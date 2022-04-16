25 Best Backpage Alternatives for Classifieds and Hookups 2022

You’re not alone, we loved Backpage too! But as gutted as we were to hear about the site’s demise, we were just as determined to find alternative sites like Backpage.



There are plenty of Backpage alternatives out there, some are even better than the old Backpage site. These classifieds sites could help you with anything from landing a dream job to finding a hot date on the internet.



Whether you’re looking for a free site similar to Backpage or you want a more premium alternative, you can find it here!

Best Backpage Alternatives Rated and Reviewed

Hopeful romantics and adventurists rejoice! Below, you’ll find a great mix of online dating classifieds and mobile options similar to Backpage:

1. Seeking – Best Backpage Alternative Overall

Price: Premium membership – $99.99 for 30 days; Diamond membership – $249.99 for 30 days; sugar babies can use it for FREE.

Pros

Specializes in sugar relationships

Guarantees near-100% matching rate

All profiles are verified

Large community

Free for sugar babies

Cons

Not ideal for LGBTQ+ dating

Pricey membership packages

Are you looking for a site like Backpage to help you find a hot date without the need to go out for drinks first? Then you can bet your bottom dollar that Seeking might very well be the top alternative site for you.



It’s actually much better than Backpage where finding a partner online is concerned, since you won’t find any scam accounts here. Each Seeking member is thoroughly verified by the site’s security systems to ensure only users with legitimate profiles can interact with one another.



The best part?



Seeking promises a near-100% success rate of finding a hot companion because the site primarily focuses on sugar dating. That means if you have the resources to shower your sugar baby with, then you’re in luck.



If you’re an aspiring sugar baby who wants a safe, secure platform to find “love” online, well, this is undeniably one of the best Backpage alternatives for you, especially if you’re female.



Women get to sign up on Seeking and use its features for free!

2. AdultFriendFinder – Top Backpage Alternative for Casual Dating

Price: Gold membership – $39.95 per month; $80.85 for 3 months ($26.95 per month); $239.40 for 1 year ($19.95 per month)

Pros

Active dating community

Helpful magazine section

Watch live cam shows

Fun in-site groups

Cons

Some accounts are inactive

User interface needs improvement

AdultFriendFinder is arguably the most popular adult dating site right now, and it’s a no-brainer that you can use this as your go-to Backpage alternative for hooking up!



Now, you might think that AFF isn’t exactly a classifieds platform, but we beg to differ.



This adult hookup site doesn’t just provide suggestions that you can swipe left or right on; it gives you a whole bunch of options on how you want to meet the perfect date partner on their site, with dating classifieds being one of them.



And given the enormity of AFF’s user traffic, which currently clocks in at around 30+ million visitors per month, you’ll find there’s no shortage of hunks and babes that you can potentially snuggle up to using this similar Backpage site.



Honestly, AFF is just one hell of an adult entertainment website all-around.



To think that it’s just a hookup platform is a gross understatement. This site provides live cam shows, guides/articles about sex and dating, and legitimate, AFF-produced XXX movies featuring some of the most popular porn stars around.

3. Ashley Madison – Top Backpage Alternative for Private Encounters

Price: Basic plan – $59 for 100 credits ($0.59 per credit); Classic plan – $169 for 500 credits ($0.34 per credit); Elite plan – $289 for 1,000 credits ($0.29 per credit)

Pros

Casual, discreet focus

Credit-based premium membership

Great security features

Mobile app available

Cons

Needs more free features

Ashley Madison is the metaphorical bad girl/bad boy of Backpage alternatives if you’re looking to date hot people online. That’s due to the fact that the site is specifically designed to help “attached” people find some action outside of their respective relationships.



Not that we condone cheating, but if you’re into polyamory or get your jollies from a bit of extramarital fun, this site similar to Backpage might just be your next home.



Ashley Madison is available all over the world, which is partly why it’s become one of the largest sites to post your classifieds for dating right now. And even though they specialize in setting up affairs, all relationship statuses are welcome here (looking at you, single guys and ladies).



It also has one of the most useful and efficient mobile apps around, which can help you find a date wherever you might be.



But if there’s one thing that really makes AM stand out, it’s that it doesn’t require you to sign up for a monthly membership to avail their more premium site features. Instead, there’s a pay-what-you-need system where you buy credits to purchase only the features you want.



That’s way better than monthly fees!



Best Sites Like Backpage for Posting Classifieds

Backpage had a lot of things going for it aside from offering a place to meet hotties online. You could also use it to find employment or that rare item you searched for time and again.



In this section we offer an exhaustive list of some of the best Backpage alternatives where you can create your own classified ads or answer to ones posted by others.



These are all you’re going to need to fill that Backpage-sized hole in your life!

4. Craigslist – Best Backpage Alternative for Classified Ads

Pros

Versatile ads site

Free!

Large, active community

Available worldwide

Cons

Lots of fake accounts

Random selection of ads

Backpage and Craigslist were neck and neck when both sites were online years ago, vying for user traffic and member posts left and right. At the time, it seemed Backpage had the upper hand, but let’s be honest here:



Craigslist is now the undeniable champ within the classified ads site category, since it was able to outlast its toughest competitor.



The site is still going strong and is definitely one of the finest, similar sites to Backpage that you can find right now. You’re getting pretty much the same features and experience from this classified ads website as you would on Backpage.



You’re going to find that CL is home to tens of thousands of active classifieds at any given point, whether it’s for e-commerce or job advertisements that can help you make some scratch.

5. Gumtree – Best Backpage Alternative Community

Pros

Respectably large community

Great site for job hunters

Very easy to use

Cons

There are fake accounts here

Gumtree might appear like your typical Backpage alternative when you first look at it, but it’s got a couple of great things going for it that you can’t find on other classifieds sites.



For one, it has a highly active and helpful online community full of sellers and buyers that participate in some legitimate deals.



But perhaps what makes it a distinct site like Backpage is that most users here post classifieds for utilities and home maintenance. That is to say, amazing trade workers and craftsmen like plumbers, carpenters, and masons to name a few, post their companies’ services here.



Conversely, you’ll find a lot of people who are looking for these types of services, which ends up fueling the whole Gumtree community, turning it into one of today’s top Backpage alternatives out there!

6. Kijiji – Top Canadian Site Like Backpage

Pros

Perfect for dating and online shopping

Amazing user interface

Diverse and organized sections

Cons

Mostly made for Canadian residents

Kijiji is Canada’s answer to Backpage and has since become the Great White North’s primary classifieds site ever since it went online what seems like ages ago.



As with Backpage before it, Kijiji provides you with what can be described as an online bazaar where people buy and sell various items, offer/hire services and meet and connect with others online for dates hotter than spicy maple syrup (yum).



It’s nicely organized, too, with each type of product or service having a dedicated section allotted. And in case you’re unsure where to place your ad, there’s the Kijiji community page as well, which is a community-based hub for inquiries and FAQs on the site.

7. Geebo – Top Backpage Alternative for Job Classifieds

Pros

Lots of job classifieds here

Great option for online buy-and-sell

Convenient user interface

Cons

Inactive ads floating around

Geebo has become an invaluable classifieds site, especially when you think about all the unpleasantness that started in 2020.



The site has gone from being one of the best sites like Backpage to an absolute lifesaver. It’s a classified ads site that specializes in job ads that can help both employees and employers thrive in today’s chaotic world.



However, by no means are jobs the only kind of classifieds you’ll find on this similar Backpage site. Much like any self-respecting classified ads platform, this is one, great online hub for e-commerce as well, such as for vehicles and real estate.

8. Bedpage – Best Organized Alternative to Backpage

Pros

Well-organized site categories

Location-based search filters

Can be used for online dating

Cons

Only available in North America

Bedpage finds its primary target audience in North America, namely the U.S. and Canada.



And although it might seem like a Backpage website with limited availability, it more than makes up for its shortcomings by being the most organized and clean-looking alternative to Backpage right now.



Not only are there nicely categorized items and services here, but Bedpage goes above and beyond the usual classifieds site by providing filters for your region or location.



This way, you won’t be heartbroken when you finally see that porcelain doll you’ve been looking for all these years, only to find it’s on the other end of your country.



Plus, Bedpage is a notoriously underrated classified ads platform for online adult dating. There’s a section on this site specifically dedicated to that category, and it’s got a diverse community looking for some hot lovin’.

9. Hoobly – Best Classifieds Platform for Business Owners

Pros

Very few fake accounts

Lots of job classifieds

Features an active online community

Cons

Search tools need more work

Whether you’re a business owner who needs help running your business or a tradesman looking to make money from your skills, Hoobly is more than capable of providing what you need.



Hoobly has become quite the online marketplace for professional services, with thousands of classifieds made for job and employee hunters, respectively. It also helps the site immensely that there are reportedly way fewer scam accounts and trolls here.



However, it’s not perfect.



We seriously wish the site would finally add a proper, manual search tool on their platform in order to help you look for what you need more efficiently. Right now you’re relying on their search tags and filters to guide you to the right job.

10. Yes Backpage – Top Backpage Copycat Site

Pros

Very similar to OG Backpage

Versatile online ads site

Wide availability

Cons

Lots of scammers

Now, hear us out: we say that Yes Backpage is a copycat of the original BP website, but that’s not a knock against it at all. In fact, it’s a compliment.



There are very few platforms that can provide similar ease of access and diversity of classified ads the same as Backpage did. So, a platform that cut and pasted nearly every feature of the original is welcome in today’s world.



Yes Backpage even manages to one-up its predecessor by removing its geographical restrictions, making itself available to users in Australia or the UK, as opposed to sticking with a user base that’s exclusively North American!

11. PennySaver – Best Alternative To Backpage for Deep Discounts

Pros

Specializes in e-commerce

Great for bargain hunters

Lots of legit sellers

Cons

Not many job or dating ads

PennySaver, simply put, is the kind of alternative Backpage website that puts you in an online yard sale. And you know what that means: there are hundreds, if not thousands, of items at a bargain that you can find from the people who post their wares on this platform.



What makes it such a unique classified ads site, though, is that it has a dedicated section that caters to people looking for deep discounts called the Penny Save page.



As such, this site is the perfect spot to declutter your home from pre-loved items that you no longer need or if you’re looking for sweet deals in general!

12. Want Ad Digest – Top Site Similar To Backpage for Car Sales

Pros

Helps you locate physical stores

Perfect for selling/buying vehicles

Has a unique pets section

Cons

Needs more product categories

Want Ad Digest is an alternative site to Backpage that specializes in buying and selling vehicles. But you’re not just going to find individual randos on this platform who buy/sell cars. There are dedicated groups and legit, brick-and-mortar establishments here too.



Cars aren’t the only vehicles you can purchase or sell on this platform. From John Deeres to bicycles, Want Ad Digest helps people conduct their e-commerce dealings as long as the wares have wheels, so to speak!



However, what really got us hooked on this Backpage alternative is the pets section.



Here you can find people who sell animals, as well as individuals and establishments who put these critters up for adoption.

13. Free Ads Time – Secure Backpage Alternative Website

Pros

Diverse ads found here

Amazing search tools

Most users are legit

Cons

Site design needs an update

Free Ads Time honestly isn’t the best-looking classified ads website that you can find right now; it doesn’t even crack the top 10. But as it goes, you can’t judge a site by its homepage, and that rule holds no less true for this particular alternative site similar to Backpage.



Once you get over its rather throwback site design, you’ll discover this is one of the most efficient and helpful sites for classified ads that you can find on the internet.



That’s thanks in part to the legitimate members on this platform that provide a great mix of e-commerce, job classifieds and adult online dating ads.



Then, there’s the search engine: it’s hands-down one of the best search tools on any given classified ads website or app!

Runner-Ups for Sites Like Backpage

14. Tinder – Popular Hookup App Alternative

Tinder has undoubtedly become synonymous with online dating. It was already a super popular adult online dating app back when Backpage was still active, but nowadays, it’s even bigger.



There are so many things that Tinder is known for, mainly the whole “swipe left, swipe right” system that they use to pair you up with other members. But that’s barely scratching the surface.



For one, this Backpage alternative app for dating has one of the most efficient location-based pairing algorithms out there. It provides you with a whole host of suggested members in your local area.



Having said that, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how fast Tinder can yield these results. It takes a matter of seconds for the app to come up with potential dates based on your preferences.



Tinder is still free to use today, and you can download the app regardless if you’re using an Android or iOS device. However, there are daily limits to how many matches you can swipe left or right on if you’re using a free basic membership.



To remove those, you’ll need to upgrade to the premium membership tier, which is paid using a monthly membership scheme.

15. Plenty of Fish – Top Backpage Alternative for Live Chats

Plenty of Fish is one of the more popular names in the world of adult dating online today, and for good reason: it’s got a large community of users, each with their own dating preferences as well as a video chat feature that provides smooth streaming and great video resolution.



PoF users clock in at more than 10 million as of this writing. And the community is growing daily as more people discover there are better alternatives not just to Backpage, but even to some of the most popular dating apps out there.



However, PoF cements itself as one of the nicest dating apps by specializing in user-to-user video chats, which the app calls its “video date” feature.



So, you’re not just at the mercy of profile photos to verify the legitimacy of other members; you can always go on a full-fledged video call with each other instead!

16. HER – Best LGBTQ+ Friendly App Like Backpage

HER is arguably the gold standard of LGBTQ+ dating apps, and it’s a no-brainer that it belongs as one of the best Backpage alternatives if you’re looking to find a partner online.



Aside from the useful features that HER provides, it’s great to know you’re entering a safe space for LGBTQ+ folks on this platform when you decide to download and sign up for a membership.



As for specific features that make HER a great dating app and Backpage alternative, there are a lot of them. For starters, you have the ability to send and reply to messages from other HER members without any restrictions.



For another, HER allows you to link your social media accounts with their app in order for other members to find you easily (not to mention get a better gauge of what you’re all about).



HER member profiles are also nicely detailed and can definitely help you make a decision as to whether you and another member could be a good match or you’re better off checking a different profile.



HER’s pairing algorithm puts a nice, little twist on the regular scheme that most dating apps use. Yes, there’s still the location-based system in place, but HER also focuses on age preference when providing you with suggested profiles.

17. Alt – Top Site Like Backpage for Alternative Preferences

Alt exclusively focuses on alternative dating and sex, so you’re going to find that this is a place where kinky stuff is pretty much the norm.



Looking to have fun?



Alt has established itself as one of the most popular online dating sites for people who like their sexual adventures to lean less toward the beaten path. As such, the site has garnered a large online dating community.



Now, we wouldn’t be surprised if one of the reasons people flock to Alt is because it’s 100 percent free to use. That’s right! You sign up for an account and get pretty much every feature that this platform has to offer.



There’s no need to upgrade to a premium tier here or whatever.



On the downside, as with most free sites, there are scammers and troll accounts on Alt. You have to be extra vigilant when verifying the identity of who you’re dealing with here.



Thankfully, it’s been reported that there are far fewer fake accounts on Alt than there are legitimate ones, so you’re more likely to have a great time here than not.

18. Feeld – Another Great App Like Backpage for LGBTQ+ Hookups

Feeld not only focuses on providing LGBTQ+ community members with potential dates, but this app also specializes in casual encounters.



So, if you’re looking for a one-night stand or a NSA (no strings attached) relationship, you have a great chance of finding a partner here on this Backpage alternative app.



Don’t get it twisted, though: even if Feeld specializes in a more casual setting, you can still find a few members here looking for something long-term, so all’s not lost if that’s your cup of tea.



All you need is a bit of patience and openness to some light reading. By this we mean that finding the right partner on Feeld is a matter of checking members’ profiles to see what kind of relationship they’re looking for; you won’t have to take shots in the dark on this dating app.



Feeld also has its virtual doors open to more exploratory LGBTQ+ members, as it offers a “couple option” that lets you and your partner find a third (or fourth, or fifth) wheel to have some fun with!

19. Hinge – Top Backpage Alternative for Serious Dating

Someone who tells you the online dating game is a stroll in the park probably has no experience using dating sites and apps at all, because let’s be honest: it’s a battlefield out there.



Thankfully, an app like Hinge exists, as it provides you with some help avoiding injuries from the proverbial trenches of the online dating world. First, it’s primarily, but not exclusively, “designed to be deleted,” as the company says.



Meaning, you have a high chance to meet someone you really hit it off with, no longer needing the app. You can start on this by thoroughly checking out the detailed profiles of user members, made to give you a lot of info on the person prior to striking a match.



Hinge also allows you to like certain content within one’s profile, hinting at what attracts you.



Lastly, while Hinge is used successfully by thousands worldwide, do take care of what you share here and with whom. The app has been accused of data mishaps in the past and you don’t want to fall prey to a similar scenario.

20. Zoosk – User-Friendly Backpage Alternative App

Zoosk is smaller compared to the powerhouses of the online dating app industry, but in no way is it an inferior option. The thing is, Zoosk is perhaps one of the most newbie-friendly dating apps out there today.



The app lets you link various social media pages to your Zoosk account in case you want to connect with other members without strictly using Zoosk.



In fact, not only can you do that, but you can skip the whole manual member signup sheet and just go ahead and create your account by using your FB profile, then log on the app from there.



It’s convenient.



And while the Zoosk community might be smaller compared to others, the whole bunch really knows how to keep things alive by being some of the most active, online dating app users around!

21. SilverSingles – Best Site Like Backpage for Mature Singles

SilverSingles is perfect if you’re an older woman or man who wants to find a partner online, regardless if they’re around your age or not.



Seriously, though, it’s great that an alternative dating site/app like SilverSingles exists, because people might grow old, but that doesn’t mean that they have to be stuck alone.



This platform is open to users who are either looking for a casual relationship with another member or something more serious, or possibly even both. And did we mention that you can do all of this for 100 percent free? Using the traditional site, at least.



New users can create a basic account on the site with limited features, paying nothing. These restrictions, of course, can easily be removed by upgrading to a paid premium membership with SilverSingles.



And to make the pot sweeter, the site will provide you with a link to download its app version once you become a premium SilverSingles member.

22. Bumble – Top Backpage Dating Alternative for Women

Bumble, if nothing else, might very well be the most progressive adult dating app around right now. It’s a great Backpage alternative if you’re looking for a partner to cozy up to in real life, especially if you’re a woman.



The thing is, Bumble provides users with a safe, legitimate online dating community by giving female users the exclusive right to initiate conversations with other members. In doing so, members get fewer scam messages, leaving more space for authentic connections to occur.



Bumble is free to download and use. But as with most dating apps out there, this is a freemium, online dating platform that offers other packages with fewer limitations than the basic account.



With the Bumble lifetime package, for example, it’s a bit pricey but it’s a one-time payment you have to make, which makes it an absolute bargain if you want to use Bumble for the long haul.

23. Fetlife – Best Alternative Adult Entertainment Site

Fetlife, to keep things short and sweet, is the Facebook of alternative sex and dating. It’s less of an adult dating site that provides quickfire suggestions and more of a sexy social media site that lets you do more than just “swipe left or right”.



For one, you can manually search for members here. Not only that, but you can locate various sub-communities within Fetlife, focusing on the sexual preferences that you possess.



They have a section dedicated to uploaded XXX media as well, such as photos and videos.



What makes this one better than your regular ol’ porn clip or nude photo is that you’re not going to see porn stars here. You get to see other members, 100 percent amateurs, doing some of the sauciest stuff to share with other Fetlife users!

24. BeNaughty – Another Site Like Backpage for Casual Encounters

BeNaughty, as its name suggests, is a place where you can shed all your inhibitions and have yourself some fun with people you meet on the platform. Simply put, this is a great Backpage alternative both for singles and couples to find casual or NSA dates.



This site also has a nice male to female user ratio, which is thanks in part to how BeNaughty allows female members to use it for 100 percent free. Only male members are required to sign up for a premium membership to access BeNaughty without any limits.



But all you guys shouldn’t fret: BeNaughty’s overall rates are affordable and when you consider the prospect of finding not just hot female singles, but even female couples who are down to clown. You’re pretty much getting a bargain here!

25. Reddit Personals R4R – Top Free Replacement for Backpage

Reddit might be notorious for being an online forum full of toxic users, but it’s also one of the most useful sites around if you want to build a community out of a variety of interests. One such topic, or subreddit, that’s a great alternative to Backpage is its Personals R4R.



Much like Reddit at large, this is free to use and creating an account isn’t a strict requirement; you can check out the various dating classifieds on this subreddit freely without the need to sign up for a Reddit membership.



It’s also highly organized, as each thread within this subreddit is categorized by region/location to help you find hot dates in and around your area.



One thing to note, though, is that you don’t get any pairing algorithms here; it’s all manual searches from top to bottom, which is honestly a refreshing albeit retro way to look for dates online!

Best Backpage Alternatives FAQs

What’s The Best Backpage Alternative Right Now?

The best Backpage alternative right now is all a matter of what you need.

If you’re looking for a Backpage alternative to find hot dates, then we highly suggest you check out Seeking, AdultFriendFinder or Ashley Madison. These sites provide a variety of options from casual hookups to more niche dating.

On the other hand, sites like Craigslist, Kijiji or Gumtree are better suited for e-commerce or job classifieds online. So, if you’re looking for certain products or gainful employment, these are the best platforms to choose.

Can I Use The Best Backpage Alternatives for Free?

Yes, you can use the best Backpage alternatives for free, but most work within a more “freemium” structure. This means that basic memberships cost nothing but come with limited features.

There are some 100% free alternatives to Backpage that you can use, though.

Craigslist, Yes Backpage and Free Ads Time are just a few, great online platforms that let you post personal ads or job classifieds without paying a single penny.

Is It Safe To Use Backpage Alternatives?

Yes, it is safe to use Backpage alternatives, so long as you’re using a legitimate platform and keeping your information safe at all times.

A few tips on the subject:

Try to keep your contact information on these sites separate from your personal accounts such as your email.

Don’t share too much, too soon, such as full names, home or work addresses.

If meeting someone in real life, choose a public space to start with.

Never share your financial information with individuals you’ve just met.

What Items Can I Post on Backpage Alternatives?

Items you can post on Backpage Alternatives include everything from personal ads and dating calls to job classifieds and more. It all depends on which site you’re using.

Personal ads? Head to Seeking.

Fan of online yard sales? PennySaver it is.

However, you must always remember that these Backpage alternatives are legitimate platforms. That means you can’t post anything illegal on these sites and apps.

Final Words About The Best Backpage Alternatives

Yes, dating and classified ads sites are dime a dozen these days, making it a challenge to find the best one.

Alternative Backpage sites and apps like AdultFriendFinder, Seeking and Ashley Madison to name a few, are readily available for you to use, especially for online dating.



More general platforms like Geebo, Craigslist and PennySaver prove there’s no reason to sit around and wait for Backpage to come back; there are replacements just as good, if not better.



So, whether you’re looking for a hot partner, product or service, look no further than our picks here. Good luck!

