20 Holiday Gift Ideas for your Sex-Positive Friends

20 Christmas Gifts For Sex-Positive People

What festive gifts do you buy for people who just love sex? We all want to be that friend who gets the most unique and thoughtful present, whether that’s a pair of socks or a spanking paddle.

So, if your friends are queer, sex-positive, or open-minded (the Samantha of your group) then here are 20 erotic gifts that’ll make you a hit at the next Festive Party.

Santa could never.

20 Gifts For Sex-Positive Friends

1. Kama Sutra Scratch-Off Poster – Great For Flexible Couples!

Price: $19.00

From the Lotus Blossom to the Amazonian… this scratch-off Kama Sutra poster is the perfect way for a couple to explore their sexual bucket list. This A2-sized poster comes with 100 positions inspired by the Kama Sutra, giving your friends PLENTY of new and exciting positions to try.

Maybe include a penny, too.

2. “Sex Work Is Work” Stickers – Stocking Filler For Sex Work Advocates

Price: $10.00

With slogans like “Sex Work Is Work” and “End The Stigma!”, these glossy vinyl stickers are perfect for sex workers (or sex worker advocates!) in your life. I mean, apart from the fact that they’re sexually progressive, they’re also just adorable. We love a pastel moment. They’re giving me Trixie Mattel energy.

3. Crave Vesper Necklace Vibe – Secret Vibrating Necklace

Price: $69.00 (yes, really)

The Crave Vesper is a sleek and stylish metallic pendant necklace that ALSO happens to be a vibrator. Made from high-polish 316 stainless steel, with 3 finishes to choose from (including 24-Karat Gold) this necklace vibrator is the perfect cheeky gift for fans of the chic and the sensual.

It’s also discreet, which is handy for people who live with family!

4. ”Good Vibes Only” Coaster – Cute Stocking Filler

Price: $7.00

I mean, what we can say about this one? It’s a cute wooden coaster with a vibrator pun on it. Maybe get it for your mum to embarrass her. It’s a great stocking filler for sure.

5. Secret Wardrobe Hanger – For Those Who Need To Hide Their Sex Toys

Price: $23.95

Got a friend who needs to hide their sex toys? Maybe they live with family/roommates or just value their privacy?

If that’s the case, maybe this secret wardrobe hanger is the perfect gift. Designed to be hidden between clothes in your wardrobe, this storage solution is nearly 18 inches wide and 17 inches tall, so it should fit the vast majority of sex toys unless you have a real size queen on your hands. It’s also fireproof… which probably won’t ever matter, but it’s good to know.

6. Uberlube (100ml) – Ultra High-End Luxury Lubricant (For Everyone)

Price: $28.00

Guess who needs lube? Everyone.

Basically everyone needs lube, regardless of gender or sexuality. No matter what you’re into, you can probably benefit from high-quality lube in your life. Uberlube is the Crème de la Crème of lubes – it’s the Caviar of the lube world. Christian Grey eats his cornflakes with this shit. And bonus – the bottle looks super fancy too.

7. JoyBoxx – Ventilated Sex Toy Box For Hygienic Storage

Price: $39.99

Ideally, after you wash dildos and vibrators, you should give them a few hours to air-dry. However, if you live with friends or family and want to be discreet, then leaving a bunch of dildos around in the open air isn’t ideal. The JoyBoxx is a sex toy storage solution equipped with a ventilation system, allowing your dildos to air-dry away from prying eyes.

Genius.

8. NJoy Pure Wand – All-Gender G-Spot & P-Spot Pleasure

Price: $149.99

The NJoy Pure Wand is quite possibly the best sex toy ever invented. It is able to massage both prostates and G spots equally, making it perfect for basically all gender identities. Made from high-grade stainless steel, this double-ended steel dildo can be used with any lube and can also be heated up or cooled down in water for extra intense stimulation.

The Pure Wand is also incredibly heavy, and could probably double as a weapon. Just sayin’.

9. “Fill Me Up Daddy” Mug – Start The Day Like The Sub You Are

Price: $20.00

Know a sub who likes their morning coffee? It might not be the most creative pun in the world, but this funny erotic mug is sure to get a giggle or two from your friends. Maybe they shouldn’t take it to work though… unless they work for Chaturbate.

10. Liberator Wedge – A Multipurpose Sex Pillow That’s Machine-Washable

Price: $105.00

Famously featured by Barbra Streisand’s character in a Meet The Fockers scene, the Liberator Wedge is probably the most famous sex pillow in the world. The foam interior offers full-body support for various sexual positions, while the non-slip cover is 100% machine-washable – get it as dirty as you like!

There’s even a Plus-Size Version for just 5 dollars extra. Yes.

11. Book – Sex-Positive Talks to Have with Kids – Great For Progressive Parents

Price: $23.77

Talking about sexually-charged topics can be very difficult for parents with young children, especially when they’re trying to keep their kids informed in an age-appropriate manner. This book touches on topics such as consent, gender, sexuality, and pornography in a way that kids can relate to and understand. Great for conversation starters between parents and children.

12. Nipple Suckers – Get A Little Kinky

Price: $22.00

Everyone has nipples, and many of us like playing with them. Whether your friend loves nipple play or wants to tease a partner of theirs, these transparent nipple suckers are the perfect cheap sex toy stocking filler that most kinksters will get use from… one way or another!

13. “Oh Fuck Don’t Stop” Bookmark – Tease Your Sexy Bookworm Friend

Price: $5.00

Okay, I just think this one is hilarious. This cute holographic bookmark is a celebration of both sex and reading – perfect for that friend that spends their evenings crafting Slash Fic in a dark room somewhere.

14. Sex-Positive Tarot Cards – Predict Your (Erotic) Future

Price: $50.00

Combining the symbols of traditional Tarot with erotic imagery, these sex-positive tarot cards are designed to blur the lines between spirituality and sexuality. Perfect for your open-minded friends who are into witchcraft, this “Slutist” Tarot Deck is made by an independent artist, so you’ll also be supporting a small business if you buy them.

We love to see it.

15. LoveHoney “All You Need” Bondage Kit – For The Couple That Needs To Get Freaky

Price: $159.99

Do you know a couple that are open-minded, but just haven’t strayed too far from vanilla sex? If they need a push in the right direction and you don’t mind dropping 160 dollars on them, you could try the LoveHoney “All You Need” Bondage Kit. Complete with blindfolds, dildos, floggers, restraints, anal beads and more – this is quite literally all you need.

16. LoveHoney Pegging Kit – For The Straight Guy Who “Wants To Try It”

Price: $54.99

We all know a cishet couple with a guy who’s totally open to getting pegged by his girlfriend, even if he doesn’t say it outright. In case you don’t know, “pegging” is when a woman wears a strap-on dildo and uses it to penetrate a man in his bottom. In this context, it usually refers to cisgender straight couples experimenting in the bedroom.

Featuring 2 differently-sized dildos, multiple O-rings, and adjustable hip straps… this kit is the perfect introduction to pegging. Get into it, fellas.

17. Oral Fun Board Game – Spice Up A Sexy Night In

Price: $15.99

I mean how could I write this article without including a silly sexy board game? It would be dishonest, frankly.

Designed for 2 players, this game features multiple sex-related trivia questions and multiple ways to spice up foreplay right before an erotic evening by the fireplace with your partner. Lovely.

18. Clone A Willy & Clone A Pussy – Give A Replica Of Your Genitals To Someone Special

Price: $49.99 (Clone A Willy) and $89.95 (Clone A Pussy)

Yes, you can now use special silicone molds to make a recreation of your genitals and gift them to a partner for times of crisis. You could either make a clone of your own genitals to give to someone special, or give the kit to someone who’s in a relationship for their own use. Though these kits aren’t the easiest things to use, the results are pretty decent! The willy version even includes a vibrator!

Oh, but the “Pussy” version is like $40 more expensive. I don’t why. Misogyny at large, I guess. Maybe pussies are just super hard to clone? The enigma continues.

19. Pink Crystal Butt Plug – For The Sub In Your Life

Price: $89.95

Know a cheeky little femme sub who likes to keep themselves plugged up for daddy? Then why not get them this gorgeous pink crystal butt plug? It’s a stunning design with 3 sizes available and shatter-resistant borosilicate glass construction, so you can use it with basically any lube and it’ll stay right in place until your dom comes running.

Price: $20.00

Finally, we have this “Meditate, Medicate, Masturbate” Mug – a perfect cheeky gift for sex-positive stoners, spiritualists, and people who know how to live their life right. I might get that slogan crocheted, come to think of it.

There we have it! I hope you enjoyed these 20 sex-positive gifts for your friends this festive season! Which one was your favorite? Are you looking to get one for your friend? Let us know!