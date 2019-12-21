10 under $10 | Dec. 19-26

Go Go Gadjet Holiday Party

You won’t hear any traditional Christmas bangers here. This is strictly a funk EDM party led by a local group that knows what the hell they’re talking about. Don’t be afraid to go a little over the top – this is their thing. | Friday, Dec. 20, 9 pm. Free. Field House, 1150 Filbert St. eventbrite.com

HAUS Gives Back

All the club kids will be coming out around Christmas time to hit up this charity party. Proceeds raised will be given to Morris Home, a local organization that supports trans and nonbinary people in living safe lives. | Friday, Dec. 20, 9 pm. $5. Tabu, 254 S. 12th St. facebook.com

Holiday Punk Rock Flea Market

It’s always the right occasion to do a little shopping around. Especially if you have access to a goldmine of old punk goods and oddities. It always feels like Christmas when you find the perfect things you never knew you needed. | Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 am. $5. 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23rd St. Facebook.com

Drag Queen Story Time

Drag queens are definitely some of the most talented performers ever. Spice up your afternoon with a colorful reading of children’s books from local queen Maria TopCatt. Kids will also get the chance to work a runway and lip-sync to their favorite songs. | Sunday, Dec. 22, 3 pm. Free. Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave. Facebook.com

Festivus

This party will stick to the strict traditions of the fictional “Seinfeld” holiday. Show off your strength in the most ridiculous way possible, whether it’s arm wrestling or balancing a stool on your chin. Air your grievances on the open mic – just try not to yell too loudly. | Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 pm. Free. The Grey Lodge Pub, 6235 Frankford Ave. Facebook.com

Christmas for the Homeless

Many get caught up in selfish feelings during the holiday season, but the focus should really be on giving rather than receiving. Give back to the community by providing meals and gifts to people in Kensington who don’t have a warm home to go-to for the holidays. | Sunday, Dec. 22, 9 am. Free. Lowe’s, 3800 Aramingo Ave. Facebook.com

Queen of the Night

This mock pageant crams everything you love about pageants into a digestible show. Watch gifted queens show off their best talents and be put to the test through several challenges. “Geriatric gem” Dominic Lee will be the host for the evening. | Monday, Dec. 23, 8 pm. $5. Bob & Barbara’s Lounge, 1509 South St. Facebook.com

Tigerbeats

This weekly staple of live music and DJs is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Thanks to them, Mondays in Philly don’t completely suck. You better come to pay your respects and keep the dancing going every week. | Monday, Dec. 23, 10 pm. Free. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. Facebook.com

The Original Songwriter’s Open Mic

The emphasis here is on original music created by the performers. Get up there and blow the crowd away. Any talent is welcome, but just remember this crowd is ready to hear your organic lyrics and sounds. | Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 8 pm. Free. SawTown Tavern, 4717 Princeton Ave. facebook.com

Christmas Day Skate Party

Santa can finally take a load off after such a busy season. Skate around with him after you’ve opened all your presents. You have to see him one last time before he retires to the North Pole until next year. | Wednesday, Dec., 25, 6 pm. $3. Rolling Thunder Skating Rink, 7017 E. Roosevelt Blvd. facebook.com



