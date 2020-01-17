10 under $10 | Jan. 17-23

Fistful of Kisses
Get hit in the face with some queer bops for a good cause. This is a monthly dance party that gives all donations earned to a different charity each month. This month’s charity is the Philadelphia Tenant’s Society. | Friday, Jan. 17, 10 pm. Free. Dahlak Paradise, 4708 Baltimore Ave. facebook.com
Mikey Junior Band
Junior really knows his way around a harmonica. Let him stun you with his self-taught skills. Although, he couldn’t teach himself to have all that damn swagger – that stuff just comes naturally. | Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 pm. Free. The Twisted Tail, 509 S. 2nd St. facebook.com
Women’s March on Philadelphia
Mobilize to take down the patriarchy. Expect the parkway to be packed for part of the day. It’s all for a positive reason, though. Suffer in the traffic or get on your feet and join the cause. | Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 am. Free. Logan Circle, 200 N. 19th St. facebook.com
Journey: Sounding Resistance with Ruth Naomi Floyd
Let Floyd’s beautiful vocals transcend you into a higher state of being. The songs and poetry presented tonight will be inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s bravery in setting forward a path to resist. | Sunday, Jan. 19, 1 pm. $2. The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. facebook.com
Your Sunday Best
It’s tough to encourage folks to go out on a Sunday night. It would all be worth it, though, to catch some of the most talented souls in Philly. You don’t have to go to a bunch of places to get your fix – this is a stand-up, concert and play performance all in one. | Sunday, Jan. 19, 8 pm. Free. Quig’s Pub, 1714 Delancey Pl. eventbrite.com
Fire From Flint
This solo singer-songwriter is constantly playing gigs and creating new tunes. He tends to be influenced by blues and folk – no matter, he’s always bringing us performances powered by the fire inside him. | Sunday, Jan. 19, 8 pm. $8. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. Eventbrite.com
The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Annual MLK Concert
This annual tribute to the civil rights legend on MLK Day never disappoints. Inclusivity is an important theme of the night, as the orchestra plays music by African-American composers. It’s all about the powerful way that music unites us all, no matter our backgrounds. | Monday, Jan. 20, 4 pm. Free. Girard College, 2101 S. College Ave. Facebook.com
DocNights: We Exist: Beyond the Binary
Not everybody identifies on the comfortable gender binary of male or female. There are thousands of folks living beyond the norms we’ve all known for years. We’re glad films like this one exist to give representation to these people going through the motions of surgeries, pronouns, societal acceptance and more. | Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 pm. Free. Philadelphia Film Society, 1412 Chestnut St. Filmadelphia.org
Friggin Sux
This probably isn’t an ideal band name to have if you actually want people to listen to your music. Luckily, we know these guys don’t suck – they just give us all the best psychedelic, fuzzy jams they can come up with. | Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 pm. $7. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. facebook.com
Live Band Karaoke
Don’t be intimidated – you don’t actually need to know how to sing to do this. If you screw it up, you may bring the whole band down with you, but we wouldn’t worry too much. Everyone coming out to this is just in it for the good times. | Tuesday, Jan. 21, 9 pm. Free. VOIX, 2825 Cottman Ave. facebook.com