CBD oil can be found all over the place these days. You’ll see it stocked at grocery stores, drug stores, pharmacies, gas stations, vape shops, smoke shops and just about anywhere else you can think of. It’s become almost inescapable.

But with so many brands out there, how do you know which ones have the best CBD oil?

In an effort to get to the bottom of that question, we looked at hundreds of CBD oils. Based on that research, we’ve assembled a list of the 25 best CBD oil brands to check out.

Highlights

Prices between $45 and $105

Available flavors: mint, citrus and natural

250 mg, 600 mg and 1,000 mg strength

Broad-spectrum extract

Overview

Penguin CBD has emerged as one of the major CBD brands on the market, and for good reason. Their products are sourced from the finest Oregon hemp, put through a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction process, meticulously inspected by third parties and delivered fresh to their customers. This dedication to quality makes them one of the all-around best choices for CBD oil.



Their broad-spectrum CBD oil tincture comes in mint, citrus and natural flavors. It has just the right combination of great taste, first-rate ingredients and excellent value to make it a standout. Penguin also sells an assortment of CBD pills, CBD gummies and CBD cream.

2. CBDfx

Highlights

Prices range from $59.99 to $119.99

Available flavors: blueberry pineapple lemon, lychee lemon kiwi, lemon lime mint and unflavored

500 mg, 1,000 mg and 1,500 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Be warned: Once you enter CBDfx’s online store, you might have trouble leaving it. They have a seemingly endless selection of CBD products. Every day it seems to grow larger, as they introduce new curiosities such as CBD-infused face masks and bath salts.



Rather than settle for the usual offerings, CBDfx’s CBD oil has some interesting and delicious mixed-fruit flavors that you won’t find anywhere else. They also have oils made for pet breeds of all sizes.

3. Lazarus Naturals

Highlights

Prices range from $32 to $200

Available flavors: French vanilla mocha, chocolate mint, tropical breeze, blood orange, wintermint and unflavored

750 mg, 3,000 mg and 6,000 mg strengths

CBD isolate and full-spectrum extracts

Overview

Lazarus Naturals has done a lot to make CBD more affordable and accessible to a larger audience. This includes free three-day shipping and assistance programs for veterans, those with disabilities and people with low income.



They carry both full-spectrum and CBD isolate oils in stock. It’s hard to go wrong with any of them, as they come in a great range of enticing flavors, such as French vanilla mocha and blood orange. They tend to be on the strong side, though, so beginners might want to start with a lower dose.

4. Premium Jane

Highlights

Prices range from $48 to $124

Available flavors: citrus, natural, mint and mint chocolate

300 mg, 600 mg and 1,000 mg

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Too many CBD oils these days are made by people without any sort of real expertise in the field. That’s what sets Premium Jane apart. Their team is made up of farmers and scientists who are passionate about hemp and its health benefits.



Premium Jane offers their full-spectrum CBD oil in four flavors and three strengths. They recently added a delightful mint-chocolate option to their repertoire.

5. Verma Farms

Highlights

Priced at $54.99

Available flavors: coconut and hemp seed oil

Focus, Boost and Chill formulas

550 mg strength

Broad-spectrum extract

Overview

It’s difficult to think of a more relaxing place on earth than Hawaii. So it’s no wonder that Verma Farms seeks to evoke the islands’ endless beaches, gently swaying palm trees and rhythmic waves. It’s precisely where you’d want to go to remove stress from your life.



Verma Farms’ CBD oils are available in three formulas: Focus (for mornings), Boost (whenever you need an extra lift) and Chill (for better sleep). They also offer a multitude of gummies, topicals and dried-fruit treats.

6. 4 Corners Cannabis

Highlights

Prices range from $29.99 to $349.99

Available flavors: earthy avocado, coconut citrus, sweet citrus and simply cinnamon

100 mg, 250 mg, 500 mg, 1,000 mg and 2,000 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Founded in 2013, 4 Corners Cannabis has been around the block longer than most brands. You can tell they’ve comfortably settled into their own niche: Not many other brands sell CBD-infused honey or avocado-flavored oil.



You might notice that 4 Corners’ oil is slightly thicker and more viscous than most. That’s because they only use natural ingredients.

7. Hemp Bombs

Highlights

Prices range from $24.99 to $299.99

Available flavors: acai berry, watermelon, peppermint, orange creamsicle and unflavored

125 mg, 300 mg, 600 mg, 1,000 mg, 2,000 mg and 4,000 mg strengths

Broad-spectrum extract

Overview

Hemp Bombs differs from most American brands in that they prefer European-sourced hemp. While there’s a lot of debate surrounding the subject, it’s often pointed out that European hemp is more closely regulated. So you can at least depend on Hemp Bombs being clean and thoroughly tested.



Their CBD oils feature all sorts of tantalizing flavors, such as acai berry and orange creamsicle. They also have some of the most sensible prices around.

8. Green Roads

Highlights

Prices range from $23.95 to $342.50

Available flavors: mint breeze, apple kiwi bliss and original

Daily dose pre-loaded droppers

100 mg, 250 mg, 350 mg, 750 mg, 550 mg, 1,000 mg, 1,500 mg and 3,500 mg strengths

Broad-spectrum extract

Overview

Green Roads began when pharmacist Laura Baldwin Fuentes was trying to help her friend Arby Barroso kick his prescription-opiate dependency. Together, they discovered that CBD oil had the ability to return him to sobriety, and at the same time boosted his overall wellness.



Green Roads offers regular bottles of CBD oil, but also pre-loaded droppers they call “Daily Doses.” These are designed for people who are constantly on the go and don’t have the time to measure out precise dosages.

9. Onyx + Rose

Highlights

Prices range from $99 to $169

Available flavors: orange and mint

1,000 mg and 2,000 mg strengths

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum extracts

Overview

If there was an award for most stylish CBD brand, Onyx + Rose would handily take the top prize. Their upscale presentation effectively communicates that their products are meant for CBD users with sophisticated palates.



You can buy their oil in both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum forms. If none of the 1,000 mg options are strong enough for your liking, you can always double up and get two times the CBD concentration.

10. Spruce

Highlights

Prices range from $89 to $269

Available flavors: peppermint and unflavored

Vegan and gluten-free

Hemp-seed oil and MCT carrier oil options

750 mg and 2,400 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Spruce’s CBD oil is extracted using moonshine. Yes, you read that correctly. This brand uses alcohol to concoct an extract so pure and enriched with nutrients, it’s considered lab grade. So, while its taste can be overwhelming for some, it’s guaranteed to be the most potent CBD oil you’ve ever tried.



Spruce comes in 750 mg and 2,400 mg strengths. The latter has 80 mg of CBD per dose, so it’s only recommended for those who need something extra powerful.

11. Green Garden Gold

Highlights

Prices range from $29.99 to $299.99

Available flavors: original, lemonade, blueberry, strawberry and mango

Vegetable glycerin and coconut-blended MCT carrier oil options

200 mg, 450 mg, 750 mg, 1,500 mg and 6,000 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Over the last six years, Green Garden Gold has been providing CBD products to over 3,000 wholesale locations nationwide. They go above and beyond in adhering to FDA protocols, and work with pharmacists to make certain it follows the highest standards.



Green Garden Gold’s oil comes in two main varieties. One is made with vegetable glycerin, thus making it usable as a vape juice in addition to being an oral tincture. The other type uses coconut-based MCT oil, a carrier that promotes a greater level of absorption.

12. Kat’s Naturals

Highlights

Prices range from $18 to $165

Available flavors: peppermint, hops and wild orange, and unflavored

Heal, Naked, Relax, Metabolize, Balance and Restore formulas

300 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg and 1,500 mg strengths

CBD isolate and full-spectrum extracts

Overview

Kat’s Naturals didn’t set out to be a major brand. At first, it was a small experiment by herbalist Kat Merryfield, who was hoping to treat her veteran husband’s PTSD. It soon blossomed into a business, though, as she shared her CBD oil with other veterans and their families.



Kat’s Naturals is one of a small handful of CBD oil brands that produce both CBD isolate and full-spectrum oils. They come in several formulas, with each one specially formulated for individual needs, such as relaxation and improved metabolism.

13. Koi CBD

Highlights

Prices range from $39.99 to $169.99

Available flavors: strawberry, spearmint, lemon-lime, orange, natural and peppermint

250 mg, 500 mg, 1,000 mg and 2,000 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Koi CBD is an award-winning CBD oil brand known for their diverse range of products. They have everything from gummies to tinctures, vapes to topicals, inhalers to dog treats. You can even find scented CBD bath bombs in their online shop.



They offer their full-spectrum CBD oil in six delicious flavors. If you’re having trouble choosing between them, you can save 20 percent by buying a variety bundle of four.

14. Lord Jones

Highlights

Prices range from $60 to $100

Available flavors: peppermint, lemon and unflavored

Vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free and alcohol-free

250 mg and 1,000 mg strength

Broad-spectrum extract

Overview

Beloved by such celebrities as Mandy Moore and Olivia Wilde, Lord Jones is a big name in the CBD market. They’re considered one of the high-end options when it comes to CBD oil, and everything they make is crafted with care.



Lord Jones currently has two types of oil for sale on their website. The first is their regular tinctures, which come in peppermint and lemon flavors. Then there’s their Royal Oil, which is unflavored and packs a much stronger dose of CBD.

15. Mission Farms

Highlights

Prices range from $29 to $99

Available flavors: orange lavender, vanilla mint and citrus cream

Rest, Relieve, Relax and Pure formulas

1,000 mg strength

250 mg trial-size options

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Mission Farms is comprised of a team of Oregon’s finest hemp farmers and product makers. Working together, they’ve assembled a line of premium CBD oils and other products that are all-natural and contaminant-free.



Their CBD oils are made in formulas meant to specifically target certain ailments and conditions. Whether you need better sleep, greater comfort, less stress or enhanced well-being, Mission Farms has just the thing for you.

16. Savage CBD

Highlights

Prices range from $99.99 to $149.99

Available flavors: lemon lime, peach pear, pink grapefruit and cucumber mint

1,000 mg, 1,500 mg and 2,000 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

If a brand hides their lab results, it’s typically a red flag, indicating they’re using questionable ingredients or have scanty oversight of their quality control. Savage CBD clearly has nothing to hide, as they proudly link to their lab results right in the header of their website.



If you’re looking for oils with unique tastes, Savage CBD has got you covered. Their tinctures come in pink grapefruit, lemon lime, cucumber mint and peach pear flavors.

17. CBD Essence

Highlights

Prices range from $44 to $79

Available flavors: cinnamon, spearmint, grape, mango, vanilla, natural and unsweetened

300 mg and 600 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

CBD Essence makes all of their CBD oil in small daily batches. That means when it arrives at your door, it’s as fresh as possible. Their quality assurance is among the best in the market.



They have a solid selection of flavors to choose from. They even have the option to pick a spray-bottle cap instead of a standard dropper, which can be easier for CBD newcomers to use.

18. Charlotte’s Web

Highlights

Prices range from $39.99 to $299.99

Available flavors: lemon twist, orange blossom, olive oil and mint chocolate

Original and regular formulas

210 mg, 510 mg, 700 mg, 1,500 mg, 1,700 mg, 1,800 mg, 5,000 mg and 6,000 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

The story of how Charlotte’s Web came to be is one of the key moments in the CBD movement. After learning about a young girl whose seizures were so frequent they left her nearly catatonic, the Stanley brothers decided to step in and use their medical marijuana knowledge to create an oil that would be so safe that even a child could take it. It was an enormous success, and the rest is history.



Charlotte’s Web still sells the original formula that turned Charlotte Figi’s life around. They also have a variety of other strengths, from mild to strong.

19. Hoboken Hemp Co.

Highlights

Prices range from $24.99 to $39.99

Available flavors: eucalyptus

250 mg and 500 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Hoboken Hemp was created when three close friends from NYC and Hoboken decided to unite their skill sets to deliver a superior CBD product. The result is an ultra-refined oil that goes through seven different testing phases to ensure purity before it is shipped.



Their signature oil features a subtle eucalyptus flavor, with hints of turmeric and lavender. It’s a winning mixture guaranteed to help you relax and de-stress after a long day.

20. Plant People

Highlights

Prices ranging from $79 to $139

No added flavoring

Mind + Body, Relief and Sleep formulas

630 mg, 720 mg, 1,260 mg and 1,440 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

For the founders of Plant People, discovering the healing properties of cannabis marked a turning point in their lives. They knew from that point on that they weren’t going to look back to traditional pharmaceuticals. Instead, they decided to dedicate themselves to bringing people a healthier choice in the form of CBD oil.



Plant People offers different formulas to suit people’s various needs. For instance, their Sleep formula has extra terpenes to encourage relaxation, and their Relief formula contains turmeric oil, black pepper oil, ginger oil and vitamin E to help ease inflammation and reduce pain.

21. Sunday Scaries

Highlights

Priced at $75

Sweetened with organic stevia

Contains vitamins B12 and D3

500 mg strength

Broad-spectrum extract

Overview

Sundays can be terrifying. With the weekend coming to a close and the work week looming on the horizon, Sunday afternoon often fills people with a sense of dread. Thankfully, Sunday Scaries knows exactly what you need to overcome those worries and get a good night’s rest.



Sunday Scaries’ CBD oil is a broad-spectrum extract that comes loaded with additional vitamins, such as B12 for your nervous system and D3 for your immune system. It also has a mildly sweet flavor.

22. Veritas Farms

Highlights

Prices ranging from $29.99 to $199.99

Available flavors: citrus, peppermint, watermelon strawberry and unflavored

250 mg, 500 mg, 1,000 mg, 1,500 mg and 2,000 mg strengths

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Veritas Farms is a Colorado company to its core. They are based entirely in Pueblo, Colorado, and their hemp is grown in a vineyard in the southern region of the Rocky Mountains. They use sustainable farm practices in order to preserve the delicate balance of the local environment.



Their full-spectrum CBD oil is available in a range of flavors and strengths. They never use CBD isolate, as they are firm believers in the benefits that the additional terpenes and flavonoids bring to the mix.

23. SabaiDee

Highlights

Prices ranging from $48.95 to $199.95

Available flavors: cool mint and unflavored

250 mg, 1,000 mg and 2,500 mg strengths

Broad-spectrum extract

Overview

SabaiDee is guaranteed to bring some “good vibes” into your life; in fact, that’s what they’ve named their line of oils. They’re also about bringing good vibes into the world as a whole. Much like Plant People, with every product sold, SabaiDee promises to plant a tree as part of their One Million Tree Mission.



SabaiDee’s various oil strengths are named Good Vibes, Super Good Vibes and Mega Good Vibes. They all feature a refreshing mint flavor. However, if you aren’t a fan of mint, then you could always try their unflavored Pure Good Vibes variant.

24. Cornbread Hemp

Highlights

Prices ranging from $35 to $75

No added flavoring

Original, Distilled and Whole Plant formulas

750 mg strength

25 mg of CBD per serving

Full-spectrum extract

Overview

Kentucky has a rich 200-year history when it comes to hemp cultivation. Due to its geographical position and ideal latitude, it’s a prime location for growing cannabis. This is why the Cornbread Mafia, an underground network of hemp and marijuana farmers, flourished there for many years before hemp was legalized. Cornbread Hemp carries the torch of their forebears with pride.



Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil comes in original, distilled and whole-plant formulas. Each boasts a 750 mg concentration, with 25 mg of CBD per serving.

25. NanoCraft CBD

Highlights

Prices ranging from $59.99 to $199.99

Available flavors: cocoa mint, lavender, ginger citrus and cool mint

Day and Night formulas

High-strength Gold Series formula

300 mg, 750 mg, 1,000 mg, 2,000 mg and 3,000 mg strengths

Broad-spectrum extract

Overview

Founded by a pair of longtime friends, NanoCraft is a CBD company with an eye toward the future. Using advanced nanotechnology, their products set high standards when it comes to quality and purity. Their CBD oil has been optimized for maximum absorption.



NanoCraft’s oil selection comes in a variety of specialized formulas. Their Pure formula is intended for general use. Their Day and Night formulas offer an energy boost during the day and better sleep at night. Finally, their Gold Series contains the highest concentration of CBD for increased potency.

