10 under $10 | March 12-19

Medusa Market: Friday the 13th!

Support local creators and vendors at Tattooed Mom’s periodic witch market. Booze and grub will be on hand, including half-priced drinks from 5 to 7 p.m. and 10 to 11 p.m. | Friday, March 13, 6 pm. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. tattooedmomphilly.com

A Black Celebration | Friday the 13th edition

This spooky and sassy ‘80s dance party, named after the Depeche Mode album, will feature Slasher-themed decor and movie music sprinkled in with all of your ‘80s goth and alternative favorites. | Friday, March 13, 10 pm. $5. Ruba Club, 416 Green St. facebook.com

The Presence (and Absence) of Women in Science

Unfortunately, STEM fields have been dominated by men. In this program, historian and Johns Hopkins PhD candidate Joanna Behrman will examine the historical roots of the issue, along with some of what has worked – and what hasn’t – to make science more accessible for all. | Saturday, March 14, 11 am. Free. Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St. facebook.com

Guinness Glass Engraving

Byrne’s is offering you the opportunity to engrave your very own Guinness glass. We think you should engrave yours with a giant penis. Otherwise, you’re doing it wrong. | Sunday, March 15, 4 pm. Free. Byrne’s Tavern, 3301 Richmond St. facebook.com

Waffle Sunday

The only thing better than eating waffles is eating them for a good cause. Charity organization Waffles4Tourette’s is giving you the opportunity to feast on hot, fresh, waffly deliciousness and even drink some Mimosas (assuming you’re of legal age) at the same time. | Sunday, March 15, 10 am. Free. Kensington Community Food Co-op, 2670 Coral St. facebook.com

PennFems Presents: The Women Behind the Movements

The Women Behind the Movements event is an opportunity to learn about phenomenal women who have led some of the most pivotal movements of our generation – and make some buttons as well. The Women’s March, Black Lives Matter, “Un violador en tu camino,” and more will all be topics of discussion. There will be food. | Monday, March 16, 7 pm. Free. Penn Women’s Center, 3643 Locust Walk. facebook.com

Varga’s March Madness: Evil Genius v. Sterling Pig

Varga will be tapping two kegs at the same time – one an Evil Genius beer and the other by Sterling Pig. The first one that gets kicked advances to the next round. | Monday, March 16, 8 pm. Free. Varga Bar, 941 Spruce St. facebook.com

St. Patrick’s Day Brewery Crawl

If you ain’t beerin’, you’re doing St. Patrick’s Day all wrong. But not to fear! Yards Brewing Company, Love City Brewing Company, Triple Bottom Brewing Company and Roy-Pitz Barrel House will host you in this fun brewery crawl along Spring Garden Street. | Tuesday, March 17, 4 pm. Free. Spring Arts, 10th and Spring Garden. facebook.com

Neil Shubin | Some Assembly Required

Evolutionary biologist Neil Shubin was a member of the field team that made the 2004 landmark discovery of Tiktaalik roseae, a 375 million-year-old fossil dubbed the “missing link” between fish and land animals. He’ll be at Parkway Central Library to discuss “Some Assembly Required,” Shubin’s new book in which he constructs an erudite but accessible account of the great leaps forward in animal evolution that can perhaps even help explain the inevitability (or lack thereof) of our existence. | Wednesday, March 18, 7:30 pm. Free. Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St. freelibrary.org

Pennsylvania Rally Against Hate

Pennsylvania was founded on principles of tolerance and diversity. Yet even today, with hate crimes on the rise, and with our commonwealth still reeling from the tragedy at Tree of Life, our hate crime laws have not caught up to reflect our core ideals. The Rally Against Hate is an opportunity for you to speak out against that bullshit whether you’re Jewish or not. | Wednesday, March 18, 7:30 am. Free. Jewish Community Services Building, 2100 Arch St. jewishphilly.com



Related