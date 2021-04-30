10 Best CBD Lubes to buy in 2021

But how do you fan a flickering flame into a raging five-alarm inferno? How do you get aroused, stay aroused, and have the toe-curling, breathtaking, warn-the-neighbors type of orgasms you so desperately deserve? It’s not a toy. It’s not a pill. It’s CBD lube.

A mountain of anecdotal evidence suggests sexual lubricant infused with this cannabinoid enhances the sexual experience by promoting blood circulation in the genitals, which, in turn, heightens sensitivity, deepening arousal. Simply put: CBD lube makes sex better!

Pleasure is a necessity for your mind, body, and soul. It feels good to be intimate, to explore the sensuousness of your body. But arousal is fickle. Sex can be frustrating, climax elusive, and orgasms non-existent. Stress, pain, feelings, and the moment all play into it.

This cannabinoid is being studied for its anti-anxiety and pain-relieving properties. Whether you’re experiencing pain or not, using CBD lube makes your vulva feel good, which will make you feel great. As the discomfort goes, so too do any associated mental blocks making orgasms stronger and climax easier to achieve.

Remedy Review conducted a 2020 study and found that 68% of people who used CBD lube said it improved sex. Of those, 66% said it decreased anxiety, 72% of men and 76% of women had stronger orgasms, and 98% said it helped with soreness.

Our team conducted our own research, personally tested each product, and here’s our list of the best CBD lubes.

This lubricant is the best of the best. It harnesses the secrets of ancient natural plant-based medicine used for hundreds of years and refined through leading-edge science. From the beautiful bottle to the natural ingredients and nanotechnology, you get the most bang for your buck with Dani Pepper. Firstly, you can use these water-based products with all types of condoms and toys. It won’t degrade the material, nor will it leave a mess. Secondly, nanotechnology ensures maximum absorption by making the particles of the active ingredients unimaginably tiny. Plus, everything used is natural and grown to organic standards, nothing artificial. Vitamins provide added health benefits, while aloe vera helps nourish the skin.

Dani Pepper has thousands of positive reviews as customers report using the lube for vaginal issues such as endometriosis and general pelvic pain. People also report using it for menopause and other sexual difficulties. As a sex lube, this provides a smooth glide without irritation. For these reasons and more, Dani Pepper sets the standard for CBD lube.

You can Buy O By Dani Pepper for $34.95

Foria

Foria is known for ushering in the CBD lube movement. Since 2013, this company has been setting standards in sustainability and plant quality. This emphasis in limiting their echo footprint extends to their packaging. The hemp used is not only certified organic but farmed with minimal environmental impact. The ingredients used are also certified organic and plant-based. The lubes are natural and do not contain anything artificial. There is also no alcohol, petroleum, or glycerin present.

Image: Foria Wellness LLC

You can buy Foria Intimacy Oil for $44.00

GoLove CBD Intimate Lubricant

GoLove was founded by a husband and wife who happen to be a CBD scientist and sexologist. In particular, Dr. Sadie is a prominent member of the International Pelvic Pain Society (IPPS) and the American Association of Sex Educators, Counselors, and Therapists (AASECT). This pairing has created a natural lube containing many beneficial ingredients. Of note are Sodium Hyaluronate, which helps moisturize, monk fruit for aroma and flavor, and gluconolactone which is an antioxidant.

Infinite CBD Big Bang

Infinite CBD is one of the only companies on our list that only uses CBD isolate, and it is the only company whose Big Bang lube can be used as a massage oil thanks to the smooth texture and fast absorption. This natural lube uses several natural ingredients that provide additional benefits: vitamin E helps the circulation of blood, and other ingredients work as aphrodisiacs. The downside is that it’s oil-based, and you can’t use it with latex condoms.

Kush Queen

Kush Queen was founded by a social media influencer, advocate, and cannabis ambassador boasting 2.5 million followers with over 100 million impressions. We recommend this company for its admirable values supporting Trans Lifeline, Born this Way Foundation, and BeYoutiful Foundation. Plus, Kush Queen’s lube is one of the only lubricants formulated for both men and women, as well as our list, they’re also featured by LA Weekly. It is water-based, meaning that it works with all types of condoms and toys. It also means that it won’t stain your sheets.

Uncle Bud’s 60 mg CBD Lubricant

This lubricant is unlike other water-based lubricants because it lasts longer. It also uses several vitamins and Omega fatty acids that are beneficial for your skin. The lube is THC-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free. We enjoyed the smooth glide and the tangerine scent. The lube also contains hemp seed oil which is an antioxidant and contains essential fatty acids. Keep in mind that there are hemp seed oil products and CBD products. The two are not the same thing.

Privy Peach

Privy Peach was founded by someone suffering from pelvic pain and sexual trauma. This lube is formulated not just for sexual pleasure but for relief and comfort. Specifically, people in the Privy Peach community use this product for conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, endometriosis, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, and general lower body pain. The downsides are that this lube comes in single-use packages, which is wasteful. Also, you cannot use this lube with latex condoms.

Ananda Hemp Bliss Intimate Oil

Using CBD derived from certified Kentucky hemp, this company is known for its potent products. Their lube contains a whopping 250 mg of full spectrum CBD as well other additives to complement the effects of this cannabinoid. There are a cooling effect and a heating effect from peppermint and black pepper essential oils, and even an aphrodisiac effect from cacao seed butter. The downside is that it is an oil-based lube, so it can be messy and can’t be used with latex condoms. Ananda Hemp also rank highly on this list of the best CBD lubricants.

Quim

Quim’s lube is formulated for people who experience pain from intercourse, going through hormone replacement therapy, and people going through menopause. The lube does not contain glycerin, an ingredient that disrupts the vagina’s pH balance leading to irritation and even infection. This vegan lube has 100 mg of full spectrum CBD and is compatible with latex condoms. You may also use it with tampons.

CBD Lube FAQ:

Why use lube?

From procreation to plain fun, there are plenty of reasons to have sex. There is even research that shows sex may help with both mental and physical health. Sex also has an impact emotionally and spiritually. It strengthens bonds as intimacy deepens. Sex is an essential part of the human experience, so why subject yourself to painful or unpleasant sex?

Lube gives a smooth glide, which is good because friction can trigger irritation and pain as tears and other physical discomfort occurs. When pain is involved in sex, anxiety is common as well as you dread soreness, awkwardness, and embarrassment. Using lube increases the libido because you no longer anticipate the negative feelings normally associated with sex.

Lifting such a heavy mental block allows you to become more fully engaged in the sexual experience making it easier to orgasm and even intensifying climax. Lubricants come in all sorts of formulations and may include active ingredients such as CBD that further amplify your pleasure.

What is CBD lube?

This lubricant is formulated with CBD and is designed for topical use to enhance sexual play. The main ingredient of lube is either oil, water, or silicone. You can’t use oil and silicone with certain toys and condoms. Many companies add other ingredients to lube that may benefit your body, such as vitamins and aloe vera. These ingredients are meant to complement the effects of this cannabinoid.

Always read the labels to ensure that none of the ingredients can cause an allergic reaction. The lubricants should not be ingested but are non-toxic, so you won’t get high or suffer severe side effects.

The therapeutic potential of CBD may be applied to the sexual experience; particularly, its purported ability to relieve pain. Vaginal and pelvic distress can occur during and after sex, so people have turned to this cannabinoid for natural relief.

How to apply CBD lube?

You can be more liberal when it comes to sex lube, especially if you’re using it for anal sex. Get two or three pumps to start and apply to the vulva, inside the vagina, and the inner and outer labia. If you’re using it for anal sex, apply it to the entrance and inside the rectum.

Keep in mind that it takes some time for the active ingredients to activate. During this waiting period, you can get yourself in the mood with foreplay, reading erotica, watching porn, or just letting your body relax.

Make this waiting time worthwhile. Think of it as your runway before you take off.

What does CBD lube do?

While there are virtually no studies on CBD lube, there has been promising research surrounding the cannabinoid. What is known about this lubricant is that the vagina quickly absorbs it. Once absorbed, this vasodilator dilates the blood vessels. This improved blood flow in the genitals means better sensitivity.

Your heightened ability to feel sensation incites arousal, but the potential for this lube just doesn’t stop at the genitals. There has been encouraging research regarding this cannabinoid and anxiety. If you’re stuck in your head about how you look, your partner, or distracted by work or kids, sex won’t be as enjoyable as it could be. This cannabinoid potentially can make it easier to get in and stay in the moment.

Further, there is encouraging data showing this cannabinoid may be beneficial for people who have PTSD, including people who have suffered sexual trauma. If these findings bear out, CBD may be a natural alternative to prescription drugs used to treat PTSD and associated symptoms.

There are also promising findings showing this cannabinoid’s muscle relaxant properties. Potentially, this lubricant can relax the pelvic floor and other muscles that contribute to painful sexual experiences. This is fantastic news if pain is your biggest obstacle to achieving fulfilling orgasms.

Keep in mind that CBD works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system to help maintain homeostasis. In doing so, this cannabinoid may affect many vital functions that all play into your libido, such as mood, pain, sleep, and sex drive. If your body is out of whack, chances are you won’t have the desire to have sex, or sex won’t be pleasurable.

What are the benefits of CBD lube?

The anecdotal evidence from reading thousands of reviews is staggering. People report using this lubricant for vaginitis, PCOS, endometriosis, vaginismus, and other conditions related to the vulva and lower body. Eliminating physical impediments will, in turn, help with mental blocks as you no longer have to stress over soreness and pain.

This lubricant can especially be beneficial for those going through menopause. Regular lubricants help with symptoms such as vaginal dryness. Add in CBD, and the experience may be more pleasurable as more symptoms are kept under control.

Should your age or health make sex unpleasurable, this lubricant helps you enjoy sex, plain and simple.

How does CBD lube work?

The active ingredients are absorbed through the mucosa of the vagina. This sponge-like area absorbs the cannabinoids, and they bind to particular receptors in the surrounding pelvic, lower body area. As they combine, you may feel relief from discomfort and increased sensation around the vagina and lower body.

Because it is a lubricant, it also provides a smoother glide. There may be other active ingredients such as vitamins that may help with skin and general health. There is no indication that the product is working — no tingling or warming. You may feel a sense of relaxation and wellbeing that may also help with sensitivity and arousal. It takes 15-45 minutes for the cannabinoid to take effect.

How can CBD sex lube be different than plain lube?

There’s a big difference between the two, and it’s the active ingredient. CBD sex lube has various purported therapeutic benefits, including pain relief. Regular lube helps the general experience by improving glide. CBD lube may increase libido by relaxing, soothing, and increasing sensitivity.

All sexual lubricants are made from either water, oil, or silicone. If you infuse them with this cannabinoid, they are considered a CBD lube. Always read the label and understand what additives are harmful and which are beneficial. One, in particular, glycerin, may lead to infections.

Consult a doctor if you are on other medications such as birth control as this cannabinoid may affect how your body processes it. There are pros and cons to each type of lube: oils don’t work with latex condoms, silicones don’t work with silicone toys, and waters don’t work as well for anal sex.

Will CBD lube get you high?

No, you won’t get high from using this product. With more than 100 cannabinoids, we still have much to learn about the cannabis plant. What we do know is that CBD does not get you high. It is often confused with another cannabinoid, THC.

These products must contain less than 0.3% THC to be legal in the US, which is a tiny amount and not nearly enough to have intoxicating psychoactive effects. Always read the labels because there is also THC lube in states where THC products are legal. These types of lubes may get you high if ingested.

How is CBD lube different from THC lube?

The effects of the two cannabinoids are how they enhance sex. The latter heightens the experience while the former purportedly relaxes and aids with pain, which, in turn, helps to get you in the mood. Sex without irritation and discomfort paves the way for a pleasurable experience.

Does CBD lube work on a penis?

No, a penis is not as absorbent as a vagina. The cannabinoids can’t penetrate through the thick skin of the penis, so cannabinoid receptors within the lower body don’t get activated. Generally, lube makes the experience better for people with a penis by ensuring a smooth glide.

Can CBD lube be used rectally?

Yes, we recommend using this product rectally because, like the vagina, the mucosa in this area is very absorbent. Unlike the vagina, the walls are thinner and tear more easily. Lubrication prevents this from happening. Damaged walls make it easier to get STIs. Generally, it’s recommended to use a lubricant for anal sex. Thicker lubes work best.

Condoms are imperative because it’s easier to get an STI through anal sex. The use of condoms means that the base of the lube matters. Oil and silicone-based lubes may damage certain condoms and toys. Water-based lubes work with condoms but dry out quickly, so more is needed.

Can CBD oil or other CBD topicals be used as lube?

No, these products are specifically formulated for ingestion and topical use. Sexual lubricant is designed to be explicitly used for coitus. Oils and topicals may contain ingredients not meant for the vagina, causing discomfort or worse.

Where to buy CBD lube?

Are you searching for CBD lube “near me”? You probably are struggling to find quality products, if any at all. This lubricant is still considered a specialized product, so not many brick-and-mortar retailers carry it.

We highly recommend that you buy CBD lube online. Shopping for CBD lube “near me” is considerably more expensive and less convenient. You also don’t have access to the same selection. The worst part is that you can’t make brand comparisons, and you don’t have access to lab reports.

Shopping online is safe and convenient. You get your product delivered right to your door and can shop 24/7 from any location with internet access. You can take your time and research a company by reading reviews, forums, and articles like this. Lastly, you get access to exclusive online deals.

When shopping online, don’t be confused by Amazon. There is no CBD lube on Amazon. In fact, there are no CBD products at all. It is impossible to find anything related to this cannabinoid. What Amazon sells is hemp seed products. Don’t be fooled by packaging or marketing. Hemp seed products do not provide the same medical benefits as CBD.

You also can’t find these products on eBay. This site is similar to Amazon in that they don’t allow the sale of CBD products, but they do allow hemp seed products.

If you’re looking for CBD lube at Walmart, you’ll also only find hemp seed products or regular lube. In contrast, CVS and Walgreens do carry CBD products and traditional lubricants, but they do not sell CBD lube. Save your time and energy and buy CBD lube online from the companies listed above.

Does CBD lube really work?

Everyone reacts differently to the active ingredient. Several factors determine how well this product may work: age, gender, health, body chemistry, weight, dosage, formulation, and more.

How long does CBD lube take to work?

As stated earlier, numerous factors play into the time it takes to work, including body chemistry and formulation. Some people reported results in 15 minutes while others up to an hour. There are no particular physical signs of this product working; in other words, no tingling or warming occurs.

Is CBD lube safe with condoms?

Sexual lubricants are either water-based, oil-based, or silicone-based. You can infuse any of these types of lube with this cannabinoid. You should not use oil-based lubes with latex condoms. Read the labels of both the lube and the condoms to ensure that they are compatible.

Can you use CBD lube with sex toys?

As stated earlier, the three types of lubricants are silicone-based, water-based, and oil-based. CBD is an ingredient that you can add to any lube. Avoid using rubber toys with oil-based lubricants and silicone toys with silicone-based lubricants. A damaged toy may cause irritation, infection, or discomfort.

What ingredients should I watch out for in a CBD Lube?

The type of sexual play determines the kind of ingredients to look out for. If you plan on using a latex condom or rubber toys, watch out for oil-based lubricants. If you plan on using silicone toys, watch out for silicone-based lubricants. Water-based lubricants may not be the best for anal play.

Another ingredient you should watch out for is glycerin. This chemical may cause irritation and infections because it disrupts the vagina’s pH balance. Also, certain medications may be affected by CBD. Talk to your doctor and always read the label and research any ingredients unfamiliar to you.

Is CBD Lube Edible?

Yes, but it’s not recommended. There are other products specifically formulated to be eaten, such as gummies. When you eat a lubricant, the active ingredients won’t be as effective as when used topically because it isn’t designed for that method of consumption.

That being said, it’s not the end of the world if you or your partner ingests this type of lubricant. Lubes will have different tastes and textures, so some may not be as appetizing as others. The bottom line is oral play is A-okay!

Is CBD lube worth it?

Yes, this product is worth it even if you don’t suffer from conditions such as endometriosis or general pain. From improving glide and heightening sensation to muscle relaxation and pain relief, why let the slightest difficulties prevent you from enjoying sex?

What other CBD products can I buy?

While we’ve focused on lubricants, many factors can affect your libido. General health plays into arousal. Your sense of wellbeing shouldn’t be a distraction.

There are several different methods of consumption, including ingestion, inhalation, and topical. Even your pet may be able to enjoy this healthful cannabinoid.

CBD Oils: these are one of the most popular types of products. They are convenient and simple to take: hold your dose under your tongue for 30-60 seconds and swallow.

CBD Gummies: These taste great and are a fantastic alternative to CBD oil.

CBD Flower: this is the most natural form of CBD as it is the whole hemp plant. You can smoke buds as a joint or blunt or in a pipe, vape, or bong. Smoking provides the quickest uptake.

CBD Cream: topicals are used for localized results. Rub the cream, salve, or balm directly on the affected area. For best results, use products formulated with nanotechnology because they are more bioavailable.

CBD Oil for Dogs: There are CBD products available for our furry friends because it works similarly to how it works in humans. It interacts with your pet’s endocannabinoid system to relieve the same symptoms that we would use CBD for.

