency, debit card deposits, and numerous e-wallets. Depending on your chosen payment method, you can deposit or withdraw between $20 and $100,000 per transaction. That said, all crypto payouts are fee-free and delivered in 24 hours.

How We Picked the Best Online Casinos in Arizona

Diverse Casino Games

We gave a higher ranking to online gambling Arizona sites with the largest selection of games. Our experts found Arizona casinos that offer a vast array of online slots, jackpot reels, classic tables, live games, specialties, and online sports betting lines. You’ll never run out of things to do!

Generous Cash Promos

Land-based casinos don’t typically offer generous incentives, but Arizona online gambling sites break the mold with free cash and free spins at every turn. Our team prioritized online casinos that reward loyal players with high-percentage matches and implement reasonable rollovers.

Secure Payment Methods

When you’re just starting out, it can feel downright scary to deposit real money online. Our top online casinos are compatible with all major debit card brands, numerous e-wallets, several forms of crypto, and regular banking methods. We prioritized sites with the fastest payouts!

Why is Ignition the Best Online Casino Gambling Site in Arizona?

Online gambling in Arizona is nothing new, but only one casino site can lead the pack. In this section, we’ll discuss how Ignition supersedes competing platforms in three departments.

Unmatched Reputation: Ignition was originally designed for online poker enthusiasts, but it quickly realized the error of its ways after gaining mainstream popularity in 2017. Six years later, the site has morphed into a full-fledged casino and sportsbook with an outstanding reputation.

Loads of Popular Games: Speaking of which, Ignition packs a surprising amount of variety into 300+ casino games! We stumbled across 200+ classic slots, 40+ progressives and “Hot Drop” jackpots, 34+ live dealer tables, 8+ virtual sports betting categories, and countless specialties.

Top-Notch Casino Bonus: Ignition dominates the online gambling industry with an unbeatable welcome package. Cash players can claim their 200% casino + poker match up to $2,000. Crypto bettors can get up to $3,000!

Best Arizona Online Casinos – FAQ

What AZ Online Casino Has the Best Payouts?

Tribal casinos are well-known for having “loose” slots and table games, but Slots.lv certainly gives Casino del Sol and Desert Diamond Casino a stiff run for their money. They feature an average RTP of 95.21% across their entire library, and their jackpot prizes are jaw-dropping.

Shopping Spree is their most profitable progressive, and the luckiest winners can take home a staggering $1.59 million in real money prizes if they pop the bubble! The remainder of their jackpots clock in with five and six-figure prizes – you can play Let ‘Em Ride for $107,000.

Are Top Arizona Online Casinos Regulated & Safe?

Just like tribal casinos, online casinos in Arizona are regulated and completely safe to use. The online gambling sites featured here have valid operating license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. You can expect fair games, timely payouts, legitimate bonuses, and secure payments with any site we’ve listed. Should you decide to gamble elsewhere, be sure to do your research!

What Games Can You Play With Real Money Online Casinos Arizona?

The best offshore casino sites follow in tribal casinos’ footsteps with a diverse selection of slots, classic table games, and unique specialties. You’ll find hundreds of reels you’ve never heard of!

Some real money online casino Arizona sites give players the chance to mimic an “in-person” betting experience with live dealer tables! When you log on, you’ll watch the action unfold through multiple video angles. Live tables feature professional dealers, physical equipment, and real-time gameplay.

You can also play online casino games like bingo, keno, board games, dice, and scratch cards.

Comparison of the Top 5 Real Money Online Casinos in Arizona

Ignition: Ignition is the best Arizona gambling site for beginners, casuals, and veterans. They have 300+ online casino games, 24/7 customer support, a downloadable poker app, and the industry’s largest bonuses! Claim up to $3,000 in casino and poker funds.

Slots.lv: Slots.lv might be known for its selection of 40+ high-powered jackpots. There are 195+ three-reel slots and 30+ classic table games. To get a massive head-start, make your first nine deposits with Bitcoin and redeem up to $7,500!

Slots of Vegas: Slots of Vegas hasn’t exactly reinvented the wheel; but its crisp interface and game collection allow AZ players to explore Caesar’s Palace from afar. Explore 200+ exclusive reels, 20 high-paying tables, and 30+ specialties with their 250% “no-rules” bonus of up to $2,500.

Cafe Casino: Cafe Casino checks all the boxes with 157+ immersive slot machines, 5 live table games, and 20+ bingo variants. They earned a spot on this list for their massive Bitcoin match! When you make your first crypto deposit, you’ll claim a 350% (not a typo) bonus of up to $2,500.

Super Slots: Super Slots might live up to their namesake with 350+ in-house produced reels, but they gained popularity with a killer selection of realistic table games. Check out 30+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette! First, get up to $6,000 + 100 free spins.

How to Set Up an Account at Top Arizona Online Casinos

Ready to get started with online gambling in Arizona? Setting up your account shouldn’t take more than five minutes, and we’ll show you how it’s done at Ignition Casino.

Step 1: Initiate your registration

Head to Ignition Casino and start the sign-up process by hitting the “Join” button. Fill out the form completely and hit “Register” when you’re done.

Step 2: Verify your account

After you submit your registration, Ignition Casino will send an email or SMS to verify your account. Follow the prompts to confirm your account details and complete your account setup.

Step 3: Redeem your welcome bonus

Once you’re fully verified, you can log back in and deposit the minimum required amount to claim your welcome bonus.

Get Started With AZ Online Casinos Now!

There’s nothing quite like the real thing, but not every player can afford to visit Casino Del Sol or the Desert Diamond Casino on a whim. If you’re looking for an easier and more convenient way to enjoy real money casino gaming on your terms, our best gambling sites are sure to satisfy.

We’d recommend Ignition to players on the fence – they’ve established their brand as “top-dog” with 300+ immersive casino games, 8+ virtual sports betting options, a 24/7 online poker room, and their flashy $3,000 welcome package. Still, you can’t go wrong with any of our top picks!

No matter how you decide to start gambling in Arizona, have fun and bet responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

