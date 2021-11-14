10 Best Swinger Sites – Most-Used Swinging Websites For Couples [2022]

It’s now easier than ever to find open-minded swinging sites. With more and more people looking to find beneficial relationships online, it’s no surprise that the internet has become the best place to find swinger date clubs, casual hookups, and one-night stands.

Still, scammers are known to create fake profiles and target members on these types of sites.

That’s why it’s crucial that couples and singles know how to stay safe online. One of the best ways to do just that is by finding a legitimate and reputable swinger site. Luckily, this report has done just that and reviewed the top-rated swinger sites perfect for swinger couples, adventurous singles, threesomes, and more.

Best Swinger Sites in 2022 – Safe, Sex-Positive Sites



1. Adult Friend Finder – Best Swinger Site Overall

Also known as AFF, this site should give just about anyone a good chance of hooking up with a swinger. There are over 100 million members, and it’s one of the largest swinger sites in America.

The only drawback to this company and its large member base is that the number of fake profiles is high on its web pages. But if you practice good safety tips, you should be able to avoid being scammed by fake accounts.

It’s possible to create a free account, but that account only allows you to browse profiles located in your local area. To expand the search parameters, one will need to sign up for one of the paid memberships. When a person is new to swinging and wants to expand their romantic or casual relationships to make them more interesting, all they have to do is go to this established swinger site. It’s one of the best places to start due to its large and diverse membership.

For some members, this site is a welcome breath of fresh air. Swap Finder caters to and targets the younger couples instead of older ones like their competition does. Plus, with well over a million members, it’s easy for new members to find casual sex and swinger clubs.

New members will love the diversity of this platform. And anyone interested in alternative lifestyles can find hookups whether they are cishet or part of the LGBTQ+ community.

One of the requirements everyone has to meet is to complete a detailed registration profile. This profile type allows everyone to see what other members want. That detailed information does not stop this company from being one of the more popular swinger websites available.

Its best feature is the live cam option which allows you to have an online threesome if you do not meet your perfect match. Many female members take advantage of this feature to display their romantic talents.

3. Swing Lifestyle – Best Swinger Site

This company has dedicated its services to those couples who are into swinging and alternative lifestyles. It’s also designed to help members to find other swingers living near them.

The purpose of this swinger website is to help members take their love life in a new direction and spice it up. They do this by helping new members become a part of the swinger community.

Some of the options a member can tap into are online dating, being a member of dating clubs, swingers groups, or forums. There are also swinger parties and cruise options.

Unfortunately, the member base is not as large as other swinger websites, and a new member may only find a few thousand other members online at the same time as they are. Yet, if a member wants extensive information on the swinger lifestyle, they should sign up at this site.

This website’s best feature is the extensive information regarding swinger lifestyles, parties, and other products to enhance the swinger experience. Also, there are other options a member can use to help them learn how to swing.

4. SDC – Website for Swinging Events

When a person wants to participate in swinging with other swingers, couples, and people with sexual kinks or are just curious about this open relationship style of lovemaking; this is the site to join. It’s filled with an open-minded community that does not judge.

Along with providing opportunities to hook up with other swingers, SDC provides a lot of information on the swinging lifestyle. That information covers topics like local swinging, swinger parties, threesomes, and more.

For swingers looking for a good time, they may be disappointed by the membership base this company has. Roughly just around 30,000 members have signed up or are using this site for their alternative romantic adventures.

One benefit of being a part of a tight-knit community is that the different members respect each other. The best feature a member can find is the so-called “party” feature. There should be lots of local swinging parties listed by like-minded singles and couples. There are also events, clubs, and other parties specifically for swingers and those looking for threesomes.

5. Ashley Madison – Best Swinging Site for Married Couples

This site has built its business targeting those married individuals who want affairs. However, they also accommodate those couples who want to swing. If a person wants something different than traditional lovemaking or romance, this is the site to go to.

Be forewarned, though, this is not a true swinger website, and its members are not all into the swinging lifestyle. They prefer casual affairs, and new members should make their preferences known in their profile.

Since single people also use this website to find romantic or sexual encounters, it is possible to get a threesome to spice up a worn-out romantic situation. If a new member is into swinging, it would be ideal for posting a picture of both members of the relationship and not just one.

The best feature found in this company is its dedication to security. Since its file breach a few years ago, the company has made great strides in protecting the identities of its members. Anonymity is taken very seriously, which we love to see.



Still, it’s not the most “moral” website around.

6. Alt.com – Best Site for Swingers and Alternate Lifestyles

Not everyone likes or prefers missionary-style romance. Many have kinky ideas and sexual fetishes. This website caters to those needs as well as those people into BDSM.

The community found on this website is very open-minded, and it’s possible to find other members into the same kinky behavior and fetishes a new member may have. There are also opportunities for no strings attached sex.

For those interested in and like BDSM, this is the only swinger website that all the unique activities that come with that sexual preference. A member will find opportunities for bondage, one-night stands as well as out there romantic sexual play.

There is a naughty photo album on this website that allows members to explore the BDSM sexual alternatives. There are hundreds of photos or other images uploaded every day. Plus, signing up is free and only takes a few minutes.

One of the best features of this website is its live chat. Connecting with other members is made easy and not that difficult to get started. With chat rooms available, almost any sexual topic can be discussed.

7. Kasidie – Best Social Community for Swinging Couples

This website is all about adult fun. It focuses on swinging and sexual encounters that go outside the normal boundaries of romance. It’s also a good place to go to find swinger parties and clubs. There are hundreds of those events listed on that site all the time.

The company makes privacy a top concern. Browsing is done anonymously, and that is good for those just interested in knowing a little more about the swinging lifestyle before they decide to join in on the activities.

With hundreds of swinger groups to peruse, a new member can see what the swinger lifestyle is all about as well as pick up information on subjects like wine, cooking, and sports. These groups help new members find like-minded swingers with the same hobbies as they have.

The best feature of this website is its international influence. Not only can a member find local swinger events, etc., but they can also get information on the international swinger scene, parties, and so on. This is a perfect feature for those international travelers who do not want to leave their sexual preferences at home.

8. Reddit Swingers R4R – Best Free Swinger Site

When a person wants to receive support for their alternative romantic preferences, this site is a completely free forum where like-minded people gather and help each other out.

If a person wants to know more about the swinging lifestyle, they should go to r/Swingers. r/Swingers is a subforum that provides advice on how to swing, posts different articles on the topic, as well as helps swingers connect on other websites. This information is designed to help people when they want to learn more about swinging.

Its best feature is the wealth of information containing real advice about the swinger lifestyle. A participant on this free forum can post their questions and receive honest responses in return. Not to mention, it’s completely free.

Like, 100% free.



9. Fetlife – Best for Swingers with Fetishes

No matter a person’s sexual fetish, they should be able to find like-minded people at this swinger website. Fetlife is good for swingers, poly couples, open couples, and threesomes, just to name a few. This is the go-to site for kinky sexual preferences.

When signing up, one needs to be careful as many fake profiles populate the user base. But their presence does not take away from the genuine profiles that are placed on the board.

There is a free sign-up option that does allow new members to search for other swingers with fetishes in their local area or online. The best feature is the many swinger clubs advertised on this website.

10. Tinder – Best Free Swinger App

If a person knows how to work the app, then they are in for a treat. Launched in 2012, this app has helped many swingers find their perfect match. They just need to know what swipe right and swipe left mean and how to apply those directions.

The way to make a connection quickly is not to beat about the bush with idle chatter. Get to the point as Tinder users move fast in their search for a hookup. That means a member has to declare their intentions right away in order to set up an off-site meet.

You don’t want someone to swipe left on you!

Swinger Sites: The Bottom Line

To some people swinging is not a controversial taboo subject like it was in the past. There are plenty of people out there participating in these types of relationships. Plus, there is a myriad of swinging options that are available and freely advertised.

Since the swinger websites are designed specifically with swingers and adventurous couples in mind, new members do not have to be shy about their intentions. Just be as honest as you can to make sure you get the right matchups.

The best swinger website is the one that meets your swinging needs and preferences. Ashley Madison is perfect for those who want security and privacy, while Reddit is good for people looking for more information.

However, AdultFriendFinder stands out as the best swingers website with the most open-minded and sex-positive community of all.

Whichever swinging website ends up being the one for you, just make sure that you stay safe, use common sense, and most importantly… have a fun time!

